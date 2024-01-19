Modified On Jan 19, 2024 01:17 PM By Shreyash for Kia Seltos

With the reintroduction of the manual transmission, the Kia Seltos diesel is now available with a total of three transmission options

The Kia Seltos diesel comes in a total of five variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+.

Prices for the 6-speed diesel manual variants of the Seltos are same as the diesel iMT variants, ranging from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The same diesel engine is also available with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The compact SUV is also available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options.

The Kia Seltos got a comprehensive makeover in 2023 featuring a host of new features and updated safety tech. It stuck with the same three engine options as before, one of which is a diesel with the choice of a 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal) or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Now, Kia has reintroduced the option of a 6-speed manual transmission with the 1.5-litre diesel variants of the Seltos, which was discontinued long ago with the pre-facelifted model. With this update, the Seltos diesel now boasts a total of three transmission options. This announcement just came after the launch of the 2024 Hyundai Creta which already gets the option of a manual transmission with its diesel powertrain (same engines in both SUVs).

Let’s have a look at the prices of all diesel variants of the latest Kia Seltos:

Variant Price 6-MT 6-iMT 6-AT HTE Rs 12 lakh Rs 12 lakh HTK Rs 13.60 lakh Rs 13.60 lakh HTK+ Rs 15 lakh Rs 15 lakh HTX Rs 16.68 lakh Rs 16.68 lakh Rs 18.18 lakh HTX+ Rs 18.28 lakh Rs 18.28 lakh GTX+ (S) Rs 19.38 lakh X-Line (S) Rs 19.60 lakh GTX+ Rs 19.98 lakh X-Line Rs 20.30 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The prices of the Kia Seltos diesel manual start at Rs 12 lakh and go up to Rs 18.28 lakh. It's worth noting that the prices of the diesel iMT variants are also the same as the corresponding manual variants of the Seltos.

Other Engine & Transmission Options

The Kia Seltos also comes with the choice of two petrol engines: a 1.5-litre unit (115 PS / 144 Nm) with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS / 253 Nm) paired with a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and an optional 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT).

Also Check Out: Explore Key Details Of The New Hyundai Creta E Base Variant In 5 Pictures

Features & Safety

No feature updates have been made to the Seltos with the introduction of the diesel manual variants. Kia’s compact SUV boasts amenities like dual 10.25-inch displays (digital driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment), dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets an air purifier, ambient lighting, heads-up display and ventilated front seats.

The passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) like lane-keep assist, forward-collision warning and adaptive cruise control.

Price Range & Rivals

The Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The compact SUV rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Read More on : Kia Seltos diesel