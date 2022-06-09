English | हिंदी

Prices For The Volkswagen Virtus Start From Rs 11.22 Lakh

Modified On Jun 09, 2022 12:53 PM By Sonny for Volkswagen Virtus

Gets the same engines as the Taigun, but the GT Line is only offered with the DSG automatic

  • Virtus replaces the Vento in VW India’s lineup as the brand’s new entry model.

  • It is offered in four trims – Comfortline, Highline, Topline and GT.

  • The powertrain options are 1-litre TSI with manual and automatic transmission options, and 1.5-litre TSI with DSG only.

  • The equipment list includes 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, digital driver’s display, and ventilated front seats.

  • Virtus competes against the Skoda Slavia, Honda City and Hyundai Verna.

The variant-wise details and prices for the Volkswagen Virtus are here. Here’s the full variant-wise introductory pricing (ex-showroom, India):

Variant

Comfortline

Highline

Topline

GT Plus

1-litre turbo-manual

Rs 11.22 lakh

Rs 12.98 lakh

Rs 14.42 lakh

-

1-litre turbo-automatic

-

Rs 14.28 lakh

Rs 15.72 lakh

-

1.5-litre turbo-DSG

-

-

-

Rs 17.92 lakh

The Virtus gets the same petrol engine options as the Taigun: a 115PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 150PS 1.5-litre turbocharged unit. The smaller engine is offered with the choices of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic, while the larger engine is only offered with the 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic). 

In terms of features as well, the Virtus and Taigun are similarly equipped. The Vento’s replacement is fitted with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver’s display, wireless charging, a sunroof and ventilated front seats. As standard, it comes with LED headlamps and taillamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-speaker audio system, height adjustable driver's seat and power adjustable ORVMs.

The list of safety features on the Virtus includes electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and upto six airbags.

Volkswagen is offering the Virtus in six colours: Rising Blue, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Candy White, and Wild Cherry Red. There are dual-tone options as well with a black roof. The colour options vary depending on the variant chosen.

The Virtus rivals the Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

