The carmakers will begin incorporating the new interface by late 2023

The latest Apple Keynote event has excited the automotive world with the reveal of the new generation Apple CarPlay running on iOS 16. The updates are quite significant, making the whole experience just more practical. Apple is working with many automotive manufacturers like Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Nissan, Ford, Audi, Volvo, Honda, and Renault for CarPlay’s development and is targeting to roll it out by late 2023.

Here are the top 5 features that you need to know about the updated Apple CarPlay:

1. CarPlay To Be Integrated Into The Driver’s Display

To offer a more seamless experience, the Apple CarPlay ecosystem has now moved on from the touchscreen infotainment, and now be more deeply integrated into the digital driver’s display. The deeper integration with the vehicle’s onboard systems allows the CarPlay interface to take over the carmaker’s entire digital instrument cluster. That includes the display of information such as the speedometer, tachometer, fuel efficiency, tripmeter, turn-by-turn navigation, current media and other information that you regularly see on a digital driver’s display.

2. Customisable Instrument Cluster Themes

Just like a smart watch, you can choose your own themes for the digital driver display while using Apple CarPlay. The range of visual themes will include different styles like rotary dials, a digital speedometer with all the driving information, or visually creative interfaces that would traditionally not be offered by a carmaker. You can also choose between different gauge designs, which will need to be downloaded through your iPhone, like an extension or an add-on.

3. New Widgets

The new generation of Apple CarPlay will offer more functionality with the new widgets that can show more information without having to cycle through different screens. The list will include trip information, weather forecast, calendar, air quality index, emails, online orders, news headlines, online payments, and much more. Just like a smartphone, you’ll be able to add and customize the widgets and create an informative interface.

4. In-cabin Controls Without Leaving The CarPlay Interface

The new generation Apple CarPlay will also allow users to operate certain in-cabin operations without leaving the ecosystem. This applies mainly to modern vehicles where features such as climate control and seat controls are operated via the car’s central touchscreen. These functions can be controlled while using CarPlay itself. This is one of the more practical advantages as it gives you more functionality with fewer distractions by way of complicated touch screen menus for cabin controls.

5. Can Adapt To Different Screen Sizes

The new Apple CarPlay can adapt to different display sizes for both digital instrument clusters and central touchscreens. The interface with all the new features will be able to work on landscape and portrait, and even multi-screen, displays. The layout will be different for each type of screen, but without any loss of features. This adaptive capability should make it easier for the new-gen CarPlay to be offered by a variety of carmakers across the world.