2024 Hyundai Creta EX Variant Explained In 5 Images

The one-above-base EX variant of the Hyundai Creta facelift comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital driver’s display

The Hyundai Creta has recently undergone a comprehensive makeover, giving it not only a fresh appearance but also introducing a range of new features. Hyundai offers the Creta facelift in seven broad variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). In this article, we provide a detailed look at the one-above-base EX variant of the updated compact SUV through five real-life pictures.

Starting with the front, the 2024 Hyundai Creta EX variant features inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, a prominent rectangular grille, and a silver skid plate. However, what sets it apart from its higher-spec models is the absence of connected DRLs, and the halogen headlights instead of LEDs. Also, the turn indicators integrated into the DRL setup lack sequential function.

When viewed from the side, the distinctions between this EX variant and the higher-spec models become more apparent. The EX variant is equipped with 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, and the side indicators are positioned on the side fender rather than the ORVMs. However, the Creta EX gets side garnish which is not available with its base-spec E variant.

At the back, the Creta EX doesn’t feature the LED tail lamps as offered from the next variant onwards. However, unlike its base-spec E variant, this EX variant of the Creta gets a shark-fin antenna. Other details like LED high mounted stop lamp, and the silver skid plate integrated into the rear bumper are the same as other trims of the Creta.

On the inside, the one-above-base EX variant of the Hyundai Creta facelift gets a smaller 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in contrast to the larger 10.25-inch infotainment system provided in the higher-spec models. As a lower-spec model, it also does not come with automatic climate control.

The instrument cluster on this variant is a semi-digital unit, as seen in the Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Verna, while the top variant features a 10.25-inch fully digital cluster.

Other features on board the Creta EX include all four power windows, height adjustable driver’s seat, tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustments, and steering mounted infotainment controls. In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, and rear parking sensors. This variant of the 2024 Creta still does not get a rear view camera.

Engine Options

The EX variant of the Creta facelift comes with two engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol (115 PS / 144 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel unit (116 PS / 250 Nm), both mated to a 6-speed manual transmission only. The option of CVT automatic with petrol and a 6-speed automatic transmission with diesel unit are available from the mid-spec S(O) variant of the Creta.

The top-spec SX(O) variant of the 2024 Creta also gets the option of a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) only.

Price & Rivals

The faceliftedHyundai Creta EX is priced from Rs 12.18 lakh to Rs 13.68 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan India). The compact SUV takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

