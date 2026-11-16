2026 Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Teased Ahead Of Launch; Here's Everything You Need to Know!

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The Toyota Innova Hycross was first launched in India in 2022, and after 4 years of being in the market, it can be said that it is due for a major update, and the upcoming facelift is one of the most anticipated mass-market product launches by Toyota in India for this year, apart from the new Fortuner. Toyota India dropped a teaser over the weekend, teasing this anticipated updated for India’s most loved MPV!

The refreshed model is expected to get styling revisions, without missing out on its elegance, along with a healthy dose of new features and technology on offer, making it a much more modern and attractive package than before. The updated Innova Hycross is also expected to launch a new flex-fuel powertrain. Toyota has confirmed the launch of the Innova Hycross facelift on the 25th of November, and lately, some test mules have also been spotted, in which the car can be seen in its final stage of testing.

Here’s a closer look at the facelifted Innova Hycross’s expected launch timeline, what updates it might bring, and all that we know about the car so far.

2026 Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Launch Date

The Toyota Innova Hycross was first launched in India in 2022 as an alternative to the Innova Crysta, and was an instant hit. The car was loved by many, and to date, it is one of the best options to choose from in the segment if you’re seeking family-friendly practicality with a spacious cabin and a comfortable ride. Toyota India now seems to be inching towards a long-awaited facelift, which has been slated for November 25, 2026. Once launched, deliveries could start within a month of the price announcement.

2026 Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Exterior

The facelifted Toyota Innova Hycross will bring an updated exterior design. From what can be seen in the teaser picture, the Innova Hycross will get new headlights with LED DRLs inspired by the ones seen on the Toyota Taisor. The updated front fascia is also expected to feature a new grille and a redesigned bumper, which will offer a bulky yet elegant look.

As seen in multiple spy shots, the overall silhouette is expected to remain the same, but the alloy wheels are expected to carry a new design. At the rear, the Innova Hycross facelift is expected to sport reworked detailing for the connected LED taillamp cluster, an updated tailgate design, and a refreshed rear bumper.

Besides this, we could also see revisions to the colour palette, with some new, exciting shades on offer.

2026 Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Interior And Features

On the inside, the overall cabin layout is expected to remain similar to the current model, although Toyota might offer a new colour theme and updated upholstery. The three-spoke steering wheel might also get carried over from the current model.

In terms of features, the Innova Hycross has always been very well equipped. But to stay fresh in the market, the Innova Hycross facelift could offer new features like a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, as seen on the Indonesian-spec facelift model, which was also launched a few weeks ago.

Key features that will be carried over from the outgoing model could include an 8-way powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, a 13-speaker JBL sound system, automatic dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, connected car features, electric-powered tailgate, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, and a wireless phone charger.

Safety-wise, it is likely to continue with features like a Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, hill hold assist, all-wheel disc brakes, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

2026 Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Powertrain

The 2026 Toyota Innova Hycross facelift is expected to retain the same engine options as the current model. These include a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 2.0-litre strong hybrid powertrain, which pairs the petrol engine with an electric motor.

However, the big addition could be a flex-fuel version of the strong hybrid powertrain, potentially making it India's first flex-fuel strong hybrid MPV. It is expected to support ethanol blends of up to E100, allowing it to run on 100 per cent bioethanol. But Toyota has yet to confirm this, and if true, it has yet to reveal the exact specifications and ethanol compatibility of the upcoming powertrain.

Here are the detailed engine specifications of the current-spec Innova Hycross:

Model Toyota Innova Hycross Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol hybrid Power (PS) 171 PS 189 PS Torque (Nm) 204 Nm 191 Nm (petrol), 206 Nm (electric) Transmission CVT e-CVT Drivetrain FWD FWD

FWD: Front-Wheel Drive; CVT: Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

2026 Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Expected Price And Rivals

The prices for the current-spec Toyota Innova Hycross start at Rs 19.53 lakh, with the top-end variant costing Rs 32.95 lakh. The facelifted model is expected to be priced from Rs 19.80 lakh to Rs 33.50 lakh. (All prices are ex-showroom).

The Toyota Innova Hycross competes with cars like the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, Maruti Invicto, Hyundai Alcazar, Jeep Meridian, and the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV.

CarDekho Says…

If the Toyota Innova Hycross is already on your list, the current model still delivers a strong mix of practicality, safety, and features, plus with the stock clearance discounts, it becomes an even more attractive deal, making it the smartest time to pick one up. Buyers opting for the pre-facelift model will still not miss out much. That being said, the new model will surely bring some unique touches to the package, along with a revised exterior that is expected to look more modern and sophisticated. Overall, the Innova Hycross facelift is for sure a car that is worth the wait.

Are you excited for the launch of the 2026 Toyota Innova Hycross? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!