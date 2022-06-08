Published On Jun 08, 2022 05:37 PM By Tarun for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2022

The new version of the subcompact SUV goes on sale on June 30

The Brezza’s top-end variant has been spied, revealing premium features onboard.

A sunroof, head-up display, 360-degree camera, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment, and wireless charger confirmed for new Brezza.

The cabin styling seems inspired by the 2022 Baleno.

It will get the latest version of Maruti’s 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology.

A 5-speed manual will remain as standard while the 4-speed AT will be replaced by a new 6-speed AT with paddle shifters.

The new Maruti Vitara Brezza has been spied ahead again of its price announcement on June 30. It has been identified as a top-end variant by the premium features spotted around the cabin.

The spy shots confirm the presence of an electric sunroof, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, a free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a tweaked instrument cluster, wireless charger, and rear AC vents. It has an all-black cabin, with Baleno-inspired styling details such as the three-layered dashboard design, climate control panel, and instrument panel.

Talking about the exterior highlights, the 2022 Vitara Brezza will get newly styled front and rear profiles with new LED headlights, wider body cladding, new 16-inch alloys, and sleeker wraparound LED taillights.

The new Brezza will get the latest version of Maruti’s 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. The same engine does its duties on the facelifted XL6 and Ertiga, delivering 103PS and 137Nm. While it will continue with a 5-speed manual transmission, the existing 4-speed AT will be replaced by a 6-speed AT with paddle shifters.

Maruti will demand a premium over the Vitara Brezza’s current price range of Rs 7.84 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to rival the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Sonet.

