Here Are The Variant-wise Features Of The Citroen C3
Published On Jun 08, 2022 01:26 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3
The hatchback will be available in two variants: Live and Feel
Citroen has revealed the specifications, variants, features, and colours of the C3 hatchback. Its official bookings will commence from July 1, while the prices will be announced on July 20.
It will be available in Live and Feel variants, and here is its detailed variant-wise features list:
Live
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort/Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The base-spec Live variant offers 15-inch wheels, manual AC, 100% flat-fold rear seats, and a digital instrument cluster.
Feel
The top-end variant gains following features over the base variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort/Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The Live variant gains wheel arch cladding, LED DRLs, a 10-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manually adjustable driver’s seat height, and two rear fast chargers.
|
Variants
|
Live
|
Feel
|
Powertrains
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated
|
1.2-litre N.A / 1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
82PS
|
82PS / 110PS
|
Torque
|
115Nm
|
115Nm / 190Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed MT
|
Fuel economy
|
19.8kmpl
|
19.4kmpl
The C3 will be available with two 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engines with 5-speed and 6-speed manual transmissions for the N.A and turbo units, respectively .
