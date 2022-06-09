Prices For The Volkswagen Virtus Start From Rs 11.22 Lakh
Modified On Jun 09, 2022 12:53 PM By Sonny for Volkswagen Virtus
Gets the same engines as the Taigun, but the GT Line is only offered with the DSG automatic
Virtus replaces the Vento in VW India’s lineup as the brand’s new entry model.
It is offered in four trims – Comfortline, Highline, Topline and GT.
The powertrain options are 1-litre TSI with manual and automatic transmission options, and 1.5-litre TSI with DSG only.
The equipment list includes 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, digital driver’s display, and ventilated front seats.
Virtus competes against the Skoda Slavia, Honda City and Hyundai Verna.
The variant-wise details and prices for the Volkswagen Virtus are here. Here’s the full variant-wise introductory pricing (ex-showroom, India):
|
Variant
|
Comfortline
|
Highline
|
Topline
|
GT Plus
|
1-litre turbo-manual
|
Rs 11.22 lakh
|
Rs 12.98 lakh
|
Rs 14.42 lakh
|
-
|
1-litre turbo-automatic
|
-
|
Rs 14.28 lakh
|
Rs 15.72 lakh
|
-
|
1.5-litre turbo-DSG
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 17.92 lakh
The Virtus gets the same petrol engine options as the Taigun: a 115PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 150PS 1.5-litre turbocharged unit. The smaller engine is offered with the choices of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic, while the larger engine is only offered with the 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic).
In terms of features as well, the Virtus and Taigun are similarly equipped. The Vento’s replacement is fitted with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver’s display, wireless charging, a sunroof and ventilated front seats. As standard, it comes with LED headlamps and taillamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-speaker audio system, height adjustable driver's seat and power adjustable ORVMs.
The list of safety features on the Virtus includes electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and upto six airbags.
Volkswagen is offering the Virtus in six colours: Rising Blue, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Candy White, and Wild Cherry Red. There are dual-tone options as well with a black roof. The colour options vary depending on the variant chosen.
The Virtus rivals the Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.
