Published On Jun 11, 2022 11:00 AM By Sonny for Volkswagen Virtus

We see how the prices of the Volkswagen premium compact sedan compare to the competition

The introductory prices for the Volkswagen Virtus are out and they’re somewhat surprising. It costs between Rs 11.22 lakh and Rs 17.92 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most expensive choices in the segment.

The Virtus replaces the Vento in Volkswagen India’s lineup as a more premium offering. It is bigger, better equipped and some would say better looking. The high price for the base variant is somewhat justifiable as it gets a lot of kit as standard such as LED headlamps and taillamps, a touchscreen infotainment system, 8-speaker sound system, and height adjustable driver’s seat. Let’s see how the prices for the new Volkswagen sedan compare to its segment rivals:

Petrol-manual

VW Virtus Skoda Slavia Honda City (fifth-gen) Hyundai Verna Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Active - Rs 10.99 lakh S - Rs 10.9 lakh Comfortline - Rs 11.22 lakh V - Rs 11.46 lakh SX - Rs 11.24 lakh Highline - Rs 12.98 lakh Ambition - Rs 12.69 lakh VX - Rs 12.92 lakh SX(O) - Rs 13.06 lakh Style NSR - Rs 13.99 lakh ZX - Rs 13.91 lakh Topline - Rs 14.42 lakh Style - Rs 14.39 lakh Style 1.5 TSI - Rs 16.79 lakh

The Virtus has the second highest entry-level price in the segment, after the fifth-gen Honda City, but it’s not the most expensive model here. That crown stays with the Skoda Slavia that offers the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmissions.

The Virtus is a petrol-only offering with two engines: 115PS 1-litre turbo-petrol and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. Only the smaller engine is offered with a manual, a 6-speed transmission.

The Maruti Ciaz is the most affordable option and even the top-spec manual is Rs 32,000 cheaper than the entry-level Virtus. It offers the least performance with its 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine that produces 105PS/138Nm mated to a 5-speed manual.

Skoda’s sedan is like a cousin to the Virtus as it has the same mechanicals. The Slavia manages to have a lower entry price even after the most recent hike. Its highest comparable Style petrol-manual variant is slightly cheaper than the Virtus Topline. There’s also a special variant introduced due to the ongoing supply disruptions called Style NSR as it does not offer the sunroof.

The mid-spec Hyundai Verna SX is priced similar to the entry-level Virtus. It gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to 6-speed manual producing 115PS/144Nm. There’s also a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that is not offered with a manual shifter. Its top-end SX(O) trim is priced similar to the mid-spec Virtus and Slavia while being better equipped with features like six airbags, ventilated front seats, and front parking sensors.

The City and Verna are the only sedans in this segment that are also available with 1.5-litre diesel engines. The Honda sedan even gets a segment-first petrol-hybrid powertrain priced at Rs 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Petrol-automatic

VW Virtus Skoda Slavia Honda City (fifth-gen) Hyundai Verna Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha AT - Rs 11.99 lakh V CVT - Rs 12.86 lakh SX CVT - Rs 12.46 lakh Ambition AT - Rs 13.89 lakh Highline AT - Rs 14.28 lakh VX CVT - Rs 14.22 lakh SX(O) CVT - Rs 14.31 lakh SX(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 14.36 lakh Topline AT - Rs 15.72 lakh Style AT - Rs 15.79 lakh ZX CVT - Rs 15.21 lakh GT Plus 1.5 DSG - Rs 17.92 lakh Style 1.5 DSG - Rs 18.39 lakh

The Volkswagen Virtus has the highest starting price for a petrol-automatic sedan while the Slavia is the most expensive. Once again, the Maruti Ciaz is the most affordable.

Virtus and Slavia offer the 1.0 TSI with a 6-speed automatic and the 1.5 TSI with a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic).

The Honda City’s petrol engine is mated to a CVT automatic, same as the naturally-aspirated engine of the Hyundai Verna. However, the Verna’s turbo-petrol engine is only offered with a 7-speed DCT.

The Ciaz has an outdated automatic transmission here with a 4-speed automatic.

Read More on : Volkswagen Virtus on road price