With most festive occasions like Navratri and Dussehra having taken place, this season marks the perfect opportunity to purchase a new car or upgrade an existing one. And, in this period, Tata has provided a few offers that attracted more buyers at the dealerships. But how many units did it actually sell?

So, today we will be looking at the sales numbers for October 2026 and find out how each model performed last month:

Rank Model October 2026 September 2026 October 2025 MoM Growth / Decline (%) YoY Growth / Decline (%) 1 Nexon (ICE+EV) 21,966 20,456 22,083 +7 % (-1 %) 2 Punch (ICE+EV) 20,525 20,333 16,810 +1 % +22 % 3 Tiago (ICE+EV) 8,043 7,043 8,850 +14 % (-9 %) 4 Sierra (ICE+EV) 7,205 7,205 - No difference - 5 Aeris 4,005 2,406 - +66 % - 6 Harrier (ICE+EV) 3,895 3,082 4,483 +26 % (-13 %) 7 Altroz 3,257 2,944 3,770 +11 % (-14 %) 8 Curvv (ICE+EV) 2,377 2,610 1,432 (-9 %) +66 % 9 Safari 2,287 2,045 2,510 +12 % (-9 %) 10 Tigor 334 686 1,196 (- 51 %) (-72 %) Total 73,894 68,810 61,134 +7% +21 %

The number one position is consistently taken by Tata’s most popular compact SUV, the Nexon and the Nexon EV, which sold almost 22,000 units last month combined. The Nexon remains the king of sales for three consecutive months, despite its next generation, which is due for a launch soon.

In second place are the Punch and Punch EV, which remain consistent with a 1 percent MoM (Month-on-month) growth figure, although respective facelifts have resulted in a significant 22 percent increase in dispatches compared to the same month last year.

Next are the entry-level hatchbacks, the Tiago and the Tiago EV, which sold over 8,000 units (combined) last month. Compared to September 2026, sales have risen by 14 percent, showcasing their popularity among small hatchback buyers.

Next up is the Sierra and the Sierra EV, which is positioned fourth in this list. The Sierra twins, interestingly, remain absolutely flat in their MoM figures with 7,205 units dispatched..

The Aeris, which replaced the Tigor sedan, gained traction with over 65 percent growth compared to the previous month.

The Harrier and the Harrier EV have been seeing consistent improvements in sales month-wise, as they grew by 26 percent MoM. However, YoY (Year-on-year) numbers remained down by 13 percent.

With the Aeris launched as its replacement, the Tigor has been discontinued, although Tata still dispatched 334 units. However, the Tigor EV still remains on sale, and its volumes are also included in these numbers.

In the 8th position are the Curvv and the Curvv EV SUV, with 66 percent growth compared to last year; it has begun to attract buyers since its latest Series X update. In terms of MoM (Month-on-month) figures, it has dropped by 9 percent in sales.

Next up is the flagship Tata product, the Safari, which is in 9th place in sales, as it has 12 percent growth in month-on-month figures, which suggests the demand for seven-seater SUVs is on the rise. Soon, Tata is going to introduce an Safari EV as well, since there’s also demand for it.

CarDekho Says..

Anticipating festive season demand, Tata dispatched nearly 74,000 cars last month, with the ultimate champions, the Nexon and the Punch, taking up over 57 percent share in overall sales. However, its more premium offerings, the Harrier and the Safari’s numbers got hit in October 2026 as compared to the previous year..

Overall, Tata has seen growth of 21 percent across all its cars, keeping it stable and competitive in a fast-growing market, and has safeguarded its position as the second-largest carmaker in the country.