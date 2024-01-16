English | हिंदी

Mahindra SUVs Dearer By Up To Rs 57,000 This January

Published On Jan 16, 2024 11:35 AM By Shreyash for Mahindra Scorpio N

Some variants of the Mahindra XUV700 have also received price cuts

Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio N, and Mahindra Thar

As 2024 begins, numerous automakers have initiated price hikes for their models. Mahindra has hiked prices across its popular SUV lineup, including the Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Scorpio N, Mahindra Scorpion Classic, and the 2024 Mahindra XUV700. We have detailed the variant-wise revised prices of these models in the tables below.

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

RWD

AX (O) Diesel HT MT

Rs 10.98 lakh

Rs 11.25 lakh

+ Rs 27,000

LX Diesel HT MT

Rs 12.48 lakh

Rs 12.75 lakh

+ Rs 27,000

LX Petrol HT AT

Rs 13.77 lakh

Rs 14 lakh

+ Rs 23,000

Petrol 4WD

AX (O) CT MT with MLD

Rs 14.04 lakh

Rs 14.30 lakh

+ Rs 26,000

LX HT MT with MLD

Rs 14.73 lakh

Rs 15 lakh

+ Rs 27,000

LX CT AT with MLD

Rs 16.18 lakh

Rs 16.50 lakh

+ Rs 32,000

LX HT AT with MLD

Rs 16.27 lakh

Rs 16.60 lakh

+ Rs 33,000

Diesel 4WD

AX (O) CT MT with MLD

Rs 14.60 lakh

Rs 14.85 lakh

+ Rs 25,000

AX (O) HT MT with MLD

Rs 14.65 lakh

Rs 15 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

LX HT MT

N.A.

Rs 15.55 lakh

N.A.

LX CT MT with MLD

Rs 15.42 lakh

Rs 15.75 lakh

+ Rs 33,000

LX HT MT with MLD

Rs 15.51 lakh

Rs 15.75 lakh

+ Rs 24,000

LX HT AT 

N.A.

Rs 17 lakh

N.A.

LX CT AT with MLD

Rs 16.84 lakh

Rs 17.15 lakh

+ Rs 31,000

LX HT AT with MLD

Rs 16.94 lakh

Rs 17.20 lakh

+ Rs 26,000

CT - Convertible soft top

HT - Fixed hard top

MLD - Mechanical locking differential

  • The LX variants of the Mahindra Thar have received the maximum hike of up to Rs 33,000. 

  • The rear-wheel-drive variants of the SUV are now up to Rs 27,000 more expensive.

  • The Mahindra Thar now ranges from Rs 11.25 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Petrol Manual

Z2 7-Seater

Rs 13.26 lakh

Rs 13.60 lakh

+ Rs 34,000

Z2 E

Rs 13.76 lakh

Rs 14.10 lakh

+ Rs 34,000

Z4

Rs 14.90 lakh

Rs 15.24 lakh

+ Rs 34,000

Z4 E

Rs 15.40 lakh

Rs 15.74 lakh

+ Rs 34,000

Z8

Rs 18.30 lakh

Rs 18.64 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Z8L

Rs 20.02 lakh

Rs 20.37 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Z8L 6-seater

Rs 20.23 lakh

Rs 20.62 lakh

+ Rs 39,000

Petrol Automatic

Z4 AT

Rs 16.63 lakh

Rs 16.80 lakh

+ Rs 17,000

Z8 AT

Rs 19.98 lakh

Rs 20.15 lakh

+ Rs 17,000

Z8L AT

Rs 21.59 lakh

Rs 21.79 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Z8L AT 6-seater

Rs 21.78 lakh

Rs 21.98 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Diesel Manual

Z2

Rs 13.76 lakh

Rs 14 lakh

+ Rs 24,000

Z2 E

Rs 14.26 lakh

Rs 14.50 lakh

+ Rs 24,000

Z4

Rs 15.40 lakh

Rs 15.65 lakh

+ Rs 25,000

Z4 E

Rs 15.90 lakh

Rs 16.15 lakh

+ Rs 25,000

Z6

Rs 16.30 lakh

Rs 16.61 lakh

+ Rs 31,000

Z4 4WD

Rs 18 lakh

Rs 18.01 lakh

+ Rs 1,000

Z4 E 4WD

Rs 18.50 lakh

Rs 18.51 lakh

+ Rs 1,000

Z8

Rs 18.80 lakh

Rs 19.10 lakh

+ Rs 30,000

Z8L

Rs 20.48 lakh

Rs 20.78 lakh

+ Rs 30,000

Z8L 6-seater

Rs 20.73 lakh

Rs 21.12 lakh

+ Rs 39,000

Z8 4WD

Rs 21.36 lakh

Rs 21.37 lakh

+ Rs 1,000

Z8L 4WD

Rs 22.98 lakh

Rs 22.98 lakh

No Change

Diesel Automatic

Z4

Rs 17.14 lakh

Rs 17.30 lakh

+ Rs 16,000

Z6

Rs 18.04 lakh

Rs 18.30 lakh

+ Rs 26,000

Z8

Rs 20.48 lakh

Rs 20.63 lakh

+ Rs 15,000

Z8L

Rs 22.13 lakh

Rs 22.24 lakh

+ Rs 11,000

Z8L 6-seater

Rs 22.29 lakh

Rs 22.48 lakh

+ Rs 19,000

Z8 4WD

Rs 23.09 lakh

Rs 23.09 lakh

No Change

Z8L 4WD

Rs 24.54 lakh

Rs 24.54 lakh

No Change

  • The top-spec Z8L 6-seater manual transmission variants of the Mahindra Scorpio N has received the maximum price hike of up to Rs 39,000.

