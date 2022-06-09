Citroen C3 vs Rivals: Specifications Compared
We find out how the latest French crossover fares against its hatchback competitors on paper
Citroen is all set to debut its second model for India, the C3 hatchback. The hatchback follows a rugged and quirky styling with an SUV-ish stance. It resembles a mini-version of the C5 Aircross, borrowing many visual elements from it. Even inside, it follows a simplistic and colourful theme with contrasting highlights, unique AC vents, and several chrome embellishments.
It will rival the likes of the Maruti Wagon R, Tata Tiago,Maruti Ignis, and Maruti Celerio. So, here’s a detailed specification comparison of the Citroen C3 with its rivals:
Engine Specifications
|
Specs
|
C3
|
Wagon R
|
Tiago
|
Celerio
|
Ignis
|
Engines
|
1.2-litre N.A / 1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1-litre/ 1.2-litre
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1-litre petrol
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
Power
|
82PS / 110PS
|
67PS/ 83PS
|
86PS
|
67PS
|
83PS
|
Torque
|
115Nm / 190Nm
|
89Nm / 113Nm
|
113Nm
|
89Nm
|
113Nm
|
Transmissions
|
5-speed MT / 6-speed MT
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
Fuel efficiency
|
19.8kmpl / 19.4kmpl
|
24.35kmpl, 25.19kmpl/ 23.56kmpl/ 24.43kmpl
|
20.09kmpl, 19.27kmpl
|
25.23kmpl, 26.68kmpl
|
20.89kmpl
-
All the 1.2-litre engines deliver similar power figures here. The Celerio only gets a 1-litre petrol engine while it’s a choice option for the Wagon R.
-
The C3 will be available with a turbo-petrol engine as well, which makes it the most powerful offering here. Its performance is similar to the turbo engines offered in premium hatchbacks like the Altroz and i20. This is also the only engine here to be offered with a 6-speed transmission.
-
With the Wagon R, Tiago, and Celerio, you also have the option of CNG.
-
Save for the C3, all its rivals here get the option of an automatic transmission, a 5-speed AMT.
-
The Citroen hatchback is the least fuel efficient here, while the Celerio is the most frugal.
Dimensions
|
Specs
|
C3
|
Wagon R
|
Tiago
|
Celerio
|
Ignis
|
Length
|
3981mm
|
3655mm
|
3765mm
|
3695mm
|
3700mm
|
Width
|
1733mm
|
1620mm
|
1677mm
|
1655mm
|
1690mm
|
Height
|
1604mm
|
1675mm
|
1535mm
|
1555mm
|
1595mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2540mm
|
2435mm
|
2400mm
|
2435mm
|
2435mm
|
Boot space
|
315 litres
|
341 litres
|
242 litres
|
313 litres
|
260 litres
-
On paper, the C3 is the biggest hatchback here. It’s around 200m longer than the others while the wheelbase is longer by over 100mm. It’s wider too and shorter only than the tallboy Wagon R.
-
The Tiago is the runner up in terms of length, while the Ignis in width. The Wagon R is the tallest here and offers the most generous boot capacity.
-
The C3’s boot space is comparable to that of the Celerio while bigger than the Tiago and Celerio. But the Wagon R claims the most luggage space of these cars.
Features
|
Features
|
C3
|
Wagon R
|
Tiago
|
Celerio
|
Ignis
|
Exterior
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
-
The Tiago is the better equipped offering in this list, followed by the C3 and Ignis. It offers projector headlamps, dynamic guidelines for the parking camera, auto-folding ORVMs, a digitised instrument cluster, and automatic AC over other cars.
-
Highlights of the C3 include the flat-folding rear seats, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and rear fast chargers.
-
The Ignis’ standout features include LED projector headlamps, rear parking camera, six speakers, and puddle lamps.
-
While the Wagon R and Celerio do not offer as many comforts, they cover the basics with a touchscreen infotainment system, powered ORVMs, push-button engine start-stop, and height adjustable driver’s seat.
-
Price Range
|
C3
|
Wagon R
|
Tiago
|
Celerio
|
Ignis
|
Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh (expected)
|
Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 7.08 lakh
|
Rs 5.38 lakh to Rs 7.78 lakh
|
Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 7 lakh
|
Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.72 lakh
The C3 is expected to be priced similar to its rivals, whose prices also range from around Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh. However, it is worth remembering that the C3’s priciest variants will be the one with the 110PS turbo-petrol engine while the others offer an automatic transmission over it.
Takeaway
Going by its dimensions, the C3 is sized similar to premium hatchbacks. In terms of powertrains, the Citroen has similar specifications with a 110PS turbo-petrol engine. However, its price point and feature list will put it against the compact hatchback segment.
