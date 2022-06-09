English | हिंदी

Citroen C3 vs Rivals: Specifications Compared

Published On Jun 09, 2022 06:00 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3

  • 10437 Views
  • Write a comment

We find out how the latest French crossover fares against its hatchback competitors on paper

citroen c3 vs rivals

Citroen is all set to debut its second model for India, the C3 hatchback. The hatchback follows a rugged and quirky styling with an SUV-ish stance. It resembles a mini-version of the C5 Aircross, borrowing many visual elements from it. Even inside, it follows a simplistic and colourful theme with contrasting highlights, unique AC vents, and several chrome embellishments.

It will rival the likes of the Maruti Wagon R, Tata Tiago,Maruti Ignis, and Maruti Celerio. So, here’s a detailed specification comparison of the Citroen C3 with its rivals:

Engine Specifications

Specs

C3

Wagon R

Tiago

Celerio

Ignis

Engines

1.2-litre N.A / 1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1-litre/ 1.2-litre

1.2-litre petrol

1-litre petrol

1.2-litre petrol

Power

82PS / 110PS

67PS/ 83PS

86PS

67PS

83PS

Torque

115Nm / 190Nm

89Nm / 113Nm

113Nm 

89Nm

113Nm

Transmissions

5-speed MT / 6-speed MT

5-speed MT,  5-speed AMT

5-speed MT,  5-speed AMT

5-speed MT,  5-speed AMT

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

Fuel efficiency

19.8kmpl / 19.4kmpl

24.35kmpl,  25.19kmpl/ 23.56kmpl/ 24.43kmpl

20.09kmpl, 19.27kmpl

25.23kmpl, 26.68kmpl

20.89kmpl

  • All the 1.2-litre engines deliver similar power figures here. The Celerio only gets a 1-litre petrol engine while it’s a choice option for the Wagon R. 

  • The C3 will be available with a turbo-petrol engine as well, which makes it the most powerful offering here. Its performance is similar to the turbo engines offered in premium hatchbacks like the Altroz and i20. This is also the only engine here to be offered with a 6-speed transmission.

  • With the Wagon R, Tiago, and Celerio, you also have the option of CNG. 

  • Save for the C3, all its rivals here get the option of an automatic transmission, a 5-speed AMT. 

  • The Citroen hatchback is the least fuel efficient here, while the Celerio is the most frugal.

Dimensions

Specs

C3

Wagon R

Tiago

Celerio

Ignis

Length

3981mm

3655mm

3765mm

3695mm

3700mm

Width

1733mm

1620mm

1677mm

1655mm

1690mm

Height

1604mm

1675mm

1535mm

1555mm

1595mm

Wheelbase

2540mm

2435mm

2400mm

2435mm

2435mm

Boot space

315 litres

341 litres

242 litres

313 litres

260 litres

  • On paper, the C3 is the biggest hatchback here. It’s around 200m longer than the others while the wheelbase is longer by over 100mm. It’s wider too and shorter only than the tallboy Wagon R.

  • The Tiago is the runner up in terms of length, while the Ignis in width. The Wagon R is the tallest here and offers the most generous boot capacity. 

  • The C3’s boot space is comparable to that of the Celerio while bigger than the Tiago and Celerio. But the Wagon R claims the most luggage space of these cars.

Features

Features

C3

Wagon R

Tiago

Celerio

Ignis

Exterior

  • Fender-mounted turn indicators

  • 15-inch steel wheels with stylised covers

  • Halogen headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Dual-tone shades

  • ORVM-mounted indicators

  • Alloy wheels

  • Halogen headlamps

  • Dual-tone shades

  • Blacked-out finishing for the alloys

  • ORVM-mounted indicators

  • 15-inch alloys

  • Projector headlamps

  • Dual-tone shades

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • Blacked out 15-inch alloys

  • Halogen headlamps

  • ORVMs with turn indicators

  • 15-inch alloys

  • LED projector headlamps

  • Puddle lamps

  • Dual-tone alloys   

Interior

  • All black interior theme

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Height adjustable  driver’sseat

