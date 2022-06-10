Published On Jun 10, 2022 08:00 AM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV300 Electric

The carmaker already confirmed that the upcoming EV will have a distinctive design and will be longer than the XUV300

While most popular electric vehicles in India do not bear unique identities in comparison to their ICE versions, with the exception of the “EV” suffix, it seems that Mahindra will give its upcoming ICE-based EV a new name. The EV in question will be based on the XUV300 but it could arrive in the market with the name XUV400.

Why give it a different name?

Mahindra has already confirmed that its EV will measure 4.2 metres in length, unlike the XUV300 which is a sub-4m offering. The change in proportions won’t impact the pricing as there is no sub-4 metre incentive for EVs. It will also undoubtedly result in distinctive styling changes, especially at the rear. For context, the XUV300 was a shortened version of the Ssangyong Tivoli, hence the rather abrupt rear end.

These changes will make it easier for the new EV to be positioned as a unique model with its own name and not as the electric variant of an existing model that is identified by a modified name such as eXUV300 or XUV300 Electric.

The name XUV400 was trademarked by Mahindra in April 2021. It appears to be the most likely candidate as the name for Mahindra’s upcoming electric SUV offering. No mechanical details for this EV have yet been revealed but it is expected to offer a claimed range of around 450km with a single electric motor, similar to the Tata Nexon EV Max.

The debut long range EV for Mahindra is scheduled to arrive in the first quarter of 2023. It will be a rival to the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and the upcoming EV from MG.

