2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift E Variant Explained In Detail; Should You Buy The Base Variant?

The Toyota Glanza facelift has been launched in India, with prices starting from Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Glanza can now be had in a total of 5 variants: E, S, G, V, and V(O).

The E variant sits at the entry point of the Toyota Glanza's lineup and offers most of the basic equipment that you would expect in a premium hatchback’s base model. It is the most affordable trim on offer and provides entry to the Glanza’s lineup, but it is not equipped with the fancy features; instead, it offers a decent set of basic convenience features and retains most of the design highlights seen on the higher variants, apart from a few aesthetic upgrades.

If you're looking to bring home the Glanza without stretching your budget, here's everything that the E variant has to offer:

Exterior

The Toyota Glanza has just received a facelift, and as all may know, it is a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Baleno, meaning both cars share the same platform and an almost identical design language. However, Toyota has given the premium hatchback its own identity with a redesigned front fascia and bespoke styling details that help distinguish it from the car it is based on. Here's a look at what the base-spec E variant gets on the outside:

Starting upfront, the Toyota Glanza E gets a muscular fascia featuring an updated bumper with sporty styling elements and a new large honeycomb grille with glossy black inserts and chrome surrounds. The Toyota logo sits closer to the bonnet, on the upper part of the bumper. The projector headlights are halogen-based and miss out on LED DRLs. You also miss out on fog lights on the base trim. Apart from the mentioned missing styling elements, the front looks similar to the higher variants.

From the side, the E variant comes with 15-inch steel rims with wheel covers. Meanwhile, the door handles and ORVMs are finished in black. Notice, the side turn indicator being placed on the front fender. The hatchback retains its bulbous stance but misses out on premium styling elements such as alloy wheels, chrome inserts, side skirts, and blacked-out A-, B-, and C-pillars, all of which are available on the higher trims.

At the rear, the Glanza E features C-shaped LED taillights, an integrated roof spoiler, ‘E’ variant badging on the tailgate, and rear defoggers. However, it does not get the chrome strip on the tailgate, and neither does it get a rear wiper and washer, making the rear look a little less premium compared to the higher variants.

Colour Options

The 2026 Toyota Glanza facelift is available with 7 different colour options: Digital Teal Green, Insta Blue, Sportin Red, Bluish Black, Gaming Grey, Enticing Silver, and Cafe White.

However, only four colours out of these are offered with the base E variant, which include: Insta Blue, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, and Gaming Grey. Check out our variant-wise colour options story for more details.

Interior

Inside, the E variant of the 2026 Toyota Glanza features a simplistic interior with a dual-tone black and beige theme and fabric upholstery. The dashboard gets a layered appearance, which is separated across the width of the dashboard by a glossy black accent. The seats are finished in a contrasting black and beige fabric, with beige fabric inserts on the doors.

This variant does not get an infotainment screen, and hence the blank space in the central free-standing infotainment space feels very odd and incomplete. AC vents are placed horizontally below the said infotainment space, along with manual controls to adjust the flow. The steering wheel gets a flat-bottom design but misses out on mounted controls, offering only tilt adjustment. The centre console gets glossy black inserts and cup holders; however, a front centre armrest is missing on this particular variant, which might hamper the practicality factor for some buyers.

Speaking of usability, you also get front sun visors with a vanity mirror, 60:40 split rear seats, and a centre roof light. At the rear seats, the Glanza miss out on a central armrest for all the variants, which is another bummer. But the overall space and comfort inside are very decent; the cabin is decently spacious with ample knee room and plenty of shoulder room to accommodate two adults at the rear, but it might be a little tight for 3 people.

If you would like to take a closer look at the 2026 Toyota Glanza, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

Features

The base-spec E variant of the Toyota Glanza feels bare-bones in terms of the features it gets. It surely misses out on a lot of added tech and convenience features, but the package list seems fair for a base-spec variant of a hatchback. With the basic kit on offer, you shouldn’t expect a plush or premium feel here, as several features that contribute to that experience are missing.

The list of features isn’t very long, but you do get keyless entry, all power windows with driver side one touch-up/down operation, manual air conditioning, manual day/night IRVM, tilt adjustment for the steering wheel, adjustable headrests, gear shift indicator, and a 12V power socket.

Some key features that feel missing here are an infotainment system, speakers, rear AC vents, push-button start, automatic AC, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and a few more pieces of equipment that are offered on the higher trims.

Safety

In terms of safety, Toyota is offering a decent set of standard safety features that are available across all variants. The equipment list on the E variant consists of 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold control (HHC), rear parking sensors, rear defogger, central locking, speed sensing auto door lock, seat belt pre-tensioner, emergency stop signal, 3-point seatbelt for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

However, for the Level 2 ADAS suite, which is a new addition, you will have to upgrade to the top-end V(O) trim.

Powertrain

Toyota is offering the base-spec E variant of the Glanza with a single engine and transmission option, which is the new Z-series 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The AMT gearbox and CNG versions are accessible once you move to the upper variants.

Let’s take a detailed look at the engine specifications of the Glanza E variant:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol No. of cylinders 3 Power 83 PS Torque 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 23.80 kmpl

MT - Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

While the base E variant is only offered with one powertrain option, do check out our variant-wise powertrain story to know more about the other powertrains offered on the Toyota Glanza.

2026 Toyota Glanza: Price And Rivals

Toyota has launched the Glanza with prices starting from Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Glanza sits in the premium hatchback segment and continues to take on direct rivals like the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, and the Tata Altroz. Other cars available at this price also include the Maruti Swift, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Tata Punch, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

CarDekho Says…

The Toyota Glanza E variant is a good starting point in the hatchback's lineup, offering the new enhanced exterior styling, a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission, and all the essential features required for everyday use. It also comes with a comprehensive set of standard safety equipment, which adds to its value proposition.

However, the lack of an infotainment touchscreen and several premium convenience features makes the cabin feel quite basic. If you're on a tight budget and simply want the easy drivability of a hatchback and can live with a bare-bones cabin, or if you are planning for aftermarket upgrades, the Glanza's base-spec E variant makes sense. But for a more complete ownership experience, we would recommend stretching your budget for one of the higher variants.

What do you think of the base-spec E variant of the Toyota Glanza facelift? Let us know in the comments below.