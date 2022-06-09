Hyundai Creta N Line Makes Brazilian Debut

Published On Jun 09, 2022 03:09 PM By Sonny

Gets a host of sporty design changes but still has a mature aesthetic

Brazil-spec Creta gets a cosmetic makeover for the new N Line variant.

Gets sportier front and rear design updates along with new 17-inch alloys.

Interior sports Hyundai N branding on the seats and around the dashboard with red detailing.

In Brazil, Creta N Line is only offered with the 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

It also gets ADAS tech features like autonomous emergency braking, lane assist and fatigue detection.

The Hyundai Creta has been given the N Line treatment in Brazil. It gets a sportier exterior and N branding throughout the cabin. No mechanical changes have been confirmed.

Hyundai offers the same version of the Creta in Brazil as sold in India but with different engines. The N Line is only offered with the 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the India-spec Creta’s most powerful engine option is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit making 140PS.

Exterior changes

The Creta N Line sports a heavily revised front fascia. It has a new grille which looks inspired by the Tucson while the new front bumper has a larger air dam and sleek, triangular fog lamps. Even the front skid plate has a sportier split design.

Most of the rear end design changes are limited to the bumper, which has a split-section mesh design rising up from the rear diffuser-style skid plate. Keeping in tradition with Hyundai N Line models, the Creta N Line comes with a dual-exit exhaust.

The main difference in the side profile design is the wheels. It gets distinctive 17-inch alloy wheels featuring an intricate and sporty design with N branding on the centre caps. The Creta N Line misses out on bright red accents as seen on the i20 N Line in India.

Interior changes

The N Line variant features the Hyundai N branding on the front seatbacks, red accents around the dashboard, and red cross stitching as well as N branding on the gear selector and the bottom of the steering wheel.

Hyundai offers the Creta N Line as a well-equipped option with the panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digitised instrument cluster. It also comes with Hyundai SmartSense ADAS tech, which is not offered on the India-spec Creta. In Brazil, its feature set includes autonomous emergency braking, lane assistance, fatigue detector, and adaptive high beam.

When will it come to India?

Since Hyundai is expected to introduce a facelifted version of the Creta in 2023, we might have to wait a while longer to get an N Line variant of the facelifted compact SUV. However, the next N Line model is coming soon and it’ll be based on the facelifted Venue subcompact SUV.

Read More on : Hyundai Creta on road price