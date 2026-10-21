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    Facelifted Toyota Glanza S Variant Explained: The Ideal Entry-level Trim?

    The one-above-base S trim is the entry-level variant if you want to have the new Toyota Glanza with a factory-fitted CNG kit as well as the AMT shifter

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Modified On Oct 21, 2026 15:10 IST
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    Published OnOct 21, 2026 10:00 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 21, 2026 15:10 IST
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    Toyota Glanza S Variant Explained

    The Toyota Glanza was recently introduced in its refreshed avatar in India, much like its donor vehicle – the Maruti Baleno – that got a midlife update in September 2026. Plenty of changes have occurred on the exterior and interior of the premium hatchback, including a tweaked variant lineup. The updated Glanza is available in five broad variant lines: E, S, G, V, and V (O). In this story, let’s check out how the 1-above-base S trim looks inside and out. But first, let’s see its price range:

    Price

    Variant

    Petrol

    Petrol+CNG

    MT

    AMT

    MT

    AMT

    Toyota Glanza S 

    Rs 7.71 lakh

    Rs 8.31 lakh

    Rs 8.76 lakh

    Rs 9.31 lakh

    All prices introductory, ex-showroom

    The new Glanza’s one-above-base S trim is available in four sub-variants, with two each for standard petrol and petrol+CNG setups. The CNG variant costs around Rs 1 lakh extra over the standard petrol variant. On the other hand, the AMT costs around Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000 more over the corresponding manual gearbox-equipped variant.

    Exterior

    It's front profile looks identical to that of the base-spec E variant. Toyota has provided the facelifted Glanza with a body coloured bumper and halogen projector headlights on these lower-spec variants. All-LED headlights are available from the next-in-line G trim of the new Toyota Glanza.

    2026 Toyota Glanza S Front

    You can also see the larger grille – featuring the radar for the Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) – with chrome surrounds and the chrome strip that connects both the lighting clusters. There’s also a honeycomb pattern for the air dam located lower down in the bumper. Given that the S trim is one of the lower-spec variants, it misses out on LED fog lamps, LED DRLs, and also the auto function for its headlights.

    No major changes are noticeable on the sides of the refreshed Toyota Glanza, save for the inclusion of a chrome insert at the top of the front fender. Being the 1-above-base variant, the S comes with body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, body coloured door handles, and 15-inch steel wheels with covers. It’s from the mid-spec G trim that the updated premium hatchback gets 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and chrome-finished door handles. A sharkfin antenna is also provided as standard on the new Toyota Glanza.

    2026 Toyota Glanza S Side

    The rear of the 2026 Toyota Glanza looks identical to that of the pre-facelift model. Since the S trim sits at the lower end of the variant lineup, it misses out on a chrome garnish for the tailgate, as well as the wiper with washer. That said, Toyota has given it a body coloured bumper and defogger, along with a spoiler.

    2026 Toyota Glanza S Rear

    You can also take a closer look at the new Toyota Glanza by checking it out in these 21 detailed real-world images.

    Colour Options

    Toyota is offering the updated Glanza in seven colourways, including two fresh shades. That said, the one-above-base S variant is available in all paint options save for one of the new choices.

    Interior

    The cabin of the new Toyota Glanza has the same black and beige dual-tone theme as well as the same three-spoke steering wheel (with media controls) and the layered dashboard as the pre-facelift version. Toyota offers the S trim with fabric seat upholstery and a front centre armrest with sliding function. There’s the same analogue instrument cluster with a monochrome MID in the centre as seen on its older Glanza.

    2026 Toyota Glanza S Interior

    At the back, it has 60:40 split-folding seats and adjustable headrests for three occupants, along with their own seatbelts. Toyota is providing the S variant with AC vents and dual USB ports as well for those who prefer to be chauffeur-driven. That said, there’s no fold-out centre armrest in any of the variants of the premium hatchback.

    2026 Toyota Glanza S Rear Seats

    Features And Safety

    In terms of equipment, the facelifted Toyota Glanza comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4-speaker music system, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and keyless entry.

    2026 Toyota Glanza S Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

    While many safety features are available as standard, which include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is offered from the S variant onwards. The S trim misses out on a rear parking camera and the newly introduced Level-2 ADAS features. Y

    You can check out the detailed variant-wise features story done by us to understand the exact distribution of the equipment set of the facelifted Glanza.

    Powertrain Choices

    The one-above-base S variant of the updated Toyota Glanza is one of only two trims to be available with all the engine-gearbox combinations that are on offer.

    The technical specifications of each are given in the table below:

    Specification

    1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine

    1.2-litre N/A Petrol+CNG Engine

    Power

    83 PS

    70 PS (in CNG mode)

    Torque

    112 Nm

    102 Nm (in CNG mode)

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT*

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT*

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    23.80 kmpl (MT), 24.77 kmpl (AMT)

    33.61 km/kg (MT), 34.47 km/kg (AMT)

    *AMT - automated manual transmission

    2026 Toyota Glanza S Gearbox

    We have also separately covered the detailed variant-wise powertrain availability on offer with the new Glanza to make your purchase that much smoother and quicker.

    Rivals

    The updated Toyota Glanza takes on the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz in India. 

    CarDekho Says…

    Although the S trim sits at the lower end of the variant spectrum in the 2026 Toyota Glanza’s lineup, it is not sparsely equipped, to say the least. Toyota has managed to provide it with most of the essential amenities, while also ensuring it gets all the powertrain choices for all kinds of buyers. If there’s anything that’s missing, it’s the lack of a single colour option (which is also a new shade) and some useful touches like a rear wiper with washer, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a reverse parking camera.

    2026 Toyota Glanza S Rear Quarter

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    Rohit
    Rohit
    Rohit Shah is a Content Writer with the CarDekho Group and an automotive journalist with nearly seven years of experience covering the automotive industry. He holds a Bachelor\'s degree in Business Management (International Business) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management. Over the course of his career, Rohit has authored more than 2,500 articles for CarDekho, covering topics ranging from new car launches to the latest developments in the Indian and global automotive industries. His interest in cars began in childhood when he started collecting scale models, and he unwinds by taking a car out for a spin. When he\'s not talking or writing about cars, you can find him watching new movies and series or learning new languages.Read more

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