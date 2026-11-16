Upcoming Audi A5 Spotted Undisguised In India: What We Know So Far About The A4 Replacement

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Audi India has been in the process of reviving its India portfolio, which has been long overdue. It started with the recently launched new generation of the Q3 entry-level luxury SUV, which received widespread praise for its ride and handling and a typical European driving experience, which many enthusiasts cherish.

Meanwhile, recently, we spotted the new A5 sedan on our streets, catering to the same tastes but in a sportier package. With its launch expected early next year, let's explore what we see from the spied images.

What Can Be Seen

The images captured from the video show the white Audi A5, which is interestingly not camouflaged and on temporary plates. This indicates that the model is close to being brought to market in India.

The spotted car is a white A5 with the signature Audi customisable tail lamp with sequential turn indicators. The connected LED OLED tail lamps can be customised to have any preset designs in the car’s system. The coupe-like saloon also has a two-tone bumper with twin exhausts matching the sporty design language of the car. We can also spot a panoramic sunroof which looks like it covers most of the roof area.

What is also interesting is the black accents around the exterior, including the shark-fin antenna, lower bumper, the black badging, black window surrounds, door handles and the outside rear-view mirrors.

Overview

The upcoming A5 sedan will replace the A4 in India, carrying a sportier proposition. The A5 is expected to be locally assembled in India following the recently launched Q3.

Speaking of the design, the A5 looks quintessentially Audi thanks to the large Audi grille and the mean-looking LED headlamps, which have customisable LED DRLs. The muscular ridges on the bonnet give the A5 a more serious look, while the gently flared wheel arches add to the sporty appeal.

Over to the rear, the connected LED tail lamp gives it a premium look, while the sloping roofline finishes off with the subtle lip spoiler on the bootlid. The rear end also has an aggressively designed bumper with twin exhausts, reminiscent of its sporty characteristics.

The interior of the A5 adopts the new Audi experience thanks to the triple screen layout on the dashboard. And depending on the specification, it comes with an all-black interior theme or a two-tone black and beige interior. As expected, there are generous amounts of premium finishes, including the leatherette finish on the doors, dashboard and piano black finishes on the centre console.

The seating overall is low-set and not lavishly spacious for a family in the traditional sense. However, there is enough space for four adults of average height who can sit comfortably on the well-bolstered seats.

The A5’s feature list includes an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.5-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10.9-inch passenger touchscreen entertainment display. The A5 is also expected to come with multi-zone climate control, wireless chargers, a panoramic sunroof, active keyless entry, connected car technology and customisable ambient lighting.

The safety package is also expected to include multiple airbags, electronic stability control, Quattro all-wheel drive, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera and all-wheel disc brakes.

The India-spec A5 is also expected to get the same 2-litre TFSI turbo petrol engine from the Q3 but in a different state of tune. It is expected to be available with the familiar 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox with AWD.

Global powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol TFSI Power 204 PS Torque 340 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT Drivetrain AWD

DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission / AWD - All-Wheel Drive

This powertrain is widely praised for its performance and enthusiastic characteristics. While this isn’t the segment best in efficiency, it makes up for it in drivability and long-leggedness.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Audi A5 is expected to be priced around Rs 50 lakh ex-showroom onwards.

Rivals of the A5 will include the BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

CarDekho Says…

The imminent arrival of the A5 will spice up the entry-level luxury sedan segment thanks to its sporty looks and character, which is unlike its rivals. The tech-filled cabin and the fancy customisable lighting are something which is unique to Audi among the big luxury Germans. And like the global lineup, the A5 replaces the A4 sedan altogether. This will also help Audi spice up its presence in the luxury space in India, which it dominated once upon a time.

The A5 is expected to hit the market by early 2027, followed by the Q9 flagship SUV by late 2027.

What do you think of the upcoming A5 luxury sedan? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Kurt Morris via Instagram