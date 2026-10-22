2026 Toyota Glanza Mid-variant Explored: Is The G Variant The Go-To Trim Of The Glanza?

Toyota recently launched the facelifted Glanza with tangible upgrades in features, looks and powertrains. Priced from Rs 6.99 lakh onwards, the 2026 Glanza is available in a total of 5 variants, including the E, S, G, V, and V (O). Apart from regular petrol and AMT options, the Glanza is now also available in CNG with AMT powertrain options.

The mid G variant is available from Rs 8.73 lakh onwards. Today, let's explore the mid G variant and see if that makes the best value for money in the Glanza range:

Price

The Glanza range starts from Rs 8.73 lakh onwards. Detailed pricing is as follows:

Variant Petrol Petrol + CNG Manual AMT Manual AMT Toyota Glanza G Rs 8.73 lakh Rs 9.33 lakh Rs 9.68 lakh Rs 10.23 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The Glanza G is available in all the powertrain options that the model is available in. The difference between the petrol and the CNG variants is between Rs 90,000 and Rs 95,000.

Exterior

The front end of the Glanza comes with the new facelifted polarising design. The G variant comes with the more premium LED DRLs and projector headlights, which are not available on the lower variants. The fascia gets a large blacked-out grille with a chrome bar running above it. What is missed here are the LED fog lamps, which are available only from the V variants.

In profile, the G variant gets dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome door handles and a chrome window line accent.

This variant also gets a shark-fin antenna and blacked-out A and B pillars to give it a sportier look.

Over to the rear, the Glanza G variant looks similar to the higher V variants thanks to the chrome garnish on the bootlid and a subtle rear spoiler. The rest of the design elements, like the LED tail lamps, parking sensors, rear wash and wipe, and defogger, are also available in the Glanza G.

Colour Options

The Glanza G is available in seven colour options. They include Cafe White, Bluish Black, Digital Teal Green, Gaming Grey, Insta Blue and Sportin Red. Check out our report of all these colours visualised.

Interior

The interior of the Glanza G comes in a dual-tone black and beige colour theme. The free-standing touchscreen sits proud and centre on the dashboard, below which is the tastefully designed dashboard borrowed from its platform cousin, the Baleno.

The driver still gets an analogue cluster, but also gets steering-mounted controls.

The interior also gets chrome door handles and a piano-black finish on the doorpads and on the centre console. While the dashboard doesn’t look very fancy, it is functional and modern-looking.

Meanwhile, the rear passengers get AC vents, USB-C charging, three adjustable headrests and seatbelts. What the Glanza misses out on is a rear armrest and side window curtains. The space in the interior is generous for a small family and is reasonably comfortable to be in even for long journeys.

Features And Safety

The Toyota Glanza G variant is among the upper mid variants. And so it includes features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Over the S variant, the G variant gets connected car technology, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, wireless charging, auto headlamps and front footwell lighting over the S variant.

However, it misses out on cruise control, the Clarion sound system, a heads-up display, and ventilated seats.

Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold control (HHC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, and seatbelt reminders.

Over the S variant, the G variant also gets a rear wiper and washer, and a reversing camera, although it does miss out on a 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS compared to the higher V and V Optional variants, respectively.

Powertrain

The 2026 Glanza comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, which is also available with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Both the petrol and CNG engines are available with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox option. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol+CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS (CNG) Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 23.80 kmpl (MT)/ 24.77 kmpl (AMT) 33.61 km/kg (MT)/ 34.47 km/kg (AMT)

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

This new engine in the Glanza improves fuel efficiency over the older engine and has better city driveability. This engine was first introduced in the Baleno facelift. Meanwhile, it has proven itself to be a reliable and frugal workhorse. Check out our detailed report of the powertrain options here.

Price

Rivals of the Glanza include its cousin, the Maruti Baleno, the Hyundai i20, and the Tata Altroz.

CarDekho Says…

The Toyota Glanza’s G variant comes out to be among the best balances in Glanza’s range for features, safety and fancy bling like chrome. The G variant is also one of two trims that are available with all the powertrain options offered with the Glanza. For many first-car buyers, this variant looks like it packs most features while having the peace of mind of owning a Maruti. The reliability, service and the long legs of the new powertrain also make it among the best sub-10 lakh car options.

While there are small misses like ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS, these are not things which you will miss over a long period of time.

What do you think of the Glanza G variant? Let us know in the comments below.