  • The Z8L 4WD (four-wheel-drive) diesel automatic variants of the SUV have not undergone any price adjustments.

  • Prices for the Mahindra Scorpio N now range from Rs 13.60 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh.

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Petrol Manual

MX

Rs 14.03 lakh

Rs 13.99 lakh

(-) Rs 4,000

AX3

Rs 16.51 lakh

Rs 16.39 lakh

(-) Rs 12,000

AX5

Rs 17.84 lakh

Rs 17.69 lakh

(-) Rs 15,000

AX5 7-seater

Rs 18.51 lakh

Rs 18.69 lakh

+ Rs 18,000

AX7 - 7-seater

Rs 20.88 lakh

Rs 21.29 lakh

+ Rs 41,000

AX7 6-seater

N.A.

Rs 21.44

N.A.

Petrol Automatic

AX3

Rs 18.27 lakh

Rs 18.19 lakh

(-) Rs 8,000

AX5

Rs 19.65 lakh

Rs 19.49 lakh

(-) Rs 16,000

AX7 - 7-seater

Rs 22.71 lakh

Rs 22.99 lakh

+ Rs 28,000

AX7 6-seater

N.A.

Rs 23.14 lakh

N.A.

AX7L - 7 seater

Rs 24.72 lakh

Rs 25.29 lakh

+ Rs 57,000

AX7L 6-seater

N.A.

Rs 25.44 lakh

N.A.

Diesel Manual

MX

Rs 14.47 lakh

Rs 14.59 lakh

+ Rs 12,000

AX3

Rs 16.94 lakh

Rs 16.99 lakh

+ Rs 5,000

AX3 7-seater

Rs 17.77 lakh

Rs 17.99 lakh

+ Rs 22,000

AX5

Rs 18.43 lakh

Rs 18.29 lakh

(-) Rs 14,000

AX5 7-seater

Rs 19.11 lakh

Rs 19.29 lakh

+ Rs 18,000

AX7 7-seater

Rs 21.53 lakh

Rs 21.89 lakh

+ Rs 36,000

AX7 6-seater

N.A.

Rs 22.04 lakh

N.A.

AX7L 7-seater

Rs 23.48 lakh

Rs 23.99 lakh

+ Rs 51,000

AX7L 6-seater

N.A.

Rs 24.14 lakh

N.A.

Diesel Automatic

AX3

Rs 18.92 lakh

Rs 18.79 lakh

(-) Rs 13,000

AX5

Rs 20.30 lakh

Rs 20.09 lakh

(-) Rs 21,000

AX5 7-seater

Rs 20.92 lakh

Rs 21.09 lakh

+ Rs 17,000

AX7 7-seater

Rs 23.31 lakh

Rs 23.69 lakh

+ Rs  38,000

AX7 6-seater

N.A.

Rs 23.84 lakh

N.A.

AX7 7-seater AWD

Rs 24.78 lakh

Rs 24.99 lakh

+ Rs 21,000

AX7L 7-seater 

Rs 25.26 lakh

Rs 25.79 lakh

+ Rs 53,000

AX7L 6-seater

N.A.

Rs 25.94 lakh

N.A.

AX7L 7-seater AWD

Rs 26.57 lakh

Rs 26.99 lakh

+ Rs 42,000

  • The top-spec AX7L petrol automatic variant of the Mahindra XUV700 gets the biggest price hike .

  • The AX7 and AX7L trims of the SUV are now available in 6-seater configurations with captain seats in the middle row. The top-spec AX7L variant now also features ventilated front seats and memory function for the ORVMs.

  • The MX E, AX3 E, and AX5 E variants of the XUV700 have been discontinued after the recent MY24 (model year) update.

  • Some lower-spec MX, AX3, and AX5 trims of the XUV700 have also received price cuts of up to Rs 21,000.

  • New prices for the Mahindra XUV700 range from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 26.99 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Mahindra Scoprio Classic

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

S

Rs 13.25 lakh

Rs 13.59 lakh

+ Rs 34,000

S 9-seater

Rs 13.50 lakh

Rs 13.84 lakh

+ Rs 34,000

S11 CC

Rs 17.06 lakh

Rs 17.35 lakh

+ Rs 29,000

S11

Rs 17.06 lakh

Rs 17.35 lakh

+ Rs 29,000

  • The base-spec S variants of the Scorpio Classic now cost up to Rs 34,000 more, while the S11 variants are now up to Rs 29,000 more expensive.

  • The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is now priced from Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 17.35 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

