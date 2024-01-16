Mahindra SUVs Dearer By Up To Rs 57,000 This January
Published On Jan 16, 2024 11:35 AM By Shreyash for Mahindra Scorpio N
Some variants of the Mahindra XUV700 have also received price cuts
As 2024 begins, numerous automakers have initiated price hikes for their models. Mahindra has hiked prices across its popular SUV lineup, including the Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Scorpio N, Mahindra Scorpion Classic, and the 2024 Mahindra XUV700. We have detailed the variant-wise revised prices of these models in the tables below.
Mahindra Thar
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
RWD
|
AX (O) Diesel HT MT
|
Rs 10.98 lakh
|
Rs 11.25 lakh
|
+ Rs 27,000
|
LX Diesel HT MT
|
Rs 12.48 lakh
|
Rs 12.75 lakh
|
+ Rs 27,000
|
LX Petrol HT AT
|
Rs 13.77 lakh
|
Rs 14 lakh
|
+ Rs 23,000
|
Petrol 4WD
|
AX (O) CT MT with MLD
|
Rs 14.04 lakh
|
Rs 14.30 lakh
|
+ Rs 26,000
|
LX HT MT with MLD
|
Rs 14.73 lakh
|
Rs 15 lakh
|
+ Rs 27,000
|
LX CT AT with MLD
|
Rs 16.18 lakh
|
Rs 16.50 lakh
|
+ Rs 32,000
|
LX HT AT with MLD
|
Rs 16.27 lakh
|
Rs 16.60 lakh
|
+ Rs 33,000
|
Diesel 4WD
|
AX (O) CT MT with MLD
|
Rs 14.60 lakh
|
Rs 14.85 lakh
|
+ Rs 25,000
|
AX (O) HT MT with MLD
|
Rs 14.65 lakh
|
Rs 15 lakh
|
+ Rs 35,000
|
LX HT MT
|
N.A.
|
Rs 15.55 lakh
|
N.A.
|
LX CT MT with MLD
|
Rs 15.42 lakh
|
Rs 15.75 lakh
|
+ Rs 33,000
|
LX HT MT with MLD
|
Rs 15.51 lakh
|
Rs 15.75 lakh
|
+ Rs 24,000
|
LX HT AT
|
N.A.
|
Rs 17 lakh
|
N.A.
|
LX CT AT with MLD
|
Rs 16.84 lakh
|
Rs 17.15 lakh
|
+ Rs 31,000
|
LX HT AT with MLD
|
Rs 16.94 lakh
|
Rs 17.20 lakh
|
+ Rs 26,000
CT - Convertible soft top
HT - Fixed hard top
MLD - Mechanical locking differential
-
The LX variants of the Mahindra Thar have received the maximum hike of up to Rs 33,000.
-
The rear-wheel-drive variants of the SUV are now up to Rs 27,000 more expensive.
-
The Mahindra Thar now ranges from Rs 11.25 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh.
