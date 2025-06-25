Honda City Sport vs Volkswagen Virtus GT Line: Design And Specifications Compared

While the Honda City Sport is available with a sole CVT option, the Virtus GT Line also offers a manual transmission

The Honda City Sport is basically the sportier-looking version of the popular sedan with contrasting black elements. It goes up against the Volkswagen Virtus, which is the bestselling compact sedan. The Virtus comes in a GT Line trim, where it gets sportier and looks like the Honda City Sport. Let’s see which one is the better looker in this report.

Design

Both the Honda City Sport and Volkswagen Virtus GT Line are aggressive-looking versions when compared to the standard car.

Up front, the chrome elements on both the cars have been blacked out to give them a racier look. They retain their standard headlight and fog lamp setup. But while the Honda City Sport gets halogen projectors, the Virtus goes a step ahead and comes with LED projector headlamps.

From the side, both the City Sport and Virtus GT Line have a pretty similar stance. Both get sharp body lines, black ORVMs, and dark alloy wheels. However, the Virtus comes with 16-inch alloys compared to the City’s 15-inch wheels. The Virtus also has a ‘GT Line’ badging placed on the front doors to denote that you’re driving a sportier-looking version.

At the rear, both cars have their same design touches, but the VW gets better distinguishing touches. The badges are blacked out and the LED tail lamps have a smoked effect to gel along with the overall look. In comparison, the Honda City gets chrome finished badging and the “SPORT” badge on the boot.

Step inside, and you’re greeted by a black theme in both sedans. The Honda City screams “SPORT” with its contrast red highlights on the dashboard. Also, the steering wheel and seats also get contrast red stitching for a racier look. In contrast, the Virtus also gets red ambient lighting and stitching, but in a more subtle look. Also, while the Virtus GT Line comes with red ambient lighting, you can choose from 7 hues in the Honda.

Powertrain

Honda City Sport Volkswagen Virtus GT Line Engine 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre TSI 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine Transmission 7-step CVT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 121 PS 115 PS Torque 145 Nm 178 Nm Fuel Efficiency 18.40 kmpl 20.19 kmpl (with MT), 18.70 kmpl (with AT)

*CVT- continuously variable transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

The City Sport is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine compared to a 1-litre turbo petrol unit in the Virtus GT Line. The City’s engine delivers more power but falls short on torque compared to the VW. But one advantage the Virtus GT Line offers is that it comes with a 6-speed manual transmission, while the Honda City is offered only with a CVT. The Virtus also claims more mileage with its torque converter automatic.

Features

Honda City Sport Volkswagen Virtus GT Line Exterior Projector Halogen headlamps

LED DRLs

Fog lamps

Wrap-around LED taillamps

ORVM-integrated turn indicators

Grey 15-inch alloy wheels

Shark-fin antenna Projector LED headlamps

LED DRLs

LED taillamps

Fog lamps

Black 16-inch alloy wheels

ORVM-integrated turn indicators

Shark-fin antenna Interior Black cabin theme with red highlights

Leather upholstery

7-colour ambient lighting Black cabin theme with red highlights

Leatherette upholstery

Ambient lighting Comfort & Convenience Analogue instrument cluster with 4.2-inch multi-info display (MID)

Push button start/stop

Auto AC with rear vents

Tilt/telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Height-adjustable driver seat

Cruise control (adaptive)

Paddle shifters

Front centre armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholder 8-inch digital driver’s display

Paddle shifter

Cruise controls

Push button start/stop

Single-pane Sunroof

Auto AC with rear vents

Tilt/telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Front centre armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholder

6-way height-adjustable driver seat

Wireless phone charger Infotainment 8-inch touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

4-speaker sound system

Connected car tech 10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

8-speaker sound system

Connected car tech Safety 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill start assist

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear parking camera with sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Rear defogger

Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill start assist

Rear parking camera with sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

The Honda City Sport and Volkswagen Virtus GT Line both offer a strong set of features. They include LED lighting, automatic climate control, paddle shifters, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The City Sport gets ADAS and TPMS over the Virtus GT Line. In comparison, the Virtus GT Line provides a larger touchscreen and instrument display, more speakers, bigger alloy wheels, a wireless phone charger and a sunroof.

Price

Honda City Sport CVT Rs 14.89 lakh Volkswagen Virtus GT Line AT Rs 15.17 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

As seen in the table above, the Honda City Sport is Rs 28,000 more affordable than the Volkswagen Virtus GT Line automatic.

Verdict

The new Honda City Sport and the Volkswagen Virtus GT Line automatic are formidable competitors. It depends on your use case and priorities on which sedan you choose. If you’re someone who values a smoother driving experience and advanced safety features, the City Sport will suit you well with its more powerful 1.5-litre engine and ADAS.

On the other hand, if you wish to spend a little extra, the Virtus GT Line justifies the premium with a feature-rich package, a torque converter gearbox and a thorough fun-to-drive experience. It also gives you an option for manual as well, which is not the case with the City Sport.

So, if you had to choose, which one of these would you pick? Let us know in the comments.

