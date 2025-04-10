Citroen Basalt, Aircross And C3 Dark Editions Launched, Starts From Rs 8.38 Lakh Onwards

All three Dark Editions are based on the top Max variant and will available for a limited time

The exterior of all three models is finished in Perla Nera Black colour with dark chrome accents.

The interior also gets a black theme with red stitching on the dashboard and seats.

Features, safety suite and powertrain for all three offerings remain unchanged.

The Dark Editions of the Citroen Basalt, Aircross and C3 can be had at a premium of up to Rs 23,000.

Citroen has launched the Dark Editions of the Basalt, C3 and Aircross in India after multiple teasers. All three models get a new exterior and interior theme and will be available in limited quantity. So we’d advise you to be quick if you had your eyes on one. The Dark editions are based on the top Max (for Basalt and Aircross) and Shine (for C3) variant of each model.

Here are the variant price prices of the Dark Editions:

Model Dark Edition Price Standard Price Difference Citroen C3 Shine Dark Edition (MT) Rs 8.38 lakh Rs 8.15 lakh Rs 22,500 Citroen C3 Shine Turbo Dark Edition (MT) Rs 9.58 lakh Rs 9.35 lakh Rs 22,500 Citroen C3 Shine Turbo Dark Edition (AT) Rs 10.19 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 19,500 Citroen Basalt Turbo Max Dark Edition (MT) Rs 12.80 lakh Rs 12.57 lakh Rs 23,000 Citroen Aircross Turbo Max Dark Edition (MT) Rs 13.13 lakh Rs 12.90 lakh Rs 22,500 Citroen Basalt Turbo Max Dark Edition AT) Rs 14.10 lakh Rs 13.87 lakh Rs 23,000 Citroen Aircross Turbo Max Dark Edition (AT) Rs 14.27 lakh Rs 14.04 lakh Rs 22,500

Here is a look at what you get with the Dark Editions of the Citroen Basalt, Aircross and C3.

Citroen Black Editions

Similar to other Black editions on the market, the Basalt, C3 and Aircross Dark Editions have received a fully black exterior shade named the Perla Nera Black. All the chrome elements such as the badging, grille and body inserts have been finished in Dark Chrome to gel along with the dark look. That said, the dual-tone alloy wheels give it a nice contrast. Dark Edition badging is present as well.

The interior also comes with cosmetic changes, which include new Metropolitan Black leatherette-wrapped seats and a leatherette-wrapped instrument panel. The models also get red stitching across the dashboard and along the seats, which have the Citroen logo embossed on it.

No New Features

Being purely cosmetic updates, the Black Editions of Basalt, C3 and Aircross do not come with any new features. Common features of the three models include a 10.2-inch touchscreen system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital display, steering mounted audio controls, remote keyless entry and auto AC.

Safety features onboard the Basalt, C3 and Aircross include 6 airbags, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and a rear view camera with sensors.

Powertrain

The Citroen Basalt, Aircross and C3 come with the same powertrain choices. While the C3 comes with both engine choices on the top trim, the Aircross and Basalt only get turbo petrol option on the top variant.

Here’s a look at the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 82 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm Up to 205 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT*

*AT= torque converter automatic

The powertrain options for the Dark Editions remain the same as those offered on standard models.

Rivals

The Citroen C3 hatchback rivals the likes of the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios while the SUV coupe Basalt is a direct competitor to the Tata Curvv. Meanwhile, Citroen Aircross takes on the likes of Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara and Hyundai Creta.

(All prices are ex-showroom, pan India)

