Top 10 Bestselling Cars In October 2026: Eight Cars Record More Than 20,000 Dispatches!

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The 2026 festive season has turned out to be the strongest one ever for the Indian automotive industry, with wholesale dispatches crossing the 5 lakh units mark in October 2026. While September also showcased a growth trend, it is in October when festivals like Diwali make it the most lucrative time of year with every carmaker wanting to maximise dispatches and product refreshes to cash in on the buyer sentiment.

However, a few interesting trends emerged this month, and in this story we are going to analyse about the top 10 bestsellers in the market to see how these models took the game forward:

Rank Model October 2026 September 2026 October 2025 MoM Growth / Decline (%) YoY Growth / Decline (%) 1 Maruti Wagon R 23,747 18,835 18,970 + 26 % + 25 % 2 Maruti Brezza 22,436 15,685 12,072 + 43 % + 86 % 3 Tata Nexon (ICE+EV) 21,966 20,456 22,083 + 7 % (- 1) % 4 Maruti Baleno 20,919 25,392 16,873 (- 18) % + 24 % 5 Maruti Dzire 20,649 17,754 20,791 + 16 % (-1) % 6 Maruti Ertiga 20,641 16,911 20,087 + 22 % + 3 % 7 Tata Punch (ICE+EV) 20,525 20,333 16,810 + 1 % + 22 % 8 Maruti Fronx 20,014 19,282 17,003 + 6 % + 18 % 9 Mahindra Scorpio (Scorpio N + Classic) 19,353 17,313 17,880 + 12 % + 8 % 10 Maruti Swift 18,866 17,399 15,542 + 8 % + 21 %

Key Takeaways

In October 2026, the wagon r became the top selling car in India, climbing up four spots with a 26 percent month-on-month (MoM) and a similar 25 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in volumes. The Wagon R has long been a favourite of first-time car buyers and has a strong foothold in the commercial segments too.

The second spot was taken up by the recently-facelifted Brezza, which saw a staggering 43 percent MoM, and 86 percent YoY growth putting it ahead of all of its rivals.

Closing in just shy of the 22,000 units mark was the Nexon whose numbers remained largely flat with a 7 percent MoM growth showcasing its widespread appeal across all kinds of buyers, despite being at the end of its lifecycle. Do note that this number also includes dispatches of the Nexon EV.

Despite a slowing momentum with an 18 percent MoM decrease, Maruti’s Baleno clinched the fourth spot with almost 21,000 dispatches. However, its recent facelift has had a positive impact as well, as can be seen in the 24 percent increase in volumes compared to the same month last year.

Next was the Maruti Dzire, which clocked a steady 16 percent MoM growth figure. Its YoY remained flat with a slight 1 percent degrowth owing to its popularity, especially among fleet buyers.

Sitting just 8 units behind the Dzire, the Maruti Ertiga claimed the sixth position this month with a 22 percent MoM growth figure. Just like its sedan sibling, the Ertiga too is quite popular for private and commercial purposes alike.

The Tata Punch slipped four spots to end up at the seventh rank on this list. Its MoM numbers stayed flat, but it also recorded a commendable 22 percent YoY growth. These numbers also include those of the Punch EV.

Maruti dispatched just over 20,000 units of the Fronx crossover, marking a 6 percent MoM, and 18 percent YoY growth figure. The SUV’s facelift is just around the corner, but despite that it remains one of the carmaker’s strongest performers.

The Mahindra Scorpio twins retained the ninth spot and their combined volumes grew 12 percent MoM. The recent facelift for the Scorpio N could have contributed to an 8 percent YoY growth figure while the Scorpio Classic remains a popular option in semi-urban and rural markets.

Finishing last in this list is the ubiquitous Maruti Swift, which also saw a decent 8 percent MoM growth. YoY figures also climbed up by 21 percent, keeping it at the top of its segment.

CarDekho Says…

Traditionally a time for purchasing expensive assets like cars, this record-breaking October showcases the strong buyer sentiment that has prevailed amongst Indian buyers despite pressures from inflation, fuel prices and other factors. All except two cars on this list saw significant boosts in their volumes compared to the same time last year, while MoM figures were also largely positive.

A major role in this performance may also have to do with the constant updates, refreshes and new introductions this year, that have kept the action going and retained interest in nearly every segment. As we go past the festive season, you can expect a slight cooling down of sales before we gear up for an even busier next year with exciting launches and some groundbreaking products!

What are your thoughts on the October 2026 bestsellers? Let us know in the comments below!