Mahindra Scorpio N
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Petrol Manual
|
Z2 7-Seater
|
Rs 13.26 lakh
|
Rs 13.60 lakh
|
+ Rs 34,000
|
Z2 E
|
Rs 13.76 lakh
|
Rs 14.10 lakh
|
+ Rs 34,000
|
Z4
|
Rs 14.90 lakh
|
Rs 15.24 lakh
|
+ Rs 34,000
|
Z4 E
|
Rs 15.40 lakh
|
Rs 15.74 lakh
|
+ Rs 34,000
|
Z8
|
Rs 18.30 lakh
|
Rs 18.64 lakh
|
+ Rs 35,000
|
Z8L
|
Rs 20.02 lakh
|
Rs 20.37 lakh
|
+ Rs 35,000
|
Z8L 6-seater
|
Rs 20.23 lakh
|
Rs 20.62 lakh
|
+ Rs 39,000
|
Petrol Automatic
|
Z4 AT
|
Rs 16.63 lakh
|
Rs 16.80 lakh
|
+ Rs 17,000
|
Z8 AT
|
Rs 19.98 lakh
|
Rs 20.15 lakh
|
+ Rs 17,000
|
Z8L AT
|
Rs 21.59 lakh
|
Rs 21.79 lakh
|
+ Rs 20,000
|
Z8L AT 6-seater
|
Rs 21.78 lakh
|
Rs 21.98 lakh
|
+ Rs 20,000
|
Diesel Manual
|
Z2
|
Rs 13.76 lakh
|
Rs 14 lakh
|
+ Rs 24,000
|
Z2 E
|
Rs 14.26 lakh
|
Rs 14.50 lakh
|
+ Rs 24,000
|
Z4
|
Rs 15.40 lakh
|
Rs 15.65 lakh
|
+ Rs 25,000
|
Z4 E
|
Rs 15.90 lakh
|
Rs 16.15 lakh
|
+ Rs 25,000
|
Z6
|
Rs 16.30 lakh
|
Rs 16.61 lakh
|
+ Rs 31,000
|
Z4 4WD
|
Rs 18 lakh
|
Rs 18.01 lakh
|
+ Rs 1,000
|
Z4 E 4WD
|
Rs 18.50 lakh
|
Rs 18.51 lakh
|
+ Rs 1,000
|
Z8
|
Rs 18.80 lakh
|
Rs 19.10 lakh
|
+ Rs 30,000
|
Z8L
|
Rs 20.48 lakh
|
Rs 20.78 lakh
|
+ Rs 30,000
|
Z8L 6-seater
|
Rs 20.73 lakh
|
Rs 21.12 lakh
|
+ Rs 39,000
|
Z8 4WD
|
Rs 21.36 lakh
|
Rs 21.37 lakh
|
+ Rs 1,000
|
Z8L 4WD
|
Rs 22.98 lakh
|
Rs 22.98 lakh
|
No Change
|
Diesel Automatic
|
Z4
|
Rs 17.14 lakh
|
Rs 17.30 lakh
|
+ Rs 16,000
|
Z6
|
Rs 18.04 lakh
|
Rs 18.30 lakh
|
+ Rs 26,000
|
Z8
|
Rs 20.48 lakh
|
Rs 20.63 lakh
|
+ Rs 15,000
|
Z8L
|
Rs 22.13 lakh
|
Rs 22.24 lakh
|
+ Rs 11,000
|
Z8L 6-seater
|
Rs 22.29 lakh
|
Rs 22.48 lakh
|
+ Rs 19,000
|
Z8 4WD
|
Rs 23.09 lakh
|
Rs 23.09 lakh
|
No Change
|
Z8L 4WD
|
Rs 24.54 lakh
|
Rs 24.54 lakh
|
No Change
-
The top-spec Z8L 6-seater manual transmission variants of the Mahindra Scorpio N has received the maximum price hike of up to Rs 39,000.
-
The Z8L 4WD (four-wheel-drive) diesel automatic variants of the SUV have not undergone any price adjustments.
-
Prices for the Mahindra Scorpio N now range from Rs 13.60 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh.
Mahindra XUV700
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Petrol Manual
|
MX
|
Rs 14.03 lakh
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
(-) Rs 4,000
|
AX3
|
Rs 16.51 lakh
|
Rs 16.39 lakh
|
(-) Rs 12,000
|
AX5
|
Rs 17.84 lakh
|
Rs 17.69 lakh
|
(-) Rs 15,000
|
AX5 7-seater
|
Rs 18.51 lakh
|
Rs 18.69 lakh
|
+ Rs 18,000
|
AX7 - 7-seater
|
Rs 20.88 lakh
|
Rs 21.29 lakh
|
+ Rs 41,000
|
AX7 6-seater
|
N.A.
|
Rs 21.44
|
N.A.
