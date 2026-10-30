VinFast VF5 For India? Design Patent Hints At A New Electric SUV

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It’s not rare that we see patent filings for the designs of upcoming cars in India, and a patent filing for a new VinFast has emerged online. While the patent didn’t mention the model’s name, we believe it to be the facelifted version of the VinFast VF5. Like all other design patents, we have a fair understanding of what the design of the upcoming VF5 could look like. And just like the other VinFast models in the country, the VF5 will also be a fully electric model.

What The Patent Reveals About VF5’s Design

There are design cues in the patent filing that suggest it is a VF5, but there are also some elements which don’t match the current VF5 that’s built and sold in Vietnam. While the overall silhouette is the same as the VF5 that’s being assembled in VinFast’s home country, the patent shows a new front and rear end as well as different alloy wheels. The front end is now much sleeker, with flatter connected LED DRLs that replace the older and deeper lighting signature. It also can be seen with a new front bumper design, and the headlamps seem to have moved further down in the bumper.

In profile, the VF5 could be seen with new 5-spoke alloy wheels, but take this with a pinch of salt as these could just be for a specific variant. The final production version could also have completely different wheels than the patent design. Apart from that, it looks very similar to the current VF5 with the same rising beltline, sharkfin antenna and even ORVMs.

The VF5 will have differently designed taillights. It will still have a light bar at the back, but the other lights (brake lights, reverse lamp and reflectors) seem to be moved away from the bumper. Speaking of which, the rear bumper will also be redesigned with a new hexagonal housing for the number plate.

Interior: A More Minimalistic Version Of The VF6?

All the VinFast cars sold in India have a very minimalistic design language for the cabin. You get a large touchscreen, a steering wheel, and some controls under the touchscreen. The VF5 is no different, and its facelift will also likely carry the same ethos. While the car’s interior hasn’t been revealed through any medium yet, expect it to have minimal changes over the current one.

*Image of current global-spec VinFast VF5 for representation

Spy shots doing rounds online show a new steering wheel with a boxy design language, with touch-capacitive buttons and two knobs on either side.

What’s Under The Hood?

The current V5 comes with a 29.6 kWh battery pack powering the front wheels and produces 95 PS and 135 Nm. VinFast claims a range of 268 km on a full charge (NEDC), and this powertrain is available in Indonesia. Some other markets get a 37.23 kWh battery pack, with a claimed range of 326 km (NEDC) on a full charge. This battery is also mated to a front-axle-mounted electric motor that produces 136 PS and 135 Nm.

Who Will The VinFast VF5 Rival?

The VF5 measures under 4 metres in length and, depending on which powertrain option VinFast India decides to bring, it could fall in either the Tata Punch EV’s segment or the Tata Nexon EV’s segment. If the former is the case, then the VF5 will also rival the Citroen e-C3 X. Vice versa, the VF5 will face competition from the likes of the MG Windsor EV and also the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.

CarDekho Says…

The VinFast VF5 could be an interesting addition to India’s growing electric car market, especially if the brand positions it below the VF6. However, a design patent alone does not confirm an India launch, and there is still little clarity on which battery pack or powertrain options could be offered here.

Its pricing, real-world range and charging capabilities will play a key role in determining how well it competes with established electric SUVs. For now, we will have to wait for an official announcement from VinFast to know if the VF5 is indeed coming to India.

What do you think about the Vietnamese electric cars? Let us know in the comments!