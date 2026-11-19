VinFast is a brand that often sticks true to its mission, paving the way for a sustainable future, which they try their best at. The Vietnamese brand has recently showcased its entry-level EV, the VF 2. Originally debuted on July 5, 2026, the Vietnamese EV brand showcased multiple models from its catalogue at the All Star Summit 2026, where the tiny VF 2 was present.

The VF 2 is essentially a two-door, four-seater EV that has one purpose only – to provide you with a safe and affordable EV to tackle densely populated urban cities. Which is why, in this article, we’ll take a closer look at the VinFast VF 2 and see what it offers.

Exterior

The VF 2 is a very simple-looking car by definition. It’s front end carries VinFast’s signature ‘V’ badge, finished in a chrome accent. It also features a rather stubby hood and a round-shaped LED headlight setup (that looks slightly similar to the Defender), which is covered in black accents. These black accents can also be noticed at the front air intake of the bumper for contrast.

Moving to the side, the VF 2 continues with its simple design, but with a boxy two-door layout and old-school flap-styled door handles. It also features chunky wheel arches, which are filled by 13-inch steel wheels painted black, and some black cladding on the side skirts.

The rear is where VF 2 packs the most character, as it features a large rear glass that is also an integrated tailgate like the erstwhile Honda Brio. It also comes with a rear spoiler at the top and vertically stacked tail lamps, finished in black accents. Moreover, it features a VinFast logo at the bottom of the tailgate, along with VF 2 badging, both finished in chrome accents.

In Vietnam, the VF 2 is available in eight colours: Desat Silver, Infinity Blanc, Solar Ruby, Pebble Beige, Urban Mint, Summer Yellow, Rose Pink, and Sky Blue.

Interior

The interior of the VF 2 isn’t meant to take your breath away, but it also doesn’t fall short at delivering a clean, well-looking cabin. It features a black dashboard with seats that are finished in grey and black fabric upholstery. The dashboard features a 7-inch driver’s display and gets a two-spoke steering wheel on offer with steering-mounted controls, but misses out on any infotainment display.

Moving towards the back, the VF 2 can accommodate two people at the back, however, the space does remain on the lesser side due to its size. The rear of the VF 2 is quite compact and only features cupholders on its door trims for amenities.

Features

The VinFast VF 2 features a 7-inch digital driver’s display, 2 speakers, FM, a four-way manually adjustable driver’s seat, and AC. It’s clear to assume that if features play a big role in your daily commute, then you’ll certainly find the VF 2’s feature list to fall short.

Safety Features

Regarding safety features, the VF 2 comes with 1 airbag (driver-only), ISOFIX child safety mounts, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and traction control system (TCS).

Powertrain

The Vinfast VF 2 features an 18.3 kWh battery pack that focuses mainly on daily commuting and short city commutes. Its detailed powertrain figures are as follows:

Vinfast VF 2 Powertrain Power 40.7 PS Torque 65 Nm Transmission Single-speed AT Battery Pack 18.3 kWh Claimed Range 210 km (NEDC) Powertrain RWD Fast Charging (10% to 70%) 34 Minutes Top Speed 80 kmph

AT - Automatic Transmission, RWD - Rear Wheel Drive

For a compact city car, the VF 2 packs a decent amount of power that should be adequate for short commutes. Additionally, it also features drive modes, where you can select between two modes: Eco and Normal.

Let’s quickly have a look at the Vinfast VF 2’s dimensions:

Vinfast VF 2 Dimensions Length 3,090 mm Width 1,496 mm Height 1,663.2 mm Wheelbase 2,065 mm

VinFast VF 2: Expected Price And Rivals

The VinFast VF 2, if launched in India, will go up against the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV. We expect it to be priced around the Rs 4 lakh to Rs 4.5 Lakh mark, if launched.

As of now, VinFast has neither confirmed nor denied when asked about the plans to bring the VF 2 to India. If and when they do bring it to Indian shores, then we really hope that this micro EV is priced aggressively!.

CarDekho Says…

The VinFast VF 2 is an EV that is not for everyone. It is small, has a limited amount of features and a powertrain that’s capable only for city commutes. However, if launched in India, its tiny dimensions should make it more than capable as a city commuter, where you can easily squeeze through tight traffic conditions.

Let us know what you think of the VinFast VF 2. If launched in India, would you consider making this as your daily commuter?