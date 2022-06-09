Published On Jun 09, 2022 06:00 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3

We find out how the latest French crossover fares against its hatchback competitors on paper

Citroen is all set to debut its second model for India, the C3 hatchback. The hatchback follows a rugged and quirky styling with an SUV-ish stance. It resembles a mini-version of the C5 Aircross, borrowing many visual elements from it. Even inside, it follows a simplistic and colourful theme with contrasting highlights, unique AC vents, and several chrome embellishments.

It will rival the likes of the Maruti Wagon R, Tata Tiago,Maruti Ignis, and Maruti Celerio. So, here’s a detailed specification comparison of the Citroen C3 with its rivals:

Engine Specifications

Specs C3 Wagon R Tiago Celerio Ignis Engines 1.2-litre N.A / 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre/ 1.2-litre 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol Power 82PS / 110PS 67PS/ 83PS 86PS 67PS 83PS Torque 115Nm / 190Nm 89Nm / 113Nm 113Nm 89Nm 113Nm Transmissions 5-speed MT / 6-speed MT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT Fuel efficiency 19.8kmpl / 19.4kmpl 24.35kmpl, 25.19kmpl/ 23.56kmpl/ 24.43kmpl 20.09kmpl, 19.27kmpl 25.23kmpl, 26.68kmpl 20.89kmpl

All the 1.2-litre engines deliver similar power figures here. The Celerio only gets a 1-litre petrol engine while it’s a choice option for the Wagon R.

The C3 will be available with a turbo-petrol engine as well, which makes it the most powerful offering here. Its performance is similar to the turbo engines offered in premium hatchbacks like the Altroz and i20. This is also the only engine here to be offered with a 6-speed transmission.

With the Wagon R, Tiago, and Celerio, you also have the option of CNG.

Save for the C3, all its rivals here get the option of an automatic transmission, a 5-speed AMT.

The Citroen hatchback is the least fuel efficient here, while the Celerio is the most frugal.

Dimensions

Specs C3 Wagon R Tiago Celerio Ignis Length 3981mm 3655mm 3765mm 3695mm 3700mm Width 1733mm 1620mm 1677mm 1655mm 1690mm Height 1604mm 1675mm 1535mm 1555mm 1595mm Wheelbase 2540mm 2435mm 2400mm 2435mm 2435mm Boot space 315 litres 341 litres 242 litres 313 litres 260 litres

On paper, the C3 is the biggest hatchback here. It’s around 200m longer than the others while the wheelbase is longer by over 100mm. It’s wider too and shorter only than the tallboy Wagon R.

The Tiago is the runner up in terms of length, while the Ignis in width. The Wagon R is the tallest here and offers the most generous boot capacity.

The C3’s boot space is comparable to that of the Celerio while bigger than the Tiago and Celerio. But the Wagon R claims the most luggage space of these cars.

Features

Features C3 Wagon R Tiago Celerio Ignis Exterior Fender-mounted turn indicators

15-inch steel wheels with stylised covers

Halogen headlamps

LED DRLs

Dual-tone shades ORVM-mounted indicators

Alloy wheels

Halogen headlamps

Dual-tone shades

Blacked-out finishing for the alloys ORVM-mounted indicators

15-inch alloys

Projector headlamps

Dual-tone shades ORVM-mounted turn indicators

Blacked out 15-inch alloys

Halogen headlamps ORVMs with turn indicators

15-inch alloys

LED projector headlamps

Puddle lamps

Dual-tone alloys Interior All black interior theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Height adjustable driver’sseat

Digitised instrument cluster

100% flat-folding seats

Titled steering Black and beige interior theme

60:40 rear split seats

Tilt steering Black and beige interior theme

Fabric seats

Digital instrument cluster

Height adjustment for the driver’s seat

Tilt steering All-black interiors

Fabric seats

Height adjustment for driver’s seat

60:40 rear split seats Dual-tone black and grey theme

Fabric upholstery

Height adjustable driver’s seat

60:40 rear split seats

Tilt steering Infotainment 10-inch infotainment

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speakers 7-inch infotainment

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speakers

Voice assist 7-inch infotainment

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speakers

Voice assist 7-inch infotainment

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speakers

Voice assist 7-inch infotainment

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speakers

Voice assist Comfort and Convenience Manual AC

Front USB charger

Two rear fast charger

Manual adjustment for ORVMs

Keyless Entry Idle start-stop

Keyless entry

Manual AC

Front USB charger

Electrically adjustable ORVMs Automatic AC

Keyless entry

Front USB charger

Electrically operated ORVMs

Push-button start

Cooled glove box Manual AC

Push-button start-stop

Electrically operated ORVMs

Front USB charger

Keyless entry Keyless entry

Electrically operated ORVMs

Automatic AC

Push start-stop button

Front USB charger Safety Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear Parking Sensors Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear Parking Sensors Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear Parking Sensors

Rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines

4-star safety rating Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear Parking Sensors Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear Parking Sensors

Rear parking camera

The Tiago is the better equipped offering in this list, followed by the C3 and Ignis. It offers projector headlamps, dynamic guidelines for the parking camera, auto-folding ORVMs, a digitised instrument cluster, and automatic AC over other cars.

Highlights of the C3 include the flat-folding rear seats, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and rear fast chargers.

The Ignis’ standout features include LED projector headlamps, rear parking camera, six speakers, and puddle lamps.

While the Wagon R and Celerio do not offer as many comforts, they cover the basics with a touchscreen infotainment system, powered ORVMs, push-button engine start-stop, and height adjustable driver’s seat.



Price Range

C3 Wagon R Tiago Celerio Ignis Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh (expected) Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 7.08 lakh Rs 5.38 lakh to Rs 7.78 lakh Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 7 lakh Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.72 lakh

The C3 is expected to be priced similar to its rivals, whose prices also range from around Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh. However, it is worth remembering that the C3’s priciest variants will be the one with the 110PS turbo-petrol engine while the others offer an automatic transmission over it.

Takeaway

Going by its dimensions, the C3 is sized similar to premium hatchbacks. In terms of powertrains, the Citroen has similar specifications with a 110PS turbo-petrol engine. However, its price point and feature list will put it against the compact hatchback segment.