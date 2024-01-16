Here Is What Each Variant Of The Facelifted Hyundai Creta Offers

Published On Jan 16, 2024 06:01 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta

  • 19314 Views
  • Write a comment

The compact SUV is being offers in 7 broad variants, 2 of which are new

2024 Hyundai Creta

The facelifted Hyundai Creta has been launched with prices starting from Rs 11 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Bookings for the compact SUV are already underway and you have the option to choose from 7 broad variants. The Creta has gone through a massive update, and each variant now has new features to offer. If you are planning to buy the Hyundai SUV, allow us to help you decide which variant will be the best for you.

2024 Hyundai Creta E

2024 Hyundai Creta Curtain Airbag

Creta E Petrol MT

Rs 11 lakh

Creta E Diesel MT

Rs 12.45 lakh

This is what the entry-level E variant of the new Hyundai Creta offers:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 16-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Projector headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • Front & rear skid plates

  • Body colour ORVM

  • Dual-tone grey cabin

  • Fabric upholstery

  • 60:40 rear seat split

  • Front and rear adjustable headrests

  • 2-step rear seat recline

  • Front console armrest with storage

  • Driver seat manual height adjust

  • Manual AC

  • Keyless entry

  • Rear AC vents

  • Front and rear USB Type-C ports

  • All power windows

  • Idle engine start/stop

  • Colour TFT

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Vehicle stability management (VSM)

  • Hill hold assist

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • All wheel disc brakes

  • 3-point seatbelts (all passengers)

  • Seat Belt reminders (all passengers)

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Rear parking sensors

The base variant of the new Creta goes big on safety as it offers 36 safety features, including 6 airbags, as standard. In terms of design, you can recognise the base specification by the smaller steel wheels and the roof antenna on the outside. 

Inside, while you do get some comfort and convenience features, you miss out on an infotainment system. The base-spec E variant comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option, both with a 6-speed manual transmission.

2024 Hyundai Creta EX

2024 Hyundai Creta Shark Fin Antenna

Creta EX Petrol MT

Rs 12.18 lakh

Creta EX Diesel MT

Rs 13.68 lakh

Over the base-spec E, the Creta EX variant offers:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Shark fin antenna

  

  • Electrically adjustable ORVM

  • Sunglass holder

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Bluetooth connectivity

  

In the one-above-base EX variant, you don’t get anything major in terms of design, interior and safety over the base-spec variant, though this variant does come with a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. It also gets the same engine and powertrain options as the base-spec Creta.

2024 Hyundai Creta S

2024 Hyundai Creta LED Headlights & DRLs

Creta S Petrol MT

Rs 13.39 lakh

Creta S Diesel MT

Rs 14.89 lakh

This is what the mid-spec Creta S offers over the EX variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 16-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels

  • LED headlights & DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • LED turn indicators on ORVMs

  • Black chrome grille

  • Roof rails

  • Rear window sunshades

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Metal door handles (inside)

  • Cruise control

  • Rear wiper & washer

  • Cooled glovebox

  

  • Automatic headlamps

  • Rear defogger

  • Rear parking camera

With the S variant, you get a full-LED lighting setup, along with some additional convenience and safety features. This variant does not bring any change to the infotainment setup, and also gets the same powertrain options as the previous two variants.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift vs Kia Seltos: Mileage Comparison

2024 Hyundai Creta S(O)

2024 Hyundai Creta Panoramic Sunroof

 

Manual

Automatic

Creta S(O) Petrol 

Rs 14.32 lakh

Rs 15.82 lakh (CVT)

Creta S(O) Diesel

Rs 15.82 lakh

Rs 17.32 lakh (AT)

Choosing the S(O) variant over the S one will get you these additional features:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 17-inch black alloy wheels

LED reading lamps (rear)

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Electronic parking brake*

  • Drive modes and traction modes*

  • Paddle shifters*

  • Push button start/stop

  • Electrically folding ORVMs with auto fold

    

* - For automatic variants only

The S (O) variant of the new Hyundai Creta gets black alloy wheels and a lot of comfort and convenience features, including a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control and an electronic parking brake. Here, again, there are no changes to the infotainment or the safety features. This is also the entry-level option for the automatic transmissions with both the petrol and diesel engines of the 2024 Creta.

Many features like the drive modes, terrain modes and the electronic parking brake are restricted to automatic variants going forth.

2024 Hyundai Creta SX

2024 Hyundai Creta Touchscreen Infotainment

SX Petrol MT

Rs 15.27 lakh

Over the mid-spec S(O) variant, the Creta SX variant offers these extra features:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

  • Sequential turn indicators

  • Chrome door handles

  • Dual-tone colour options

  • Semi-leather upholstery

  • Leather steering wheel & gear knob

  • Ambient lighting

  • Voice enabled panoramic sunroof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Remote engine start

  • Driver-side windown one-touch auto up/down

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Jio Saavn connectivity

  • Hyundai Bluelink connected car tech

  • Puddle lamps

  • IRVM with telematics keys

With the SX variant of the new Creta, you get a bigger infotainment system, diamond-cut alloy wheels, leather elements inside the cabin, and additional modern features. However, this variant only comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a manual transmission.

2024 Hyundai Creta SX Tech

2024 Hyundai Creta Bose Sound System

 

Manual

Automatic

SX Tech Petrol 

Rs 15.95 lakh

Rs 17.45 lakh (CVT)

SX Tech Diesel

Rs 17.45 lakh

NA

The one-below-top Creta SX Tech variant gets you these features over the SX variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety
     

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system

  • ADAS  suite (Forward collision avoidance assist, Lane keep assist, Adaptive cruise control etc.

In the one-below-top SX Tech variant, you do not get anything new in terms of design or visible changes to the cabin. However, this is the variant that actually takes things up a level in terms of creature comforts as it brings a premium Bose sound system, and a host of Level 2 ADAS features including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and collision avoidance assist (auto emergency braking) to the mix. The Creta SX Tech variant gets both 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, though the latter is available only with a 6-speed manual transmission.

2024 Hyundai Creta SX (O)

2024 Hyundai Creta Digital Driver's Display

 

Manual

Automatic

SX (O) Petrol 

Rs 17.24 lakh

Rs 18.70 lakh (CVT)

SX (O) Diesel

Rs 18.75 lakh

Rs 20 lakh (AT)

SX (O) Turbo-petrol

NA

Rs 20 lakh (DCT)

If you go for the top-spec SX (O) variant of the new Creta, you get these additional features:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety
 

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Leather door armrest

  • 8-way electrically adjustable driver seat

  • Ventilated front seats

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Surround view monitor

  • Blind spot monitor

In the top-spec 2024 Creta variant, you get full leatherette upholstery, additional comfort and convenience features, the integrated displays with a fully digital driver’s display, and more safety equipment. But the biggest addition you get with the top-spec SX (O) variant is the segment’s most powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT.

Also Read: You Can Buy The 2024 Hyundai Creta In These 7 Colours

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom

These were the variant wise features of the new Hyundai Creta. If you are planning to buy the compact SUV, let us know which variant you’ll go for and why, in the comments below.

Read More on : Creta diesel

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Here Is What Each Variant Of The Facelifted Hyundai Creta Offers
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience