All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Honda City Sport vs Volkswagen Virtus GT Line: Design And Specifications Compared

    Published On Jun 25, 2025 02:01 PM By Bikramjit

    2.9K Views
    • Write a comment

    While the Honda City Sport is available with a sole CVT option, the Virtus GT Line also offers a manual transmission

    The Honda City Sport is basically the sportier-looking version of the popular sedan with contrasting black elements. It goes up against the Volkswagen Virtus, which is the bestselling compact sedan. The Virtus comes in a GT Line trim, where it gets sportier and looks like the Honda City Sport. Let’s see which one is the better looker in this report.

    Design

    Both the Honda City Sport and Volkswagen Virtus GT Line are aggressive-looking versions when compared to the standard car. 

    Honda City Sport front
    Volkswagen Virtus GT Line front
     

    Up front, the chrome elements on both the cars have been blacked out to give them a racier look. They retain their standard headlight and fog lamp setup. But while the Honda City Sport gets halogen projectors, the Virtus goes a step ahead and comes with LED projector headlamps. 

    Honda City Sport side
    Volkswagen Virtus GT Line side
     

    From the side, both the City Sport and Virtus GT Line have a pretty similar stance. Both get sharp body lines, black ORVMs, and dark alloy wheels. However, the Virtus comes with 16-inch alloys compared to the City’s 15-inch wheels. The Virtus also has a ‘GT Line’ badging placed on the front doors to denote that you’re driving a sportier-looking version.

    Honda City Sport rear
    Volkswagen Virtus GT Line rear
     

    At the rear, both cars have their same design touches, but the VW gets better distinguishing touches. The badges are blacked out and the LED tail lamps have a smoked effect to gel along with the overall look. In comparison, the Honda City gets chrome finished badging and the “SPORT” badge on the boot.

    Honda City Sport interior
    Volkswagen Virtus GT Line interior
     

    Step inside, and you’re greeted by a black theme in both sedans. The Honda City screams “SPORT” with its contrast red highlights on the dashboard. Also, the steering wheel and seats also get contrast red stitching for a racier look. In contrast, the Virtus also gets red ambient lighting and stitching, but in a more subtle look. Also, while the Virtus GT Line comes with red ambient lighting, you can choose from 7 hues in the Honda. 

    Powertrain

     

    Honda City Sport

    Volkswagen Virtus GT Line

    Engine

    1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol

    1-litre TSI 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine

    Transmission

    7-step CVT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Power

    121 PS

    115 PS

    Torque

    145 Nm

    178 Nm

    Fuel Efficiency

    18.40 kmpl

    20.19 kmpl (with MT), 18.70 kmpl (with AT)

    *CVT- continuously variable transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

    The City Sport is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine compared to a 1-litre turbo petrol unit in the Virtus GT Line. The City’s engine delivers more power but falls short on torque compared to the VW. But one advantage the Virtus GT Line offers is that it comes with a 6-speed manual transmission, while the Honda City is offered only with a CVT. The Virtus also claims more mileage with its torque converter automatic.

    Features

     

    Honda City Sport

    Volkswagen Virtus GT Line

    Exterior

    • Projector Halogen headlamps

    • LED DRLs

    • Fog lamps

    • Wrap-around LED taillamps

    • ORVM-integrated turn indicators

    • Grey 15-inch alloy wheels

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • Projector LED headlamps

    • LED DRLs

    • LED taillamps

    • Fog lamps

    • Black 16-inch alloy wheels

    • ORVM-integrated turn indicators

    • Shark-fin antenna

    Interior

    • Black cabin theme with red highlights

    • Leather upholstery

    • 7-colour ambient lighting

    • Black cabin theme with red highlights

    • Leatherette upholstery

    • Ambient lighting

    Comfort & Convenience

    • Analogue instrument cluster with 4.2-inch multi-info display (MID)

    • Push button start/stop

    • Auto AC with rear vents

    • Tilt/telescopic adjustable steering wheel

    • Height-adjustable driver seat

    • Cruise control (adaptive)

    • Paddle shifters

    • Front centre armrest

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholder

    • 8-inch digital driver’s display

    • Paddle shifter

    • Cruise controls

    • Push button start/stop

    • Single-pane Sunroof

    • Auto AC with rear vents

    • Tilt/telescopic adjustable steering wheel

    • Front centre armrest

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholder

    • 6-way height-adjustable driver seat

    • Wireless phone charger

    Infotainment

    • 8-inch touchscreen

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    • 4-speaker sound system

    • Connected car tech

    • 10.1-inch touchscreen

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    • 8-speaker sound system

    • Connected car tech

    Safety

    • 6 airbags

    • ABS with EBD

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Hill start assist

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Rear parking camera with sensors

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Rear defogger

    • Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

    • 6 airbags

    • ABS with EBD

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Hill start assist

    • Rear parking camera with sensors

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    The Honda City Sport and Volkswagen Virtus GT Line both offer a strong set of features. They include LED lighting, automatic climate control, paddle shifters, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

    The City Sport gets ADAS and TPMS over the Virtus GT Line. In comparison, the Virtus GT Line provides a larger touchscreen and instrument display, more speakers, bigger alloy wheels, a wireless phone charger and a sunroof.

    Price

    Honda City Sport CVT

    Rs 14.89 lakh

    Volkswagen Virtus GT Line AT

    Rs 15.17 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    As seen in the table above, the Honda City Sport is Rs 28,000 more affordable than the Volkswagen Virtus GT Line automatic.

    Verdict

    Honda City Sport
    Volkswagen Virtus GT Line

    The new Honda City Sport and the Volkswagen Virtus GT Line automatic are formidable competitors. It depends on your use case and priorities on which sedan you choose. If you’re someone who values a smoother driving experience and advanced safety features, the City Sport will suit you well with its more powerful 1.5-litre engine and ADAS. 

    On the other hand, if you wish to spend a little extra, the Virtus GT Line justifies the premium with a feature-rich package, a torque converter gearbox and a thorough fun-to-drive experience. It also gives you an option for manual as well, which is not the case with the City Sport. 

    So, if you had to choose, which one of these would you pick? Let us know in the comments.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Honda City

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Sedan Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Honda City Sport vs Volkswagen Virtus GT Line: Design And Specifications Compared
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience