Published On Jun 08, 2022 01:26 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3

The hatchback will be available in two variants: Live and Feel

Citroen has revealed the specifications, variants, features, and colours of the C3 hatchback. Its official bookings will commence from July 1, while the prices will be announced on July 20.

It will be available in Live and Feel variants, and here is its detailed variant-wise features list:

Live

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort/Convenience Safety Matte Black front grille

Halogen headlamps

Fender-mounted turni indicators

Wheel cover with 15-inch steel wheels

Gloss black ORVMs

Optional dual-tone shade Single tone black theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Chrome accents on parking brake and AC dials Roof antenna Manual AC

Front 12V socket

100% fold flat rear seats

Manually Adjustable ORVMs

Front power windows

Rear console smartphone storage

Digital instrument cluster Dual front airbags

Rear parking sensors

The base-spec Live variant offers 15-inch wheels, manual AC, 100% flat-fold rear seats, and a digital instrument cluster.

Feel

The top-end variant gains following features over the base variant:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort/Convenience Safety Dual-tone C-pillar

Body-coloured outside door handles

Wheel arch cladding

Front skid plate

LED DRLs

Gloss black roof rails

Standard dual-tone shades Anodized Grey / Anodized Orange highlight for the dashboard

Chrome accents for the interior door handles, instrument panel, gear lever, steering wheel 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speakers

Steering-mounted audio and phone controls Rear power windows

One touch up-down for all windows

Remote keyless entry

Manually adjustable driver’s seat

Tilt steering

Parcel shelf

Driver and co-driver front seat back pocket

Co-driver side sun visor with vanity mirror

Front USB charger

Two Rear fast chargers Speed sensitive auto door lock

The Live variant gains wheel arch cladding, LED DRLs, a 10-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manually adjustable driver’s seat height, and two rear fast chargers.

Variants Live Feel Powertrains 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 1.2-litre N.A / 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 82PS 82PS / 110PS Torque 115Nm 115Nm / 190Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT Fuel economy 19.8kmpl 19.4kmpl

The C3 will be available with two 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engines with 5-speed and 6-speed manual transmissions for the N.A and turbo units, respectively ​​​​.