This past week saw the market introduction of two big new models - Hyundai Creta facelift and Tata Punch EV

The past week was marked by two key new launches from Hyundai and Tata, along with model year updates from a couple of other brands. Additionally, Mahindra SUVs experienced a price hike, and Kia introduced an additional transmission option for the Seltos. Let’s take a closer look at all the important automotive highlights of the week.

2024 Hyundai Creta Launched

The prices for the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift were finally revealed last week. It gets a fresh appearance inside and out, adding a host of new features, including advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). In related news, we have provided a detailed breakdown of variant-specific features and colour options for the Hyundai Creta.

You can also explore real-life pictures showcasing the appearance of the base-spec E and the one-above-base EX variants of the SUV.

Tata Punch EV Goes On Sale

Tata's newest entry into its Tata.ev electric lineup is the Punch EV, introduced not only as an electric variant of the Tata Punch but also as a more feature-loaded iteration. Here’s how the prices and specifications of the Punch EV compares to those of its rivals. We have also detailed colour options available with the electric Tata Punch.

Kia Seltos Diesel Manual Returns

The Kia Seltos which was launched in its facelifted avatar in 2023 only got the options of either a 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal) or a 6-speed automatic transmission with its diesel engine. However, this past week, Kia reintroduced the option of a proper manual transmission with the Seltos diesel with no change in price compared to the diesel-iMT options.

Mahindra XUV700 Model Year Updates

Mahindra has updated its flagship SUV, the XUV700, for 2024. It gets a new seating configuration, additional features, and revised pricing. In related news, Mahindra also implemented price hikes across its lineup, including the Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Scorpio N, and Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

Tata Punch Facelift Confirmed For 2025

The recently launched Tata Punch EV gets an updated fascia and numerous feature upgrades over its ICE (internal combustion engine) model.These same feature upgrades are anticipated to be incorporated into the facelifted Tata Punch; however, the updated micro SUV is not expected before 2025.

Citroen C3 Aircross To Get An Automatic

The Citroen C3 Aircross was initially launched in September 2023 with a sole powertrain: a turbo-petrol engine limited to a manual transmission. Now, Citroen is gearing up to finally introduce the automatic variant of the C3 Aircross soon, and some dealerships have already started accepting offline bookings for it.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Got A Price Cut

The entry-level Land Rover SUV, the Discovery Sport, received MY24 updates last week, incorporating additional features. Notably, the Land Rover SUV has also seen a significant price reduction compared to its MY23 model.

