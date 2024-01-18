Published On Jan 18, 2024 08:01 AM By Ansh for Tata Punch EV

The newest electric offering from Tata is available in 4 monotone and 5 dual-tone shades, which differ based on the chosen variant

Prices range from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

Gets two battery pack options, 25 kWh and 35 kWh, with a claimed range of up to 421 km.

Supports 50 kW DC fast charging and can be recharged from 10-80 percent in 56 minutes.

Features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera.

The Tata Punch EV has finally been launched after a long wait and its prices start from Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The electric version of the Tata Punch comes with Tata’s latest design language, loads of new features, two battery pack options, and a claimed range of up to 421 km. Bookings for the Punch EV are already underway and if you are planning to buy the Tata EV, check out which colour will suit you the best.

Empowered Oxide (Dual-tone only)

Seaweed (Dual-tone and monotone)

Fearless Red (Dual-tone and monotone)

Daytona Grey (Dual-tone and monotone)

Pristine White (Dual-tone and monotone)

Here is a variant-wise breakdown of the colour options:

Colours Empowered Oxide Seaweed Fearless Red Daytona Grey Pristine White Empowered (Dual-tone) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Adventure (Dual-tone & monotone) ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Smart (Monotone) ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅

Inside, the cabin comes in just one theme: Black and white.

Powertrain

The Punch EV gets two battery pack options: 25 kWh (Medium Range) and 35 kWh (Long Range). The smaller battery gets an electric motor that churns out 82 PS and 114 Nm, and offers a claimed range of 315 km. The bigger one gets a more powerful electric motor that makes 122 PS and 190 Nm, with a claimed range of 421 km. The electric SUV also gets multi-level regenerative braking.

It supports DC fast charging of up to 50 kW that can replenish the battery from 10 to 80 percent in just under an hour. It also gets 3.3kW and 7.2kW AC charging options, with their charge times detailed below.

Charger Medium Range (25 kWh) Long Range (35 kWh) 7.2 kW AC Home Charger (10-100%) 3.6 hours 5 hours 3.3 kW AC Home Charger (10-100%) 9.4 hours 13.5 hours

Features & Safety

Tata has gone big in terms of feature additions. The Punch EV comes with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchors, a 360-degree camera, and a blind spot monitor.

Price & Rivals

The Tata Punch EV is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 14.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and goes head-to-head with the Citroen eC3. It can also be considered a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV, Tata Tigor EV, and MG Comet EV.

