Tata Punch EV vs Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Tigor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Specification Comparison

Modified On Jan 18, 2024 11:10 AM By Rohit for Tata Punch EV

The Punch EV is sandwiched between the Tiago EV and Nexon EV in Tata’s all-electric lineup. Does it pack enough features and electric juice to be an alternative to both?

Tata Punch EV vs Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Tigor EV vs Tata Nexon EV specification comparison

The Tata Punch EV has been launched, with prices starting from Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). We now have the full specifications and features list for the all-electric Punch. So, with all necessary details revealed, including its prices, let’s see how it stacks up against its in-house electric alternatives:

Dimensions

Tata Punch EV

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tigor EV

Tata Nexon EV

Length

3857 mm

3769 mm

3993 mm

3994 mm

Width

1742 mm

1677 mm

1677 mm

1811 mm

Height

1633 mm

1536 mm

1532 mm

1616 mm

Wheelbase

2445 mm

2400 mm

2450 mm

2498 mm

Ground Clearance (unladen)

190 mm

165 mm

172 mm

190 mm (Long Range)/ 205 mm (Medium Range)

Boot Space

366 litres (+14 litres frunk* storage)

240 litres

316 litres

350 litres

*Frunk - front trunk

Tata Nexon EV

  • Among the Tata EVs here, the Nexon EV is the longest and widest, while also having the longest wheelbase. It also has the most ground clearance, but only on the lower variant.

Tata Punch EV frunk

  • Based on Tata’s new Acti.EV platform, the Punch EV is the only one to offer a ‘frunk’ while also having the biggest boot. So, if storage space is your priority, the Punch EV could be your top pick.

Electric Powertrains

Specification

Tata Punch EV

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tigor EV

Tata Nexon EV

Battery Packs

25 kWh (Medium Range)/ 35 kWh (Long Range)

19.2 kWh (Medium Range)/ 24 kWh (Long Range)

26 kWh

30 kWh (Medium Range)/ 40.5 kWh (Long Range)

Electric Motor Power Output

82 PS/ 122 PS

61 PS/ 75 PS

75 PS

129 PS/ 144 PS

Electric Motor Torque Output

114 Nm/ 190 Nm

110 Nm/ 114 Nm

170 Nm

215 Nm

Claimed Range (MIDC cycle)

315 km/ 421 km

250 km/ 315 km

315 km

325 km/ 465 km

  • Among all the Tata EVs here, it’s only the Tigor EV that has one battery pack on offer.

Tata Punch EV

  • The Tata Punch EV’s battery packs and performance slot between the Tiago EV and Nexon EV.

  • Every Tata EV gets a variant that promises 300 km of range, but the Punch EV and Nexon EV also offer larger battery packs for a claimed range of over 400 km, making for more suitable replacements for the ICE (internal combustion engine) models.

Charging Times

Charging Speed (10-100%)

Tata Punch EV

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tigor EV

Tata Nexon EV

15A plug point

Approx. 9.4 hours/ 13.5 hours

6.9 hours/ 8.7 hours

9.4 hours

10.5 hours/ 15 hours

3.3 kW AC wallbox charger

T.B.A.

6.9 hours/ 8.7 hours

9.4 hours

10.5 hours/ 15 hours

7.2 kW AC charger

Approx. 3.6 hours/ Approx. 5 hours

2.6 hours/ 3.6 hours

N.A.

4.3 hours/ 6 hours

50 kW DC fast charger (10 to 80 percent)

Approx. 56 mins

58 mins

59 mins

56 mins

  • All models, except the Tigor EV electric sedan, get a 7.2kW fast AC charger option.

Tata Tiago EV charging

  • Also, all Tata EVs mentioned above can be charged up from 10 to 80 percent using a 50 kW DC fast charger in under an hour.

Feature Highlights

Tata Punch EV

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tigor EV

Tata Nexon EV

  • Auto-LED headlights

  • LED DRL strip

  • LED front fog lamps with cornering function

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Arcade.ev (gaming) mode

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Wireless phone charging

  • Air purifier with AQI display

  • Ambient lighting

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Sunroof

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Cruise control

  • Push-button start/stop

  • 6 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Auto-halogen projector headlights

  • 14-inch wheels with covers

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Cruise control

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Auto-folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Auto AC

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Connected car tech

  • 8-speaker music system

  • Dual front airbags

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Reversing camera

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Auto-halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED taillights

  • 14-inch wheels with covers

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Rear armrest

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Auto-folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Auto AC

  • Cruise control

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Connected car tech

  • 8-speaker music system

  • Dual front airbags

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Reversing camera

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • LED DRL strip

  • LED front fog lamps with cornering function

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Connected car tech

  • Arcade.ev (gaming) mode

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Wireless phone charging

  • Air purifier with AQI display

  • Sunroof

  • 9-speaker JBL music system

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Cruise control

  • Push-button start/stop

  • 6 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front parking sensors

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Tata Punch EV cabin

  • With the Punch EV, Tata has gone all out to make it as feature-loaded as possible, offering many amenities from the Nexon EV too.

  • While the Punch EV and Nexon EV have a lot in common including the 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, and six airbags, the latter does have its benefits. These include a 9-speaker JBL sound system, bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, and front parking sensors.

  • As the Punch EV and Nexon EV are the newer offerings from Tata, they have incorporated the carmaker’s latest design language, giving them a full LED light bar across the bonnet and auto-LED projector headlights.

Tata Tigor EV 7-inch touchscreen

  • The Tiago EV and Tigor EV still only have a maximum of dual airbags, smaller 14-inch wheels with covers, and a 7-inch touchscreen.

Prices

Tata Punch EV (introductory)

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tigor EV

Tata Nexon EV

Range

Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 12.04 lakh

Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh

Rs 14.74 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh

Tata Punch EV rear

The Tiago EV is the most affordable EV in the carmaker’s all-electric portfolio, starting under Rs 10 lakh, and the Nexon EV – at Rs 19.94 lakh – has the costliest variant among all Tata EVs currently on sale. So, the Punch EV once again slots in perfectly between the Tiago EV and Tata Nexon EV as a mass-market electric offering with the benefits of SUV styling while being more practical than a hatchback.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

  • Tata Tiago EV
  • Tata Tigor EV
  • Tata Nexon EV
  • Tata Punch EV

