Based on the Jetour T2, the JSW Combat has been spotted in India, and its silhouette is now clearer, confirming some styling elements. JSW Motors will officially debut on December 3, 2026, with the Combat being its first car on our shores. The Combat will take inspiration and its DNA from the Jetour T2, with local assembly eventually in the plan. Here’s everything you need to know about the Combat and everything we could see in the spy shots:

Exterior

The spy shots reveal a boxy silhouette, something that we have already seen with the Jetour T2. We can also spot vertically oriented LED taillamps and a large spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. Meanwhile, the chunky roof rails also accentuate the stance of the SUV.

From what we already know, the fascia keeps the Jetour T2’s upright, flat-faced design, and chunky design elements on the grille and the bumper. The ‘JETOUR’ lettering has been replaced by the ‘COMBAT’ branding, and the JSW Motors badge takes over from the Jetour logo. Are you a fan of the boxy look? Let us know in the comments.

In profile, the Combat looks butch and flaunts a flat roofline and an imposing stance. It is expected to ride on 20-inch alloy wheels, with chunky wheel-arch cladding. It could also get some rugged accents to complement its adventurous look.

This SUV is even longer than the Mahindra Thar Roxx, measuring 4,785 mm in length, 2,006 mm in width and 1,880 mm in height, with a 2,800 mm wheelbase and 220 mm of ground clearance.

Interior

Looking at the previous spy shots, we have seen that the Combat includes a black and white theme with silver accents and an upright dashboard that matches the boxy exterior. A large 15.6-inch touchscreen takes centre stage, with horizontal AC vents below it. It has also been revealed that it gets a chunky four-spoke steering wheel with the JSW Motors logo and a digital instrument cluster.

With a large wheelbase, we expect it to be a spacious 5-seater SUV with ample boot space. Let’s take a look at what it packs:

Features And Safety

The Combat is expected to get a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, ventilated front seats, a 12-speaker Sony audio system and a 50W wireless phone charger.

We also expect features like automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, connected car technology and steering-mounted audio controls.

In terms of safety, it will likely come with features like 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS, a 540-degree camera that also shows the ground beneath the car, hill-hold assist (HHA) and hill-descent control (HDC). The Jetour T2 has scored 5 stars in the ASEAN NCAP crash test rating, and we expect the India-spec version to carry the same safety credentials.

Powertrain

Globally, the Jetour T2’s engine options include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid and a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine. However, the Indian version being the Combat is expected to be powered by the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid powertrain option.

The international-spec T2 is AWD, but the India-spec Combat will likely be FWD. Unlike the likes of the Scorpio N, it uses a monocoque construction instead of a ladder-frame chassis, which prioritises on-road comfort.

Here’s a summary of the specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol plug-in hybrid 2-litre turbo petrol Transmission 7-speed DCT 3-DHT 7-speed DCT Power 184 PS 156 PS 254 PS Torque 290 Nm 220 Nm 390 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive (FWD) Front-wheel drive (FWD) 4-wheel drive (4WD)

* DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission, DHT- dedicated hybrid transmission

Expected Launch, Price & Rivals

The Combat is likely to go on sale from December 2026, with initial units possibly imported before local assembly begins at JSW’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant in Maharashtra. Expected prices range from Rs 38 lakh to Rs 42 lakh (ex-showroom). Price-wise, it will rival the Kia Sorento, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron.

CarDekho Says...

The upcoming launch of the new Combat will spice up the premium SUV segment, which today looks sparse with only a few competitors. Lately, we have also noticed the trend of people having better purchase power to buy more expensive cars. Moreover, since the trend of SUVs is only growing stronger by the day, the JSW Combat is likely to be received well thanks to the rugged and upright styling and the expected feature-loaded interior.

What do you think of the new brand coming to the Indian market soon? Let us know in the comments below.

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