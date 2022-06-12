Top India Car News This Week: Citroen C3, Toyota Hyryder Engine Details Out, Volkswagen Virtus Launched, New Maruti Brezza Launch

Published On Jun 12, 2022 08:33 AM By Tarun for Volkswagen Virtus

In the past seven days, we saw the launch of a much-awaited sedan and important details about some upcoming models

This week, Volkswagen launched its Vento-replacing sedan, while Citroen revealed all the specifications of the C3 hatchback. We also have some exclusive details about Toyota’s upcoming Hyundai Creta rival. So, here are all the headlines that made it big this week:

VW Virtus Launched

Volkswagen has launched the Virtus sedan, which will rival the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Hyundai Verna. It gets two turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

Citroen C3 Specs Out

Citroen will launch the C3 hatchback on July 20, while its bookings will commence from July 1. It will be available in two variants only. The C3 will be available with both naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines, but without the option of an automatic gearbox. It will rival the likes of the Maruti Wagon R, Ignis, Celerio, and Tata Tiago.

Fourth Citroen For India Coming In 2023

The French carmaker has also revealed that it will debut its fourth model for India in 2023 after it launches its mass-market C3-based EV.

Toyota Hyryder Engine And Unveil Details

Toyota’s upcoming Creta and Kushaq rival, the Hyryder SUV, will be revealed on July 1. We’ve exclusively learnt that it will be available with mild and strong-hybrid powertrains. It will also be the only car in its segment with an optional AWD drivetrain. Ahead of that, its interiors have been spied as well.

New Maruti Vitara Brezza Launch Date Revealed

Maruti is going to launch the new Vitara Brezza on June 30. The subcompact SUV will get a fresh styling inside and out, new features, and updated powertains. The updated interior and some features of the new Brezza have been spotted at dealerships.

Mahindra Likely To Call The XUV300 EV As The ‘XUV400’

Mahindra has already revealed that the electric version of the XUV300 will be a 4.2-metre long SUV, making it bigger than its ICE counterpart. We believe that it could be christened XUV400, as the carmaker has already trademarked the name back in April 2021.

Hyundai Creta N Line Makes A Brazilian Debut

Hyundai has unveiled the Creta N Line in Brazil, which basically gets some aesthetic sportier-looking updates and a tweaked suspension. While the Brazilian-spec model is based on the pre-facelift model (the one that we currently have in India), we will be getting the N Line treatment based on the facelifted model (Indonesia-spec).

Volvo XC40 Recharge To Be Locally Assembled

Volvo is going to locally assemble the XC40 Recharge so as to keep the prices in check. The prices will be announced in July. It will be available in a single fully-loaded variant with a range of 418 kilometres.

New iOS 16 Apple CarPlay Revealed

Apple has revealed the new-generation CarPlay, based on the iOS 16. It gets major updates, which improve its practicality and interface, and also offer a seamless experience. Here are the top 5 features of the new Apple CarPlay.

Read More on : Volkswagen Virtus on road price