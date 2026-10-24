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    2026 Toyota Glanza V Variant Explained: Splurge For The Top Variant Or Go For This Value-for-money One?

    The one-below-the-top V Variant is nearly as loaded as the top-spec V(O) but misses out on one key safety feature

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Oct 24, 2026 12:00 IST
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    Published OnOct 24, 2026 12:00 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 23, 2026 18:10 IST
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    Toyota Glanza

    The newly-launched Toyota Glanza facelift is available in five variant levels: E, S, G, V, and V(O). The last is an addition to the variant line-up of the Glanza, which earlier topped out at V. While we’ve already covered what you get in the E variant and S variant, in this story, we’re exploring what you get in the one-below-the-top V variant:

    Price

    Variant

    Petrol MT

    Petrol AMT

    Glanza V

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    Rs 10.59 lakh

    All prices ex-showroom

    The Glanza V is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission, with a premium of Rs 60,000 for the AMT gearbox. Do note that unlike the S and G variants, it does not come with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

    Exterior

    Front

    The Toyota Glanza has just received a facelift, and as you all know, it’s a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. However, if you want to read more about what’s similar and different between the two, you can read our story here. The Glanza V gets the same exterior as the top-spec V(O) trim. It gets LED projector headlamps with DRLs, as well as LED fog lamps in the bumper to differentiate it from the lower G variant. The only difference between the V and V(O) is the camera for the Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in the windshield. 

    Toyota Glanza

    Side

    All the design elements in the side profile of the V remain the same as the V(O), which include chrome-finished door handles, a chrome windowline, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, ORVMs with turn indicators, a chrome insert on the front fenders, black side skirts and a sharkfin antenna on the roof. All of these elements come together to give it a premium look.

    Toyota Glanza

    Rear

    The rear profile of the V is, again, identical to that of the V(O). You get C-shaped LED taillamps with a chrome garnish (housing the rear camera) connecting the two under the rear windshield. In the centre of the tailgate is the Toyota badge, with Glanza lettering on the left and a V badge on the right. The bumper also houses the reflectors. Since this is a nearly fully-loaded variant, you also get a rear defogger and a wiper with washer on the Glanza V.

    Toyota Glanza

    Colour Options

    The V variant of the Glanza is available with the same colour options as the top-spec V(O). There are seven options to choose from: Cafe White, Bluish Black, Digital Teal Green, Gaming Grey, Insta Blue, Sportin Red, and Enticing Silver. 

    We have already covered which variant gets which colour, and you can read more about it to choose your preferred option. 

    Interior And Features

    The Glanza V gets the same tri-tone finish as the V(O), with a black and beige semi-leatherette seat upholstery and gloss black accents on the dashboard. All three rear passengers get a three-point seatbelt as well as adjustable headrests, which is the only notable upgrade compared to the pre-facelift car here. 

     Toyota Glanza

    Features-wise, the V variant comes decently loaded too. It has a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger with active cooling, automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, a 6-speaker system by Clarion, and on-board voice assistance. 

     Toyota Glanza

    In terms of safety, the Glanza V comes equipped with six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and hill-hold assist. In comparison to the top-end V(O) variant, it misses out on Level-2 ADAS that includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure assist, prevention and warning, high beam assist, and autonomous emergency braking (AEB).

    Powertrain Option

    With the update, the Glanza now comes with a brand new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine as the Baleno. The table below has the technical specifications of the new powertrain. 

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    Power

    83 PS

    Torque

    112 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    MT - Manual Transmission / AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

    The same engine can also be had with a factory-fitted CNG kit option, which makes 70 PS and 102 Nm in CNG mode in lower variants. To know more about the Glanza’s variant-wise powertrain split, check out this story.

    Rivals

    The Toyota Glanza rivals its badge-engineered sibling, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno as well as the Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20

    CarDekho Says…

    The Glanza V variant is fully loaded, save for Level-2 ADAS, which is exclusive to the V(O) variant. Apart from that, it offers all the bells and whistles that one would expect from the Toyota hatchback. Add to it the option of both manual and AMT, as well as pretty affordable pricing, the deal is too hard to ignore. If we have to nitpick, the only real drawback with this variant is the lack of the CNG powertrain, which is available on the one-lower G trim.

    Toyota Glanza

    What do you think of the Glanza V? Let us know in the comments below!

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    2026 Toyota Glanza V Variant Explained: Splurge For The Top Variant Or Go For This Value-for-money One?
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