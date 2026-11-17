With three products already on sale, VinFast has bright plans for India, and the brand has now confirmed the India launch of its next product, the VF5 SUV. Recently, the brand revealed a facelifted version, which is likely the one to be offered on our shores, and was also patented recently. However, while it will have little in the way of competition, it has its work cut out. Here is all we know about it so far:

Design

While the overall silhouette of the VF5 facelift remains unchanged compared to its current version sold in Vietnam, there are some minor styling upgrades.

Upfront, the large projector headlamps have been replaced with slimmer units that sit lower down in the bumper. Consequently, the large black applique on the bumper has also made way for a larger lower air dam with chrome detailing. Up top, it also features a new full-width LED light bar merging into the VinFast logo on its nose.

In profile, it gets some signature elements like the thick C-pillar, a contrast black roof, wheel arch cladding and new 17-inch alloy wheels with wheel covers. A sharkfin antenna is also present, but there aren’t any roof rails on offer.

At the rear, it features a roof spoiler, connected LED taillamps (middle panel isn’t illuminated) and black cladding on the bumper. The reflectors have been repositioned, and there are fewer design touches overall.

Interior

Just like other VinFast cars, there are few elements inside the VF5. There’s a layered dashboard housing a large touchscreen in the centre which controls most of the in-car functions. The steering wheel features a two-spoke design, while the centre console houses two cupholders and a wireless phone charger for convenience.

Moving on to the rear seat, all three occupants get fixed headrests. Dedicated AC vents are present for improved cabin cooling, but a centre armrest has been given a miss.

Features & Safety

VinFast is yet to reveal the full details on the VF5’s feature-list, but we can confirm that it will get the aforementioned wireless phone charger, LED headlamps, automatic climate control, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls and manual day/night IRVM. Other features likely to be on offer include wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, height-adjustable driver seat and drive modes.

Safety has been boosted with 6 airbags, up from 4 on the current version, and a 360-degree camera, while you can also expect tech such as reverse parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB) and three-point seatbelts with reminders for all passengers.

Powertrain

Underneath, the new Vietnam-spec VF5 will be powered by a single 43 kWh battery pack. However, it remains unclear if the Indian-spec car will remain the same. Here are the Vietnamese car’s specifications:

Battery Pack 43 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Claimed Range (NEDC) 370 km Power 98 PS Torque 180 Nm

It will also feature 60kW DC fast charging capabilities for quick top ups during long drives.

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

While its India launch has been confirmed by VinFast, the timeline has not been revealed. That said, we expect the VF5 to be introduced in the Indian market early next year. It is likely to sit in the price range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, the VF5 is expected to rival cars like the Kia Syros EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and Tata Nexon EV.