Tata Punch EV vs Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Tigor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Specification Comparison

The Punch EV is sandwiched between the Tiago EV and Nexon EV in Tata’s all-electric lineup. Does it pack enough features and electric juice to be an alternative to both?

The Tata Punch EV has been launched, with prices starting from Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). We now have the full specifications and features list for the all-electric Punch. So, with all necessary details revealed, including its prices, let’s see how it stacks up against its in-house electric alternatives:

Dimensions

Tata Punch EV Tata Tiago EV Tata Tigor EV Tata Nexon EV Length 3857 mm 3769 mm 3993 mm 3994 mm Width 1742 mm 1677 mm 1677 mm 1811 mm Height 1633 mm 1536 mm 1532 mm 1616 mm Wheelbase 2445 mm 2400 mm 2450 mm 2498 mm Ground Clearance (unladen) 190 mm 165 mm 172 mm 190 mm (Long Range)/ 205 mm (Medium Range) Boot Space 366 litres (+14 litres frunk* storage) 240 litres 316 litres 350 litres

*Frunk - front trunk

Among the Tata EVs here, the Nexon EV is the longest and widest, while also having the longest wheelbase. It also has the most ground clearance, but only on the lower variant.

Based on Tata’s new Acti.EV platform, the Punch EV is the only one to offer a ‘frunk’ while also having the biggest boot. So, if storage space is your priority, the Punch EV could be your top pick.

Electric Powertrains

Specification Tata Punch EV Tata Tiago EV Tata Tigor EV Tata Nexon EV Battery Packs 25 kWh (Medium Range)/ 35 kWh (Long Range) 19.2 kWh (Medium Range)/ 24 kWh (Long Range) 26 kWh 30 kWh (Medium Range)/ 40.5 kWh (Long Range) Electric Motor Power Output 82 PS/ 122 PS 61 PS/ 75 PS 75 PS 129 PS/ 144 PS Electric Motor Torque Output 114 Nm/ 190 Nm 110 Nm/ 114 Nm 170 Nm 215 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC cycle) 315 km/ 421 km 250 km/ 315 km 315 km 325 km/ 465 km

Among all the Tata EVs here, it’s only the Tigor EV that has one battery pack on offer.

The Tata Punch EV’s battery packs and performance slot between the Tiago EV and Nexon EV.

Every Tata EV gets a variant that promises 300 km of range, but the Punch EV and Nexon EV also offer larger battery packs for a claimed range of over 400 km, making for more suitable replacements for the ICE (internal combustion engine) models.

Charging Times

Charging Speed (10-100%) Tata Punch EV Tata Tiago EV Tata Tigor EV Tata Nexon EV 15A plug point Approx. 9.4 hours/ 13.5 hours 6.9 hours/ 8.7 hours 9.4 hours 10.5 hours/ 15 hours 3.3 kW AC wallbox charger T.B.A. 6.9 hours/ 8.7 hours 9.4 hours 10.5 hours/ 15 hours 7.2 kW AC charger Approx. 3.6 hours/ Approx. 5 hours 2.6 hours/ 3.6 hours N.A. 4.3 hours/ 6 hours 50 kW DC fast charger (10 to 80 percent) Approx. 56 mins 58 mins 59 mins 56 mins

All models, except the Tigor EV electric sedan, get a 7.2kW fast AC charger option.

Also, all Tata EVs mentioned above can be charged up from 10 to 80 percent using a 50 kW DC fast charger in under an hour.

Feature Highlights

Tata Punch EV Tata Tiago EV Tata Tigor EV Tata Nexon EV Auto-LED headlights

LED DRL strip

LED front fog lamps with cornering function

16-inch alloy wheels

10.25-inch touchscreen

Arcade.ev (gaming) mode

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Ventilated front seats

Wireless phone charging

Air purifier with AQI display

Ambient lighting

Height-adjustable driver seat

Sunroof

Rain-sensing wipers

Cruise control

Push-button start/stop

6 airbags

360-degree camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Rain-sensing wipers

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold Auto-halogen projector headlights

14-inch wheels with covers

Leatherette upholstery

Push-button start/stop

Cruise control

Height-adjustable driver seat

Auto-folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs

Auto AC

7-inch touchscreen

Connected car tech

8-speaker music system

Dual front airbags

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Reversing camera

Rain sensing wipers Auto-halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED taillights

14-inch wheels with covers

Leatherette upholstery

Height-adjustable driver seat

Rear armrest

Push-button start/stop

Auto-folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs

Auto AC

Cruise control

7-inch touchscreen

Connected car tech

8-speaker music system

Dual front airbags

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Reversing camera

Rain sensing wipers Auto-LED projector headlights

LED DRL strip

LED front fog lamps with cornering function

16-inch alloy wheels

12.3-inch touchscreen

Connected car tech

Arcade.ev (gaming) mode

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Ventilated front seats

Wireless phone charging

Air purifier with AQI display

Sunroof

9-speaker JBL music system

Height-adjustable driver seat

Cruise control

Push-button start/stop

6 airbags

360-degree camera

Front parking sensors

Rain-sensing wipers

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

With the Punch EV, Tata has gone all out to make it as feature-loaded as possible, offering many amenities from the Nexon EV too.

While the Punch EV and Nexon EV have a lot in common including the 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, and six airbags, the latter does have its benefits. These include a 9-speaker JBL sound system, bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, and front parking sensors.

As the Punch EV and Nexon EV are the newer offerings from Tata, they have incorporated the carmaker’s latest design language, giving them a full LED light bar across the bonnet and auto-LED projector headlights.

The Tiago EV and Tigor EV still only have a maximum of dual airbags, smaller 14-inch wheels with covers, and a 7-inch touchscreen.

Prices

Tata Punch EV (introductory) Tata Tiago EV Tata Tigor EV Tata Nexon EV Range Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 12.04 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh Rs 14.74 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh

The Tiago EV is the most affordable EV in the carmaker’s all-electric portfolio, starting under Rs 10 lakh, and the Nexon EV – at Rs 19.94 lakh – has the costliest variant among all Tata EVs currently on sale. So, the Punch EV once again slots in perfectly between the Tiago EV and Tata Nexon EV as a mass-market electric offering with the benefits of SUV styling while being more practical than a hatchback.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

