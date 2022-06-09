Published On Jun 09, 2022 09:49 AM By Sonny

It is likely to arrive after the brand’s 2023 mass-market EV model be based on the C3

The Stellantis automotive conglomerate had described its model strategy for Citroen models as the C-Cubed programme. At an event detailing the first-ever C-Cubed model for India, the C3 hatchback, the French carmaker revealed that a new model will be launched in 2023 under that programme.

The C5 Aircross was Citroen’s debut product in India in 2021 and the C3 is next, slated to launch on July 20 this year. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares recently announced that Citroen will bring an EV to India in 2023, based on the C3 platform, which should arrive ahead of the newly confirmed ICE model for India which will also arrive in 2023. To sum it up, we will get to see two new Citroen cars in 2023 that are expected to pace up Citroen’s penetration in the market.

There have not been any hints about the body type of this fourth Citroen model, but it will likely be either a compact SUV or an MPV.

The Citroen C-Cubed programme is known as such because the three core priorities for the brand’s models in India are: Cool design, Comfortable cabin experience, and Clever in their approach to localisation. These models will also be exported to other developing markets from India.