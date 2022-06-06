Modified On Jun 06, 2022 01:53 PM By Sonny for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2022

The top-selling subcompact SUV has received significant updates to keep up with the competition

Maruti has confirmed the launch and price reveal of the new Brezza on June 30.

Official pre-bookings to begin soon with more details expected to be revealed in the meantime.

The new Brezza has been spied without camouflage and gets sharper new styling front and rear.

Will get the latest version of the 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech and new 6-speed AT.

Feature updates include new infotainment system, sunroof, more airbags and ventilated front seats.

The arrival of the 2022 version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been officially confirmed for June 30. More details regarding the updated subcompact SUV are expected to be announced in the run-up to the price unveiling. Official pre-bookings for the new Brezza are likely to begin soon.

The 2022 Vitara Brezza has been spotted without camouflage recently. Its new design language was thus disclosed and most of the changes are seen on the front and rear profiles, and the SUV sports a sleeker, and more modern appearance.

Maruti has reworked the interior as well and the cabin design is likely to follow in the footsteps of the 2022 Baleno with a completely new layout. The feature updates include a new free-standing 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, ventilated front seats, more than two airbags, a sunroof and a 360-degree view camera.

The updated Brezza will get the latest version of Maruti’s 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. Rated at 103PS and 137Nm, the motor debuted on the facelifted Ertiga. The other big change will be with respect to the automatic gearbox, wherein Maruti will use a new 6-speed automatic transmission in the place of the old 4-speed unit, and it comes with paddle shifters too. The 5-speed manual will be the mainstay as before.

With these updates, the latest iteration of the sub-4-metre SUV will command a premium over its predecessor that costs between Rs 7.84 lakh and Rs 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The updated Brezza will rival the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Mahindra XUV300 with fresh vigor.

