Here Are The Variant-wise Features Of The Citroen C3

Published On Jun 08, 2022 01:26 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3

The hatchback will be available in two variants: Live and Feel

Citroen C3

Citroen has revealed the specifications, variants, features, and colours of the C3 hatchback. Its official bookings will commence from July 1, while the prices will be announced on July 20. 

It will be available in Live and Feel variants, and here is its detailed variant-wise features list: 

Live

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort/Convenience

Safety

  • Matte Black front grille

  • Halogen headlamps

  • Fender-mounted turni indicators

  • Wheel cover with 15-inch steel wheels

  • Gloss black ORVMs

  • Optional dual-tone shade

  • Single tone black theme

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Chrome accents on parking brake and AC dials

  • Roof antenna

  • Manual AC

  • Front 12V socket

  • 100% fold flat rear seats

  • Manually Adjustable ORVMs

  • Front power windows

  • Rear console smartphone storage

  • Digital instrument cluster

  • Dual front airbags

  • Rear parking sensors

The base-spec Live variant offers 15-inch wheels, manual AC, 100% flat-fold rear seats, and a digital instrument cluster. 

citroen c3

Feel

The top-end variant gains following features over the base variant: 

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort/Convenience

Safety

  • Dual-tone C-pillar

  • Body-coloured outside door handles

  • Wheel arch cladding

  • Front skid plate

  • LED DRLs

  • Gloss black roof rails

  • Standard dual-tone shades

  • Anodized Grey / Anodized Orange highlight for the dashboard

  • Chrome accents for the interior door handles, instrument panel, gear lever, steering wheel

  • 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speakers

  • Steering-mounted audio and phone controls

  • Rear power windows

  • One touch up-down for all windows

  • Remote keyless entry

  • Manually adjustable driver’s seat

  • Tilt steering

  • Parcel shelf

  • Driver and co-driver front seat back pocket

  • Co-driver side sun visor with vanity mirror

  • Front USB charger

  • Two Rear fast chargers

  • Speed sensitive auto door lock

The Live variant gains wheel arch cladding, LED DRLs, a 10-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manually adjustable driver’s seat height, and two rear fast chargers.  

Variants

Live

Feel

Powertrains

1.2-litre naturally aspirated

1.2-litre N.A / 1.2-litre turbo-petrol

Power

82PS

82PS / 110PS

Torque

115Nm

115Nm / 190Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

6-speed MT

Fuel economy

19.8kmpl

19.4kmpl

Citroen C3

The C3 will be available with two 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engines with 5-speed and 6-speed manual transmissions for the N.A and turbo units, respectively ​​​​.

