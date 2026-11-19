Volkswagen’s bestselling product, the Virtus sedan, is now all set to receive a facelift with a launch date now confirmed for December 11. The carmaker had previously revealed the updated styling of car, with images also confirming a few new features with changes likely to be on similar lines as the Skoda Slavia facelift that was launched earlier this year. Here is all we know so far about the upcoming Virtus facelift:

Design

As we saw in the images revealed previously, the Virtus facelift will see minor styling changes for a sportier look, while retaining its silhouette and sleek design language. Its fascia will be updated with a sleeker front bumper featuring a new diamond-like pattern on the lower air dam, LED fog lamps (replacing current version’s halogen units) and gloss-black finishing.

In profile, the only updates will come in the form of a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels. The sportier GT Line variants will have these finished in an all-black shade with contrast red brake calipers for an athletic look. If you opt for the regular variants, the rims will come in a dual-tone shade.

The rear-end too will see only minimal changes in the form of a new gloss-black textured finish on the lower edge of the bumper, while touches like the bootlid spoiler and the smoked wraparound LED taillamps, which have become signature design elements, will be retained.

Besides these updates, Volkswagen is expected to add a few new colour options as well with this facelift.

Interior

Volkswagen has not revealed the interior of the Virtus facelift till now, but just like the exterior, you can expect tweaks to be minor and largely cosmetic in nature. It is likely to continue with the same layered look for the dashboard, with a gloss-black insert on the passenger side. Multiple colour themes are also expected to be offered, depending on the variant.

*Image of current Volkswagen Virtus for representation

Features & Safety

In terms of the equipment on-board, you can expect additions like an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google Assistant and a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Besides this, it will continue with features such as 6-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, single-pane sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and automatic climate control.

*Image of current Volkswagen Virtus for representation

Two new safety features are confirmed; 360-degree camera and front parking sensors, while all-wheel disc brakes (only with 1.5-litre TSI variants) may also be offered. Existing equipment will be retained, such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), rear parking sensors, tyre pressure warning system and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The Virtus has previously scored 5-stars in the Global NCAP crash tests and we expect the facelift to retain the credential too.

Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the Virtus facelift will be offered with the same 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines as the current version. However, a key change will come in the form of a new 8-speed automatic gearbox for the 1-litre engine, which will replace the 6-speed unit on offer presently. Here are the expected specifications of the Virtus facelift:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT (NEW) 7-speed DSG

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DSG- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Expected Price & Rivals

With the updates, expect a slightly higher price tag for the Virtus facelift, with the range starting around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted Virtus will continue to rival compact sedans like the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Skoda Slavia.

CarDekho Says…

The Virtus has slowly, but steadily become the default choice of compact sedan buyers over the course of four years since it first launched, and this facelift, though minor, will certainly help instill a bit of freshness to the whole package. The new features will also be welcome additions and boost conveniences although we feel Volkswagen could have gone a bit further with more significant updates that would have made it even more competitive than it is now.

What do you think of the new Virtus facelift? Let us know in the comments below!