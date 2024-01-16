Published On Jan 16, 2024 11:35 AM By Shreyash for Mahindra Scorpio N

Some variants of the Mahindra XUV700 have also received price cuts

As 2024 begins, numerous automakers have initiated price hikes for their models. Mahindra has hiked prices across its popular SUV lineup, including the Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Scorpio N, Mahindra Scorpion Classic, and the 2024 Mahindra XUV700. We have detailed the variant-wise revised prices of these models in the tables below.

Mahindra Thar

Variant Old Price New Price Difference RWD AX (O) Diesel HT MT Rs 10.98 lakh Rs 11.25 lakh + Rs 27,000 LX Diesel HT MT Rs 12.48 lakh Rs 12.75 lakh + Rs 27,000 LX Petrol HT AT Rs 13.77 lakh Rs 14 lakh + Rs 23,000 Petrol 4WD AX (O) CT MT with MLD Rs 14.04 lakh Rs 14.30 lakh + Rs 26,000 LX HT MT with MLD Rs 14.73 lakh Rs 15 lakh + Rs 27,000 LX CT AT with MLD Rs 16.18 lakh Rs 16.50 lakh + Rs 32,000 LX HT AT with MLD Rs 16.27 lakh Rs 16.60 lakh + Rs 33,000 Diesel 4WD AX (O) CT MT with MLD Rs 14.60 lakh Rs 14.85 lakh + Rs 25,000 AX (O) HT MT with MLD Rs 14.65 lakh Rs 15 lakh + Rs 35,000 LX HT MT N.A. Rs 15.55 lakh N.A. LX CT MT with MLD Rs 15.42 lakh Rs 15.75 lakh + Rs 33,000 LX HT MT with MLD Rs 15.51 lakh Rs 15.75 lakh + Rs 24,000 LX HT AT N.A. Rs 17 lakh N.A. LX CT AT with MLD Rs 16.84 lakh Rs 17.15 lakh + Rs 31,000 LX HT AT with MLD Rs 16.94 lakh Rs 17.20 lakh + Rs 26,000

CT - Convertible soft top

HT - Fixed hard top

MLD - Mechanical locking differential

The LX variants of the Mahindra Thar have received the maximum hike of up to Rs 33,000.

The rear-wheel-drive variants of the SUV are now up to Rs 27,000 more expensive.

The Mahindra Thar now ranges from Rs 11.25 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio N

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Petrol Manual Z2 7-Seater Rs 13.26 lakh Rs 13.60 lakh + Rs 34,000 Z2 E Rs 13.76 lakh Rs 14.10 lakh + Rs 34,000 Z4 Rs 14.90 lakh Rs 15.24 lakh + Rs 34,000 Z4 E Rs 15.40 lakh Rs 15.74 lakh + Rs 34,000 Z8 Rs 18.30 lakh Rs 18.64 lakh + Rs 35,000 Z8L Rs 20.02 lakh Rs 20.37 lakh + Rs 35,000 Z8L 6-seater Rs 20.23 lakh Rs 20.62 lakh + Rs 39,000 Petrol Automatic Z4 AT Rs 16.63 lakh Rs 16.80 lakh + Rs 17,000 Z8 AT Rs 19.98 lakh Rs 20.15 lakh + Rs 17,000 Z8L AT Rs 21.59 lakh Rs 21.79 lakh + Rs 20,000 Z8L AT 6-seater Rs 21.78 lakh Rs 21.98 lakh + Rs 20,000 Diesel Manual Z2 Rs 13.76 lakh Rs 14 lakh + Rs 24,000 Z2 E Rs 14.26 lakh Rs 14.50 lakh + Rs 24,000 Z4 Rs 15.40 lakh Rs 15.65 lakh + Rs 25,000 Z4 E Rs 15.90 lakh Rs 16.15 lakh + Rs 25,000 Z6 Rs 16.30 lakh Rs 16.61 lakh + Rs 31,000 Z4 4WD Rs 18 lakh Rs 18.01 lakh + Rs 1,000 Z4 E 4WD Rs 18.50 lakh Rs 18.51 lakh + Rs 1,000 Z8 Rs 18.80 lakh Rs 19.10 lakh + Rs 30,000 Z8L Rs 20.48 lakh Rs 20.78 lakh + Rs 30,000 Z8L 6-seater Rs 20.73 lakh Rs 21.12 lakh + Rs 39,000 Z8 4WD Rs 21.36 lakh Rs 21.37 lakh + Rs 1,000 Z8L 4WD Rs 22.98 lakh Rs 22.98 lakh No Change Diesel Automatic Z4 Rs 17.14 lakh Rs 17.30 lakh + Rs 16,000 Z6 Rs 18.04 lakh Rs 18.30 lakh + Rs 26,000 Z8 Rs 20.48 lakh Rs 20.63 lakh + Rs 15,000 Z8L Rs 22.13 lakh Rs 22.24 lakh + Rs 11,000 Z8L 6-seater Rs 22.29 lakh Rs 22.48 lakh + Rs 19,000 Z8 4WD Rs 23.09 lakh Rs 23.09 lakh No Change Z8L 4WD Rs 24.54 lakh Rs 24.54 lakh No Change

The top-spec Z8L 6-seater manual transmission variants of the Mahindra Scorpio N has received the maximum price hike of up to Rs 39,000.