  • Digitised instrument cluster

  • 100% flat-folding seats

  • Titled steering

  • Black and beige interior theme

  • 60:40 rear split seats

  • Tilt steering

  • Black and beige interior theme

  • Fabric seats

  • Digital instrument cluster

  • Height adjustment for the driver’s seat

  • Tilt steering

  • All-black interiors

  • Fabric seats

  • Height adjustment for driver’s seat

  • 60:40 rear split seats

  • Dual-tone black and grey theme

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • 60:40 rear split seats

  • Tilt steering

Infotainment

  • 10-inch infotainment

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speakers

  • 7-inch infotainment

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speakers

  • Voice assist

  • 7-inch infotainment

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8-speakers

  • Voice assist

  • 7-inch infotainment

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speakers

  • Voice assist

  • 7-inch infotainment

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speakers

  • Voice assist

Comfort and Convenience

  • Manual AC

  • Front USB charger

  • Two rear fast charger

  • Manual adjustment for ORVMs

  • Keyless Entry

  • Idle start-stop

  • Keyless entry

  • Manual AC

  • Front USB charger

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Automatic AC

  • Keyless entry

  • Front USB charger

  • Electrically operated ORVMs

  • Push-button start

  • Cooled glove box

  • Manual AC

  • Push-button start-stop

  • Electrically operated ORVMs

  • Front USB charger

  • Keyless entry

  • Keyless entry

  • Electrically operated ORVMs

  • Automatic AC

  • Push start-stop button

  • Front USB charger

Safety

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear Parking Sensors

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear Parking Sensors

 

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear Parking Sensors

  • Rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines

  • 4-star safety rating

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear Parking Sensors

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear Parking Sensors

  • Rear parking camera

  • The Tiago is the better equipped offering in this list, followed by the C3 and Ignis. It offers projector headlamps, dynamic guidelines for the parking camera, auto-folding ORVMs, a digitised instrument cluster, and automatic AC over other cars. 

  • Highlights of the C3 include the flat-folding rear seats, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and rear fast chargers.

  • The Ignis’ standout features include LED projector headlamps, rear parking camera, six speakers, and puddle lamps. 

  • While the Wagon R and Celerio do not offer as many comforts, they cover the basics with a touchscreen infotainment system, powered ORVMs, push-button engine start-stop, and height adjustable driver’s seat.

Price Range

maruti wagon r

C3

Wagon R

Tiago

Celerio

Ignis

Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh (expected)

Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 7.08 lakh

Rs 5.38 lakh to Rs 7.78 lakh

Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 7 lakh

Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.72 lakh

The C3 is expected to be priced similar to its rivals, whose prices also range from around Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh. However, it is worth remembering that the C3’s priciest variants will be the one with the 110PS turbo-petrol engine while the others offer an automatic transmission over it. 

Takeaway

Going by its dimensions, the C3 is sized similar to  premium hatchbacks. In terms of powertrains, the Citroen has similar specifications with a 110PS turbo-petrol engine. However, its price point and feature list will put it against the compact hatchback segment.

    T
    Published by
    Tarun
    Was this article helpful ?

    0 out of 0 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Citroen C3

    Read Full News
    • Tata Tiago
    • Maruti Wagon R
    • Citroen C3
    • Trending
    • Recent

    Trending Hatchback

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    • Citroen C3
      Citroen C3
      Rs.7.50 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Jul 2022
    • MG 3
      MG 3
      Rs.6.00 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Jul 2022
    • Maruti Alto 2022
      Maruti Alto 2022
      Rs.3.50 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Oct 2022
    • Tata Altroz EV
      Tata Altroz EV
      Rs.14.00 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Aug 2022
    • Maruti Swift Hybrid
      Maruti Swift Hybrid
      Rs.10.00 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Sep 2022
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    HomeNew CarsNewsCitroen C3 vs Rivals: Specifications Compared
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience