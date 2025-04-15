Citroen Aircross Dark Edition Explained In 10 Real-life Images

It features an exclusive all-black theme inside and out and also gets unique Dark Edition badges with extensive use of leatherette materials throughout the cabin

Adding its mark in the list of cars that have got an all-black edition, the Citroen Aircross Dark Edition was launched recently in India. It is based on the fully-loaded Max variant with the turbo-petrol engine, paired with both manual and automatic options. In addition to the all-black exterior and interior hue, it features some cosmetic changes, which we have detailed below:

Front

The overall design of the Citroen Aircross Dark Edition remains unchanged, but it includes a few subtle updates to complement its exclusive Perla Nera black exterior colour. It gets dark chrome finish on the grille and the Citroen logo, while the bumper elements get a gloss black finish.

Other than this, it continues to feature projector LED headlights and LED fog lamps like the standard model. To add some contrast to the all-black look, the bumper continues with the silver skid plate from the standard car.

Side

In profile, the Citroen Aircross Dark Edition retains the same dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels as the standard model. However, to set it apart, it features 'Dark Edition' badges on the front doors, positioned below the black outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs).

Apart from this, elements like the black wheel arches, roof rails, and flap-type door handles remain unchanged from the regular Aircross.

Rear

The Citroen Aircross Dark Edition features the same wraparound tail lights as the regular variants. However, it gets a dark chrome finish for the Citroen logo and the 'Aircross' lettering on the tailgate.

It also comes with a black roof-mounted spoiler, while the rear bumper gets a faux silver skid plate to match the one at the front.

Interior

Step inside the cabin of the Citroen Aircross Dark Edition and you will find an all-black interior, with a layout that remains identical to the regular variants of the compact SUV.

The dashboard features a layered design with a new black leatherette finish, highlighted by contrasting red stitching for a sportier look. The AC vents and steering wheel buttons come finished in gloss black. Leatherette materials are also used on the door panels and steering wheel that enhance the cabin's overall premiumness.

The seats are upholstered in black leatherette with grey and red stripes, along with a 'Dark Edition' embossing on the backrest that adds contrast to the otherwise dark cabin. All seats come with adjustable headrests, and the rear passengers get AC vents and a centre armrest with twin cupholders.

In addition to these changes, the Citroen Aircross Dark Edition also gets illuminated scuff plates, which are available as an accessory on the regular variants.

Features And Safety

The feature suite is exactly identical to the regular variants with a 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents, day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM) and a wireless phone charger.

In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rear parking camera with sensors.

Powertrain Options

The Citroen Aircross is available with two engine options, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 82 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm Up to 205 Nm* Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic

*The turbo-petrol variants produce 190 Nm with the 6-speed manual and 205 Nm with the 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Dark Edition is available only with the turbo-petrol engine with both manual and automatic variants.

Price And Rivals

The Citroen Aircross Dark Edition costs Rs 22,500 more than the regular variants. As such, it is priced between Rs 13.13 lakh and Rs 14.27 lakh.

The Citroen Aircross SUV rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Honda Elevate. It also competes with the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