The Z8L 4WD (four-wheel-drive) diesel automatic variants of the SUV have not undergone any price adjustments.

Prices for the Mahindra Scorpio N now range from Rs 13.60 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh.

Mahindra XUV700

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Petrol Manual MX Rs 14.03 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh (-) Rs 4,000 AX3 Rs 16.51 lakh Rs 16.39 lakh (-) Rs 12,000 AX5 Rs 17.84 lakh Rs 17.69 lakh (-) Rs 15,000 AX5 7-seater Rs 18.51 lakh Rs 18.69 lakh + Rs 18,000 AX7 - 7-seater Rs 20.88 lakh Rs 21.29 lakh + Rs 41,000 AX7 6-seater N.A. Rs 21.44 N.A. Petrol Automatic AX3 Rs 18.27 lakh Rs 18.19 lakh (-) Rs 8,000 AX5 Rs 19.65 lakh Rs 19.49 lakh (-) Rs 16,000 AX7 - 7-seater Rs 22.71 lakh Rs 22.99 lakh + Rs 28,000 AX7 6-seater N.A. Rs 23.14 lakh N.A. AX7L - 7 seater Rs 24.72 lakh Rs 25.29 lakh + Rs 57,000 AX7L 6-seater N.A. Rs 25.44 lakh N.A. Diesel Manual MX Rs 14.47 lakh Rs 14.59 lakh + Rs 12,000 AX3 Rs 16.94 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh + Rs 5,000 AX3 7-seater Rs 17.77 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh + Rs 22,000 AX5 Rs 18.43 lakh Rs 18.29 lakh (-) Rs 14,000 AX5 7-seater Rs 19.11 lakh Rs 19.29 lakh + Rs 18,000 AX7 7-seater Rs 21.53 lakh Rs 21.89 lakh + Rs 36,000 AX7 6-seater N.A. Rs 22.04 lakh N.A. AX7L 7-seater Rs 23.48 lakh Rs 23.99 lakh + Rs 51,000 AX7L 6-seater N.A. Rs 24.14 lakh N.A. Diesel Automatic AX3 Rs 18.92 lakh Rs 18.79 lakh (-) Rs 13,000 AX5 Rs 20.30 lakh Rs 20.09 lakh (-) Rs 21,000 AX5 7-seater Rs 20.92 lakh Rs 21.09 lakh + Rs 17,000 AX7 7-seater Rs 23.31 lakh Rs 23.69 lakh + Rs 38,000 AX7 6-seater N.A. Rs 23.84 lakh N.A. AX7 7-seater AWD Rs 24.78 lakh Rs 24.99 lakh + Rs 21,000 AX7L 7-seater Rs 25.26 lakh Rs 25.79 lakh + Rs 53,000 AX7L 6-seater N.A. Rs 25.94 lakh N.A. AX7L 7-seater AWD Rs 26.57 lakh Rs 26.99 lakh + Rs 42,000

The top-spec AX7L petrol automatic variant of the Mahindra XUV700 gets the biggest price hike .

The AX7 and AX7L trims of the SUV are now available in 6-seater configurations with captain seats in the middle row. The top-spec AX7L variant now also features ventilated front seats and memory function for the ORVMs.

The MX E, AX3 E, and AX5 E variants of the XUV700 have been discontinued after the recent MY24 (model year) update.

Some lower-spec MX, AX3, and AX5 trims of the XUV700 have also received price cuts of up to Rs 21,000.

New prices for the Mahindra XUV700 range from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 26.99 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Variant Old Price New Price Difference S Rs 13.25 lakh Rs 13.59 lakh + Rs 34,000 S 9-seater Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 13.84 lakh + Rs 34,000 S11 CC Rs 17.06 lakh Rs 17.35 lakh + Rs 29,000 S11 Rs 17.06 lakh Rs 17.35 lakh + Rs 29,000

The base-spec S variants of the Scorpio Classic now cost up to Rs 34,000 more, while the S11 variants are now up to Rs 29,000 more expensive.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is now priced from Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 17.35 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