|
Petrol Automatic
|
AX3
|
Rs 18.27 lakh
|
Rs 18.19 lakh
|
(-) Rs 8,000
|
AX5
|
Rs 19.65 lakh
|
Rs 19.49 lakh
|
(-) Rs 16,000
|
AX7 - 7-seater
|
Rs 22.71 lakh
|
Rs 22.99 lakh
|
+ Rs 28,000
|
AX7 6-seater
|
N.A.
|
Rs 23.14 lakh
|
N.A.
|
AX7L - 7 seater
|
Rs 24.72 lakh
|
Rs 25.29 lakh
|
+ Rs 57,000
|
AX7L 6-seater
|
N.A.
|
Rs 25.44 lakh
|
N.A.
|
Diesel Manual
|
MX
|
Rs 14.47 lakh
|
Rs 14.59 lakh
|
+ Rs 12,000
|
AX3
|
Rs 16.94 lakh
|
Rs 16.99 lakh
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
AX3 7-seater
|
Rs 17.77 lakh
|
Rs 17.99 lakh
|
+ Rs 22,000
|
AX5
|
Rs 18.43 lakh
|
Rs 18.29 lakh
|
(-) Rs 14,000
|
AX5 7-seater
|
Rs 19.11 lakh
|
Rs 19.29 lakh
|
+ Rs 18,000
|
AX7 7-seater
|
Rs 21.53 lakh
|
Rs 21.89 lakh
|
+ Rs 36,000
|
AX7 6-seater
|
N.A.
|
Rs 22.04 lakh
|
N.A.
|
AX7L 7-seater
|
Rs 23.48 lakh
|
Rs 23.99 lakh
|
+ Rs 51,000
|
AX7L 6-seater
|
N.A.
|
Rs 24.14 lakh
|
N.A.
|
Diesel Automatic
|
AX3
|
Rs 18.92 lakh
|
Rs 18.79 lakh
|
(-) Rs 13,000
|
AX5
|
Rs 20.30 lakh
|
Rs 20.09 lakh
|
(-) Rs 21,000
|
AX5 7-seater
|
Rs 20.92 lakh
|
Rs 21.09 lakh
|
+ Rs 17,000
|
AX7 7-seater
|
Rs 23.31 lakh
|
Rs 23.69 lakh
|
+ Rs 38,000
|
AX7 6-seater
|
N.A.
|
Rs 23.84 lakh
|
N.A.
|
AX7 7-seater AWD
|
Rs 24.78 lakh
|
Rs 24.99 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
AX7L 7-seater
|
Rs 25.26 lakh
|
Rs 25.79 lakh
|
+ Rs 53,000
|
AX7L 6-seater
|
N.A.
|
Rs 25.94 lakh
|
N.A.
|
AX7L 7-seater AWD
|
Rs 26.57 lakh
|
Rs 26.99 lakh
|
+ Rs 42,000
-
The top-spec AX7L petrol automatic variant of the Mahindra XUV700 gets the biggest price hike .
-
The AX7 and AX7L trims of the SUV are now available in 6-seater configurations with captain seats in the middle row. The top-spec AX7L variant now also features ventilated front seats and memory function for the ORVMs.
-
The MX E, AX3 E, and AX5 E variants of the XUV700 have been discontinued after the recent MY24 (model year) update.
-
Some lower-spec MX, AX3, and AX5 trims of the XUV700 have also received price cuts of up to Rs 21,000.
-
New prices for the Mahindra XUV700 range from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 26.99 lakh.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
S
|
Rs 13.25 lakh
|
Rs 13.59 lakh
|
+ Rs 34,000
|
S 9-seater
|
Rs 13.50 lakh
|
Rs 13.84 lakh
|
+ Rs 34,000
|
S11 CC
|
Rs 17.06 lakh
|
Rs 17.35 lakh
|
+ Rs 29,000
|
S11
|
Rs 17.06 lakh
|
Rs 17.35 lakh
|
+ Rs 29,000
-
The base-spec S variants of the Scorpio Classic now cost up to Rs 34,000 more, while the S11 variants are now up to Rs 29,000 more expensive.
-
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is now priced from Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 17.35 lakh.
All prices are ex-showroom
