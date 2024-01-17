Published On Jan 17, 2024 03:56 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch 2024

The petrol-powered Tata Punch facelift will likely incorporate the same features and updates as the recently launched Punch EV

The Tata Punch facelift will likely get an updated fascia, new LED DRLs, and redesigned headlight housing.

It will likely receive feature updates like dual 10.25-inch screens and ventilated front seats.

Safety will be enhanced by six airbags and a 360-degree camera.

To come with the same 1.2-litre petrol and petrol-CNG powertrain options.

The Tata Punch entered the Indian market in 2021 and has been a runaway success for the carmaker, as indicated by its sales. Now, Tata has introduced the Punch EV, an all-electric avatar of the micro SUV, with an updated fascia and more features than its petrol-powered counterpart. We anticipate that some of the key changes seen on the Punch EV will be passed onto the petrol-powered Punch as a mid-life facelift. Previously expected to arrive later this year, we have learned that it will be launched in the second half of 2025.

What To Expect?

Just like the Tata Punch EV, the Punch facelift will also likely receive an updated fascia with Tata’s latest design language. The changes are centred around a new grille, LED DRLs, and redesigned headlight housing. The LED DRLs could also get welcome and goodbye animation as seen on the recently updated Tata Nexon. However, in contrast to the Punch EV, the updated Punch will likely have a blacked-out grille to differentiate it as the ICE model.

No major design changes are expected on the side and rear of the micro SUV, but it could get a fresh set of alloy wheels.

More Tech Inside

The Tata Punch facelift will likely have more tech and safety features as seen with its electric iteration, the Punch EV. The two versions of the Punch will have differences in their features list as well, but some of the highlight features expected to be added include a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch fully digital diver’s display, ventilated front seats, and air purifier. Features like cruise control, a sunroof, and automatic AC will be retained.

The safety kit of the new Punch will be enhanced with six airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

To Use The Same Petrol Engine

Tata will likely retain the existing 1.2-litre 3 cylinder petrol engine (88 PS / 115 Nm) with the facelifted Punch. This unit comes mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. The same engine is also offered with a CNG fitting, but with a reduced output of 73.5 PS and 103 Nm (in CNG mode), only mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Punch CNG features Tata’s dual-cylinder technology that allows for a usable boot.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Punch facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will continue to rival the Hyundai Exter, and will also serve as an alternative to the likes of the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

