Here Is What Each Variant Of The Facelifted Hyundai Creta Offers
The compact SUV is being offers in 7 broad variants, 2 of which are new
The facelifted Hyundai Creta has been launched with prices starting from Rs 11 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Bookings for the compact SUV are already underway and you have the option to choose from 7 broad variants. The Creta has gone through a massive update, and each variant now has new features to offer. If you are planning to buy the Hyundai SUV, allow us to help you decide which variant will be the best for you.
2024 Hyundai Creta E
|
Creta E Petrol MT
|
Rs 11 lakh
|
Creta E Diesel MT
|
Rs 12.45 lakh
This is what the entry-level E variant of the new Hyundai Creta offers:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The base variant of the new Creta goes big on safety as it offers 36 safety features, including 6 airbags, as standard. In terms of design, you can recognise the base specification by the smaller steel wheels and the roof antenna on the outside.
Inside, while you do get some comfort and convenience features, you miss out on an infotainment system. The base-spec E variant comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option, both with a 6-speed manual transmission.
2024 Hyundai Creta EX
|
Creta EX Petrol MT
|
Rs 12.18 lakh
|
Creta EX Diesel MT
|
Rs 13.68 lakh
Over the base-spec E, the Creta EX variant offers:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
In the one-above-base EX variant, you don’t get anything major in terms of design, interior and safety over the base-spec variant, though this variant does come with a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. It also gets the same engine and powertrain options as the base-spec Creta.
2024 Hyundai Creta S
|
Creta S Petrol MT
|
Rs 13.39 lakh
|
Creta S Diesel MT
|
Rs 14.89 lakh
This is what the mid-spec Creta S offers over the EX variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
With the S variant, you get a full-LED lighting setup, along with some additional convenience and safety features. This variant does not bring any change to the infotainment setup, and also gets the same powertrain options as the previous two variants.
2024 Hyundai Creta S(O)
|
Manual
|
Automatic
|
Creta S(O) Petrol
|
Rs 14.32 lakh
|
Rs 15.82 lakh (CVT)
|
Creta S(O) Diesel
|
Rs 15.82 lakh
|
Rs 17.32 lakh (AT)
Choosing the S(O) variant over the S one will get you these additional features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
LED reading lamps (rear)
|
* - For automatic variants only
The S (O) variant of the new Hyundai Creta gets black alloy wheels and a lot of comfort and convenience features, including a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control and an electronic parking brake. Here, again, there are no changes to the infotainment or the safety features. This is also the entry-level option for the automatic transmissions with both the petrol and diesel engines of the 2024 Creta.
Many features like the drive modes, terrain modes and the electronic parking brake are restricted to automatic variants going forth.
2024 Hyundai Creta SX
|
SX Petrol MT
|
Rs 15.27 lakh
Over the mid-spec S(O) variant, the Creta SX variant offers these extra features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
With the SX variant of the new Creta, you get a bigger infotainment system, diamond-cut alloy wheels, leather elements inside the cabin, and additional modern features. However, this variant only comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a manual transmission.
2024 Hyundai Creta SX Tech
|
Manual
|
Automatic
|
SX Tech Petrol
|
Rs 15.95 lakh
|
Rs 17.45 lakh (CVT)
|
SX Tech Diesel
|
Rs 17.45 lakh
|
NA
The one-below-top Creta SX Tech variant gets you these features over the SX variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
In the one-below-top SX Tech variant, you do not get anything new in terms of design or visible changes to the cabin. However, this is the variant that actually takes things up a level in terms of creature comforts as it brings a premium Bose sound system, and a host of Level 2 ADAS features including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and collision avoidance assist (auto emergency braking) to the mix. The Creta SX Tech variant gets both 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, though the latter is available only with a 6-speed manual transmission.
2024 Hyundai Creta SX (O)
|
Manual
|
Automatic
|
SX (O) Petrol
|
Rs 17.24 lakh
|
Rs 18.70 lakh (CVT)
|
SX (O) Diesel
|
Rs 18.75 lakh
|
Rs 20 lakh (AT)
|
SX (O) Turbo-petrol
|
NA
|
Rs 20 lakh (DCT)
If you go for the top-spec SX (O) variant of the new Creta, you get these additional features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
In the top-spec 2024 Creta variant, you get full leatherette upholstery, additional comfort and convenience features, the integrated displays with a fully digital driver’s display, and more safety equipment. But the biggest addition you get with the top-spec SX (O) variant is the segment’s most powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT.
All prices are introductory, ex-showroom
These were the variant wise features of the new Hyundai Creta. If you are planning to buy the compact SUV, let us know which variant you’ll go for and why, in the comments below.
