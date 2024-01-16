Published On Jan 16, 2024 07:14 PM By Shreyash for Land Rover Discovery Sport

The entry-level Land Rover luxury SUV has received a big price cut of up to Rs 3.5 lakh

Joining the lineup of MY24 updates in January is the Land Rover Discovery Sport, launched in India at Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). Updates include a curved screen for the infotainment system and a new drive mode selector. Land Rover has also slashed the price of its luxury SUV by up to Rs 3.5 lakh. Before we get into more details, here are the prices for the 2024 Discovery Sport:

Variant Price Dynamic SE Petrol Rs 67.90 lakh Dynamic SE Diesel Rs 67.90 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan India

Updates For The 2024 Discovery Sport

The changes to the Land Rover Discovery Sport’s exterior are subtle, with the grille, lower body sills, lower bumpers, and the Discovery badge now finished in gloss black. The SUV now boasts redesigned 19-inch alloy wheels. And finally, it now gets a new Varesine Blue paint scheme.

The highlight inside the 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport is its refreshed dashboard layout with the new 11.4-inch curved glass Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system recently seen on the Range Rover Velar. This system also supports wireless Apple CarPlay. The updated SUV also gets a new drive mode selector finished in what Land Rover calls “Oak shadow” and an updated 3-spoke steering wheel.

Features & Safety

Other features on board the updated Discovery Sport include a digital driver’s display, PM2.5 air filter, and a 360-degree camera with Clear Ground View feature (providing a view of what's under the bonnet of the car, on the screen using cameras mounted around the SUV). The 7-seater Land Rover SUV also features a 12-way driver and 10-way co-driver’s electrically adjustable seat with memory function, panoramic glass roof, and powered tailgate.

The passenger safety is taken care of by multiple airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill descent control, roll stability control, auto high beam assist, and emergency brake assist.

No Powertrain Updates

The Land Rover Discovery Sport comes with the same engine options as before: a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (249 PS / 365 Nm), and the Ingenium 2-litre diesel engine (204 PS / 430 Nm). Both units are paired with an automatic transmission which delivers power to all four wheels.

Rivals

The Land Rover Discovery Sport takes on the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, and BMW X3 in India.

