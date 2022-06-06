Modified On Jun 07, 2022 01:19 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hyryder

To get an electrified petrol engine; no diesel engine to be offered

To be called ‘Hyryder’ as per our exclusive info.

Will get the option of mild-hybrid and segment-first self-charging hybrid powertrains.

To be priced aggressively against the VW Taigun, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq.

Prices are expected to be announced in August.

Toyota has confirmed that it will reveal its upcoming compact SUV on July 1. It will be called the ‘Hyryder’ as per our sources, and will be launched by August.

The Hyryder will be manufactured by Toyota at its Bidadi plant, which will then be shared with Maruti Suzuki. Toyota has recently announced investments towards the localization of hybrid powertrain components, which along with economies of scale should keep prices in check.

It will be equipped with a 1.5-litre strong self-charging hybrid powertrain, thus having high fuel efficiency as one of its main highlights. It will further feature drive modes, namely, pure-petrol, hybrid, and pure EV, which the system will switch between automatically. It will also get the 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology as a relatively affordable option.

Talking about the exterior design, both the Maruti and Toyota SUVs will be styled distinctively. As per recently leaked images of the interior, the SUV’s cabin will get a large floating touchscreen unit, heads-up display, and cruise control. The image also shows a hybrid-specific green dial on the instrument cluster. It will further feature connected car technology, electric sunroof, six airbags, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera as its prime features.

The upcoming Hyryder will finally serve as Toyota's entry into the hotly contested compact SUV space. It will be priced aggressively in competition to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor.