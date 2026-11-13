New 2027 Tata Nexon Interior Spied, Here Is What We Can See

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Tata Nexon has been one of the best selling sub-compact SUVs in India, but with competition now giving it a tough competition, it is due for an update. The homegrown carmaker has been working on the new-gen 2027 Nexon, which has been spied once again. This time around we got a glimpse of its interior for the first time.

Let’s have a look at what the latest spy shots tell us about 2027 Nexon.

What Can Be Seen Inside?

The test mule that was spotted gives us a glimpse of the Nexon’s top half of the dashboard. And straight away, we can confirm that it gets twin free-standing displays, whose placement is similar to the one found in the Tata Tiago and Tata Aeris. Unfortunately, as of now it is hard to predict the exact sizes of these screens. But do note that the current Nexon is available with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display, along with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

We can also see that the 2027 Nexon will retain the current two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. We also expect changes to be made to the door pads and centre console. If you’d like to know how the 2027 Tata Nexon looks from the outside, tap this link. But two key updates have been spotted on the exterior compared to the previous spy shots: new 5-spoke alloy wheels and rear disc brakes.

Expected Features & Safety Features

The 2027 Tata Nexon is expected to get some additional features to keep up with its rivals like dual-zone climate control, powered front seats and multi-colour ambient lighting. It is also expected that the current Nexon’s features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, cooled glove box, front wireless charger and an air purifier will be retained.

The current Nexon’s safety features like 6 airbags, ISOFIX child safety mounts, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), 360-degree camera with a blind-view monitor, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and dashcam (via the 360-degree camera) will be present. However, we do expect a more advanced version of the autonomous driver assistance system (ADAS) in the 2027 Tata Nexon.

Expected Powertrain

As of now, the 2027 Tata Nexon is expected to continue with the same powertrain options as the current Nexon. Here are the detailed specifications:

Specification 1.2-litre Turbo Petrol 1.2-litre Turbo Petrol + CNG 1.5-litre Turbo Diesel Power 120 PS 100 PS 115 PS Torque 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

*MT - Manual Transmission, AMT - Automated Manual Transmission, DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

We expect the 2027 Tata Nexon’s prices to start from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) and is expected to go on sale sometime in 2027. It will continue to rival the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Fronx, and Toyota Taisor.

CarDekho Says…

While the current iteration of the Tata Nexon is a great all-rounder with great looks, a proper feature-loaded package and multiple powertrain options, it is now due for an update. And considering from what we are seeing from spy shots, we can clearly see that Tata is leaving no stone unturned and we can’t wait to see how the production-spec model will look like when it goes on sale in 2027. Also, we really hope Tata’s aftersale service and inconsistent fit and finish also get some improvements to ensure seamless ownership.

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