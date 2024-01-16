Published On Jan 16, 2024 06:01 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta

The compact SUV is being offers in 7 broad variants, 2 of which are new

The facelifted Hyundai Creta has been launched with prices starting from Rs 11 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Bookings for the compact SUV are already underway and you have the option to choose from 7 broad variants. The Creta has gone through a massive update, and each variant now has new features to offer. If you are planning to buy the Hyundai SUV, allow us to help you decide which variant will be the best for you.

2024 Hyundai Creta E

Creta E Petrol MT Rs 11 lakh Creta E Diesel MT Rs 12.45 lakh

This is what the entry-level E variant of the new Hyundai Creta offers:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety 16-inch steel wheels with covers

Projector headlights

LED tail lights

Front & rear skid plates

Body colour ORVM Dual-tone grey cabin

Fabric upholstery

60:40 rear seat split

Front and rear adjustable headrests

2-step rear seat recline

Front console armrest with storage Driver seat manual height adjust

Manual AC

Keyless entry

Rear AC vents

Front and rear USB Type-C ports

All power windows

Idle engine start/stop Colour TFT 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Vehicle stability management (VSM)

Hill hold assist

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

All wheel disc brakes

3-point seatbelts (all passengers)

Seat Belt reminders (all passengers)

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Day/Night IRVM

Rear parking sensors

The base variant of the new Creta goes big on safety as it offers 36 safety features, including 6 airbags, as standard. In terms of design, you can recognise the base specification by the smaller steel wheels and the roof antenna on the outside.

Inside, while you do get some comfort and convenience features, you miss out on an infotainment system. The base-spec E variant comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option, both with a 6-speed manual transmission.

2024 Hyundai Creta EX

Creta EX Petrol MT Rs 12.18 lakh Creta EX Diesel MT Rs 13.68 lakh

Over the base-spec E, the Creta EX variant offers:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Shark fin antenna Electrically adjustable ORVM

Sunglass holder 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth connectivity

In the one-above-base EX variant, you don’t get anything major in terms of design, interior and safety over the base-spec variant, though this variant does come with a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. It also gets the same engine and powertrain options as the base-spec Creta.

2024 Hyundai Creta S

Creta S Petrol MT Rs 13.39 lakh Creta S Diesel MT Rs 14.89 lakh

This is what the mid-spec Creta S offers over the EX variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety 16-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels

LED headlights & DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

LED turn indicators on ORVMs

Black chrome grille

Roof rails Rear window sunshades

Rear parcel tray

Metal door handles (inside) Cruise control

Rear wiper & washer

Cooled glovebox Automatic headlamps

Rear defogger

Rear parking camera

With the S variant, you get a full-LED lighting setup, along with some additional convenience and safety features. This variant does not bring any change to the infotainment setup, and also gets the same powertrain options as the previous two variants.

2024 Hyundai Creta S(O)

Manual Automatic Creta S(O) Petrol Rs 14.32 lakh Rs 15.82 lakh (CVT) Creta S(O) Diesel Rs 15.82 lakh Rs 17.32 lakh (AT)

Choosing the S(O) variant over the S one will get you these additional features:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety 17-inch black alloy wheels LED reading lamps (rear) Panoramic sunroof

Dual-zone climate control

Electronic parking brake*

Drive modes and traction modes*

Paddle shifters*

Push button start/stop

Electrically folding ORVMs with auto fold

* - For automatic variants only

The S (O) variant of the new Hyundai Creta gets black alloy wheels and a lot of comfort and convenience features, including a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control and an electronic parking brake. Here, again, there are no changes to the infotainment or the safety features. This is also the entry-level option for the automatic transmissions with both the petrol and diesel engines of the 2024 Creta.

Many features like the drive modes, terrain modes and the electronic parking brake are restricted to automatic variants going forth.

2024 Hyundai Creta SX

SX Petrol MT Rs 15.27 lakh

Over the mid-spec S(O) variant, the Creta SX variant offers these extra features:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

Sequential turn indicators

Chrome door handles

Dual-tone colour options Semi-leather upholstery

Leather steering wheel & gear knob

Ambient lighting Voice enabled panoramic sunroof

Wireless phone charger

Remote engine start

Driver-side windown one-touch auto up/down 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Jio Saavn connectivity

Hyundai Bluelink connected car tech Puddle lamps

IRVM with telematics keys

With the SX variant of the new Creta, you get a bigger infotainment system, diamond-cut alloy wheels, leather elements inside the cabin, and additional modern features. However, this variant only comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a manual transmission.

2024 Hyundai Creta SX Tech

Manual Automatic SX Tech Petrol Rs 15.95 lakh Rs 17.45 lakh (CVT) SX Tech Diesel Rs 17.45 lakh NA

The one-below-top Creta SX Tech variant gets you these features over the SX variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety 8-speaker Bose sound system ADAS suite (Forward collision avoidance assist, Lane keep assist, Adaptive cruise control etc.

In the one-below-top SX Tech variant, you do not get anything new in terms of design or visible changes to the cabin. However, this is the variant that actually takes things up a level in terms of creature comforts as it brings a premium Bose sound system, and a host of Level 2 ADAS features including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and collision avoidance assist (auto emergency braking) to the mix. The Creta SX Tech variant gets both 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, though the latter is available only with a 6-speed manual transmission.

2024 Hyundai Creta SX (O)

Manual Automatic SX (O) Petrol Rs 17.24 lakh Rs 18.70 lakh (CVT) SX (O) Diesel Rs 18.75 lakh Rs 20 lakh (AT) SX (O) Turbo-petrol NA Rs 20 lakh (DCT)

If you go for the top-spec SX (O) variant of the new Creta, you get these additional features:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Leatherette upholstery

Leather door armrest 8-way electrically adjustable driver seat

Ventilated front seats 10.25-inch digital driver’s display Surround view monitor

Blind spot monitor

In the top-spec 2024 Creta variant, you get full leatherette upholstery, additional comfort and convenience features, the integrated displays with a fully digital driver’s display, and more safety equipment. But the biggest addition you get with the top-spec SX (O) variant is the segment’s most powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom

These were the variant wise features of the new Hyundai Creta. If you are planning to buy the compact SUV, let us know which variant you’ll go for and why, in the comments below.

