Buying A Petrol Automatic SUV This Diwali? Here Are 5 Options Under Rs 10 Lakh!

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If your average runabouts is mostly in the city, and you want a comfortable car with more ground clearance with the convenience of an automatic? We have listed out the top five affordable compact SUVs, which offer an petrol automatic transmission under Rs 10 lakh. So whether you are hopping to different shopping places or want to drive out of the city for a short drive, these 5 petrol automatic SUVs will certainly help you out!

Nissan Magnite

Here are its prices:

Variant 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT 1-litre turbo petrol with CVT Visia Rs 6.30 lakh - Acenta Rs 7.42 lakh Rs 9.30 lakh N-Connecta Rs 8.05 lakh Rs 9.74 lakh Tekna Rs 8.98 lakh Rs 10.69 lakh* (+ Rs 69,000) Tekna+ Rs 9.31 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh* (+ Rs 99,000)

*Variants above Rs 10 lakh

Ranking 1st on this list is the Nissan Magnite compact SUV, the most affordable on this list, starting at Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Visia variant. If you want a bigger SUV, the Magnite is one option on this list, offering a roomy cabin and standard safety features such as 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control (ESC).

In terms of features, the Magnite Visia, being a base variant, gets all-four power windows, adjustable headrests, a rear centre armrest, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The Magnite offers you two options of petrol automatic, which are a 1-litre NA petrol with 5-speed AMT and a 1-litre turbo petrol with CVT transmission. So, if you want the most affordable petrol automatic SUV, the Magnite remains at the top of this list.

Hyundai Exter

Here are the prices for petrol automatic variants:

Variant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT HX 3 Rs 6.99 lakh HX 4 Plus Rs 8.14 lakh HX 6 Rs 8.63 lakh HX 6 Knight Edition Rs 8.77 lakh HX 6 DT Rs 8.78 lakh HX 8 Rs 9.16 lakh HX 10 Rs 9.50 lakh HX 10 Knight Edition Rs 9.64 lakh HX 10 DT Rs 9.65 lakh

Next up is the popular Hyundai Exter, offering a petrol automatic option from the HX3 trim. It starts at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which offers a good amount of features and safety equipment for the base automatic.

It offers an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, front power windows, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. These features make it a good choice for someone who wants a small SUV for using it for city use and occasional highway runs.

Renault Kiger

Here are the variants under Rs 10 lakh:

Variant 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT 1-litre turbo petrol engine with CVT Evolution AMT Rs 7.03 lakh - Evolution Plus AMT Rs 7.49 lakh - Techno AMT Rs 8.10 lakh - Techno CVT - Rs 9.40 lakh

The Renault Kiger Evolution variant starts at Rs 7.03 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol automatic powertrain option. Being a one-above base variant, it offers an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digitised instrument cluster, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a 4-speaker sound system.

Powering the Kiger is a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 5-speed AMT transmission, which is convenient for your daily commutes and city roundabouts. If you want more equipment, you even have higher variants, where you also get the option of a 1-litre turbo petrol mated to a CVT transmission.

Tata Punch

Here are the prices:

Variant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT Pure Plus AMT Rs 7.75 lakh Pure Plus S AMT Rs 8.10 lakh Adventure AMT Rs 8.35 lakh Accomplished AMT Rs 9.05 lakh Accomplished Plus S Rs 9.74 lakh

Next up is the sales topper Tata Punch, giving a good package with its Pure Plus trim at Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 5-speed AMT transmission.

It is the most feature-rich in its base petrol automatic offering in this list. Its key offerings include an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fast-charging USB Type-C ports, a 4-speaker sound system, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a reverse parking camera as well.

If you are one of the buyers who wants to have a sunroof in their SUV, with an additional Rs 35,000, you could opt for the Pure Plus S trim, which will not only offer a single-pane sunroof but also automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers as well.

Maruti Fronx

Here are the prices:

Variant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT Delta AMT Rs 8.25 lakh Delta Plus AMT Rs 8.64 lakh

If you are searching for a unique-looking compact SUV, the Maruti Fronx comes ahead with its crossover-like styling, wheel arch cladding, and side door cladding, making it feel more rugged. The Fronx is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 5-speed AMT transmission. It is offered from the Delta variant, which is priced at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Fronx in the Delta trim will offer a decent set of equipment such as a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, all-four power windows, a 4-speaker sound system, adjustable headrests (front and rear), 6 airbags, and electronic stability control (ESC).

CarDekho Says..

As the market for SUVs under Rs 10 lakh is limited, wanting the convenience of an automatic does narrow it down as well. So, having an AMT transmission not only makes it more affordable, but also more reliable and fuel-efficient as well, which makes it a great combination to buy.

The Nissan Magnite is the most affordable in this list, starting at Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol automatic option. It is also one of the SUVs that offer AMT as well as CVT under Rs 10 lakh, just like its platform sibling, the Renault Kiger.

The most value-for-money options would be the Hyundai Exter and the Tata Punch, which offer more equipment even with the base petrol AMTs. As you move up the variants, these SUVs offer you the top-spec trims under Rs 10 lakh.

If you want a distinct-looking SUV as well, you can check out the Maruti Fronx, which resembles the bigger Grand Vitara from its family. The Fronx offers a petrol automatic in only two trims, which are Delta and Delta Plus, under Rs 10 lakh.

Ultimately, the right choice depends on your budget, the features you need and how you plan to use your car. Which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments below!