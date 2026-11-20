Toyota has updated its Hyryder lineup and discontinued the base E variant of the SUV. With this development, the SUV now becomes more expensive by about Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom), and is now available in just four trims to choose from. Here is a detailed look at the changes that have happened, and which variant now takes up the entry-level spot:

2026 Toyota Hyryder: Revised Variants & Pricing

With the E variant gone, the Hyryder is now available in four variants, namely S, G, G(O), and V. Here is the revised lineup and the SUV’s variant-wise pricing:

Variant NA Petrol NA Petrol+CNG Strong-hybrid MT AT AWD MT eCVT S Rs 12.82 lakh Rs 14.17 lakh - Rs 13.71 lakh Rs 17.18 lakh G - - - Rs 15.72 lakh - G(O) Rs 14.87 lakh Rs 16.18 lakh - - Rs 18.84 lakh** V Rs 16.42 lakh** Rs 17.67 lakh** Rs 18.94 lakh - Rs 19.99 lakh**

All prices are ex-showroom, **Dual-tone colour options cost an additional Rs 14,500

The Hyryder range now starts at Rs 12.82 lakh with the S MT variant as its starting point. This has resulted in a price jump of Rs 1.51 lakh compared to the now-discontinued E trim.

There are no changes to the S variant, though, and it offers equipment upgrades over the E variant such as connected car technology, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, reverse parking camera, and a 4-speaker sound system.

Besides this, there are no changes to the lineup or the equipment offered in other variants.

Features & Safety

The Hyryder offers plenty of equipment such as a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and a 6-speaker sound system. It also offers automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a head-up display, and an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat.

In terms of safety, the Hyryder’s package includes 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), auto-dimming IRVM, electronic parking brake (EPB) (AT only), hill hold assist (HHA), rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

The Hyryder is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with an optional factory-fitted CNG kit, and a 1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid powertrain. It is available with manual and automatic transmission options. Here are the detailed specifications of each:

Engine 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 116 PS 103 PS 101 PS (Petrol) / 88 PS (CNG) Torque 141 Nm 137 Nm 136 Nm (Petrol) / 121.5 Nm (CNG) Transmission e-CVT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT Drivetrain FWD FWD/AWD (AT only) FWD

*e-CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission, MT- Manual Transmission, FWD- Front-wheel Drive, AWD- All-Wheel Drive, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

Rivals

The Toyota Hyryder competes with a lot of compact SUVs, including the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Curvv and Sierra, Renault Duster, Maruti Victoris, Hyundai Bayon, Nissan Tekton, and its badge-engineered cousin, the Maruti Grand Vitara.

CarDekho Says..

With the E variant being discontinued, buyers who were happy with having a basic setup will now have to shell out Rs 1.51 lakh more, as the S variant is now the entry-level trim. However, with a sensible and smart-looking design, more powertrain options and some useful features, the S trim does offer good value too.

Since the base E trim accounted for a small share of total sales, its removal is unlikely to hamper overall volumes by a lot. But this will also impact some of the budget-conscious buyers, as the higher starting point might lead them to switch to other compact SUV rivals. So, will you consider the Hyryder now? Let us know in the comments below!

All the images used are of Top variant