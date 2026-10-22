Tata Sells More Than 50,000 Cars During Navratri, Ramps Up Production For Diwali!

The Indian car shopping season is seeing a spike in demand thanks to the festive season. For people looking to buy a new car, the auspicious occasion triggers more decisions to buy or invest in more expensive purchases. This has come true, as proof of which is Tata’s new statement talking about the immense demand for their cars, which started during the Navratri festive times and is still growing all the way to Diwali.

Diwali Demand For Tata Cars?

Tata has reported strong demand for its cars during Navratri, with over 50,000 units sold during the festive period, including 10,000 units during Dussehra.

With the festive season still underway, the carmaker is ramping up production to meet the anticipated surge in demand ahead of Diwali.

The two biggest breadwinners for Tata are the Nexon and Punch, which sold over 20,000 units in September each.

With deliveries surging, waiting periods for some Tata models can stretch to around a month. To meet the growing demand and reduce customer wait times, the carmaker has said it is ramping up production and improving logistics ahead of the Diwali rush.

TATA.CARS Product Portfolio

Tata cars have become increasingly popular in India over the past decade, with the Tiago playing an important role in this journey. Tata has since been following the mantra of feature-packed cars, 5-star safety ratings, and modern design. This approach has worked well with Indian buyers, encouraging the brand to introduce more models, new editions and different engine options to suit a wider range of customers.

Here is a list of the current portfolio of Tata cars:

ICE:

EV:

Upcoming Premium Brand: Avinya

With the above models selling in the heart of the Indian automotive segment, which draws the highest demand, Tata is soon entering the more premium segment with a new brand called Avinya.

The brand is expected to make its debut by late this year or early next year, with an electric SUV likely to be its first model, followed by a premium sedan.

CarDekho Says…

Tata cars have become some of the popular choices among Indian buyers in recent years, competing with brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Kia.

One reason for this could be the wide range of options Tata offers, from different engine and gearbox combinations to special editions and multiple variants with different features. Its SUVs also stand out for their road presence and offer plenty of features for the price.

Having said that, we wish that Tata enhanced their focus on maintaining consistent quality in its fit and finish and electronics. Addressing these areas would help build even greater confidence among buyers looking to own their cars for years to come.

Which is your favourite Tata car? Let us know in the comments below.