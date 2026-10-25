New Toyota Glanza V(O) Variant Explained: Does It Make Sense To Pick The Range-topping Variant?

We recently got the facelifted Toyota Glanza on our shores, with prices starting at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is still based on the newly updated Maruti Baleno, and hence has the same set of equipment and powertrain options, with a handful of noticeable exterior differences.

Toyota has also revised the variant lineup of the premium hatchback, and it now comes in five broad variants: E, S, G, V, and V(O). In case you were wondering whether to go for the fully loaded V(O) variant or not, let’s check it out in detail, starting with its prices:

Price

Variant Petrol MT AMT Toyota Glanza V(O) Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 10.98 lakh

All prices introductory ex-showroom

Toyota offers the fully loaded V(O) variant of the facelifted Glanza with the sole choice of a petrol engine. It comes with both manual and AMT automatic transmission options, the latter demanding a premium of almost Rs 50,000.

Exterior

Front

Most of the changes made to the Glanza with this refresh are located at the front. It now has a bigger and wider grille featuring a honeycomb pattern along with chrome surround on both sides. The radar for the Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) has been placed in the grille too, and there’s a chrome strip running right above it to join the LED projector headlights that also get L-shaped LED DRLs in the same housing. Being the fully loaded variant, it also comes with LED fog lamps (tucked away neatly in the corners), which are missing in the base-spec E, one-above-base S, and even the mid-spec G trims.

Side

The similarities with the pre-facelift model become more evident as you view the new version from the sides. It still has the same 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (with the same design too), chrome-finished door handles, and ORVM-mounted turn indicators. However, there’s a new sharkfin antenna, black side skirts and a chrome fender insert on offer too, which are new additions.

Rear

Toyota has not made any revisions to the rear profile of the Glanza over the pre-facelift model. The top-spec V(O) variant comes with C-shaped LED tail lights, a chrome slab on the tailgate, a roof spoiler, a tall bumper, and the ‘Glanza’, ‘Toyota’ and variant-specific badges on the bootlid too. For a detailed look at the new Toyota Glanza, you can check it out in these 21 detailed real-world images.

Colour Options

The 2026 Toyota Glanza is sold in seven exterior paint options, including two fresh choices. Its range-topping V(O) variant is available in all paint options.

Interior

Given that the midlife update majorly focuses on the changes at the hatchback’s front, its interior retains the same dashboard layout and the same black and beige cabin theme too. Being one of the two higher-spec variants, the V(O) comes with leatherette seat upholstery, vanity mirror lamp with ticket holder, and UV-cut windows, all of which are available from the previous-in-line V trim.

It also comes with glovebox illumination and front footwell lighting, a feature that’s on offer from the mid-spec G trim onwards. There’s an analogue instrument cluster with a coloured TFT display in the centre, a three-spoke steering wheel, and adjustable headrests for all passengers are also available on the top-spec V(O) variant of the new Glanza. However, even the fully equipped V(O) misses out on a rear centre armrest.

Features And Safety

The V(O) variant packs all the bells and whistles that Toyota has decked up the facelifted Glanza with. These include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, automatic climate control, and even ventilated front seats. Other equipment on board includes a height-adjustable driver seat, wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, a 6-speaker Clarion sound system, and connected car tech.

Toyota offers the range-topping Glanza V(O) with safety features such as six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a 360-degree camera setup. It also comes with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rear wiper with washer and defogger, and even the first-in-segment Level-2 ADAS. Its ADAS suite includes autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

We have already covered the complete variant-wise features distribution in detail in a separate story to help you shortlist the variant(s) of your interest.

Powertrain Options

The fully loaded V(O) variant of the updated Toyota Glanza gets only the petrol engine with both manual and AMT options. Their technical specifications are as mentioned below:

Specification 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 83 PS Torque 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* Claimed Fuel Efficiency 23.80 kmpl (MT), 24.77 kmpl (AMT)

*AMT - automated manual transmission

Some lower variants of the new Glanza also come with a factory-fitted CNG kit (wherein it makes 70 PS and 102 Nm) with both MT and AMT gearbox choices. We have covered the detailed variant-wise powertrain availability on offer with the new Glanza to help in your purchase decision.

Rivals

The 2026 Toyota Glanza fights it out with the Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno, and Tata Altroz.

CarDekho Says…

The new Glanza’s V(O) variant is the actual trim that you should consider if you want to truly experience everything that’s been revised in the hatchback. It starts with not just the looks but also with the creature comforts and safety tech on offer. Key highlights include ventilated front seats, Level-2 ADAS, and even a heads-up display. However, the only downside is that Toyota is not offering it with the CNG powertrain, and the fact that its about Rs 1 lakh more expensive than the very similarly equipped Baleno Alpha (O).

Which is your preferred variant of the new Glanza? Let us know in the comments below!