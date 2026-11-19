Mahindra, which is known for having some of the longest waiting periods in the Indian automotive industry, is also working around the clock to deliver your new car as soon as it can. And if you are in line to purchase a new Mahindra SUV, you might be wondering how long would it actuall take to deliver? So, here are the top 20 cities listed where you can find out which model has the shortest or longest waiting period.

Let’s take a closer look at the table:

Waiting Period In Each City

City Scorpio Classic Thar Bolero Neo XUV 7XO Bolero Scorpio N XUV 400 XUV 3XO Bolero Neo Plus Thar Roxx BE 6 SPORTEQ XEV 9e XUV 3XO EV XEV 9S New Delhi 2 Months 4 Months 4 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 4 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3-5 Months 3 Months 5 Months 3-4 Months 2-3 Months 6 Months Bengaluru 3-4 Months 4 Months 2-3 Months 3-4 Months 2 Months 4 Months 4 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 2-4 Months 4 Months 3 Months 4 Months Mumbai 4-5 Months 4 Months 4 Months 2.2-3 Months 3 Months 4 Months 3 Months 1-3 Months 3-5 Months 6 Months 6 Months 6-7 Months 1.5-2 Months 8 Months Hyderabad 2 Months 4 Months 2 Months 4 Months 1 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 1-2 Months 2-3 Months 3-4 Months 2-3 Months 2 Months 3-4 Months Pune 2 Months 2-3 Months 4 Months 2-4 Months 3 Months 4 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3-5 Months 6 Months 5 Months 6-7 Months 4 Months 8 Months Chennai 2 Months 4 Months 4 Months 6 Months 3 Months 4 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3-5 Months 6 Months 5 Months 6-7 Months 6 Months 8 Months Jaipur 2 Months 2-3 Months 2 Months 2-4 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 1-2 Months 4-5 Months 5 Months 6-7 Months 4-5 Months 4-5 Months Ahmedabad 2 Months 4 Months 4 Months 6 Months 3 Months 4 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3-5 Months 6 Months 5 Months 2-3 Months 6 Months 3-4 Months Gurugram 2 Months 4 Months 4 Months 1.5-3 Months 3 Months 4 Months 3 Months 2-3 Months 3-5 Months 6 Months 5 Months 3-4 Months 3 Months 4 Months Lucknow 2-3 Months 2-3 Months 1-2 Months 3-4 Months 2 Months 4 Months 2-3 Days 3 Months 2 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 2-3 Months 2-3 Months 4 Months Kolkata 3-4 Months 3 Months 1-2 Months 2-3 Months 1-2 Months 4 Months 3 Months 2-3 Months 2 Months 2-3 Months 2-3 Months 2-3 Months 4-5 Months 5-6 Months Thane 4-5 Months 4 Months 4 Months 2.2-3 Months 3 Months 4 Months 3 Months 1-3 Months 3-5 Months 6 Months 6 Months 6-7 Months 1.5-2 Months 8 Months Surat 2 Months 4 Months 4 Months 6 Months 3 Months 4 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3-5 Months 6 Months 5 Months 2-3 Months 6 Months 3-4 Months Ghaziabad 2 Months 2-3 Months 2 Months 4 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 2-3 Months 6 Months 5 Months 6-7 Months 4 Months 8 Months Chandigarh 2 Months 4 Months 4 Months 6 Months 3 Months 4 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3-5 Months 6 Months 5 Months 6-7 Months 6 Months 8 Months Coimbatore 2 Months 4 Months 4 Months 6 Months 3 Months 4 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3-5 Months 6 Months 5 Months 6-7 Months 6 Months 8 Months Patna 2 Months 4 Months 4 Months 6 Months 3 Months 4 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3-5 Months 6 Months 5 Months 6-7 Months 6 Months 8 Months Faridabad 2 Months 4 Months 4 Months 1.5-3 Months 3 Months 4 Months 3 Months 2-3 Months 3-5 Months 6 Months 5 Months 3-4 Months 3 Months 4 Months Indore 3-4 Months 4 Months 2-3 Months 3-4 Months 2 Months 4 Months 4 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 2-4 Months 4 Months 3 Months 4 Months Noida 3-4 Months 4 Months 2 Months 3-4 Months 2-3 Months 4 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 2-3 Months 6 Months 3 Months 6-7 Months 4 Months 5 Months

Key Takeaways..

Starting with the flagship Mahindra XUV 7XO, this SUV is available the fastest in Gurugram and Faridabad, where it takes 1.5-3 Months. For cities like Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, and Patna, it will take 6 months to arrive.

Next are the Scorpio N and the Scorpio Classic. The Scorpio N is available fastest in Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Ghaziabad, in 3 months, and in the rest, it will take up to 4 months.

The Scorpio Classic is most in demand in Mumbai and Thane, where it takes up to 5 months, whereas in cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai, it is available in 2 months.

Next up is the Thar family, which includes the Thar OG and the Thar Roxx. The Thar OG is available the fastest in Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata and Ghaziabad, which takes 2-3 months, while for others it would take 4 months to arrive.

For the bigger Thar Roxx, if you stay in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, or Lucknow, you will get your SUV the fastest, within 2-3 months. But if you happen to stay in other cities, you will have to wait 6 months to get it at home.

Coming to the compact SUV, the XUV 3XO and the XUV 3XO EV are both available fastest in Mumbai and Thane, in around 1-3 months' time. The XUV 3XO will take 3 months in other cities, whereas for the EV counterpart, it will take about 4-5 months in the rest of the cities.

Another compact electric in the XUV family is the XUV 400, which you can drive home in under 3 months if you book this in Noida. Whereas in Bengaluru and Indore, this EV will take 4 months.

The Bolero, Bolero Neo, and Bolero Neo Plus all three are available in around 1-2 months time period in cities like Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Kolkata. For others, it will take up to 3-4 months.

In the born-electric range, that includes the BE 6 Sporteq, XEV 9e, and XEV 9S, are becoming popular electrics in the market now. If you want the futuristic-looking BE 6 SPORTEQ, it is available the fastest in Kolkata, which will take 2-3 months to deliver, while in Mumbai and Thane, it will take up to 6 months, as the demand is also high.

The most popular electric right now, the XEV 9S, will take 3-4 months to deliver in Hyderabad, Surat and Ahmedabad. But if you reside in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Chennai, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, or Patna, you will have to wait for almost 8 months to get your hands on it.

With the XEV 9e, it will take 2-3 months, which is the fastest if you buy it in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Surat. For others, it will take around 6-7 months to arrive.

Note:

The exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour combination selected by you and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest showroom for your preferred configuration.