Published On Jan 16, 2024 02:17 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta 2024

It gets 6 monotone and 1 dual-tone shade, with the Fiery Red shade making a comeback

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift has finally been launched and it comes with a brand new design, new cabin, and loads of new features. Bookings for the compact SUV have been open for a while and now the introductory prices are out too, starting from Rs 11 lakh (pan-India ex-showroom). The colour choices for the Hyundai compact SUV have also been shuffled and if you are planning to bring the new Creta home, check out which colour option will suit you the best.

Atlas White

Abyss Black Pearl

Fiery Red

Ranger Khaki

Robust Emerald Pearl (New)

Titan Grey

Atlas White + Abyss Black

The new Creta can be had in 7 colours – 6 monotone and 1 dual-tone – as stated above. Colours like Denim Blue, Knight Black and Typhoon Silver, which were offered with the pre-facelift version, are not available now. Here are more details about the new Hyundai Creta.

Powertrain

Hyundai has retained the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines from the outgoing version. The petrol unit makes 115 PS and 144 Nm, and comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT automatic. The 1.5-litre diesel engine churns out 116 PS and 250 Nm, and is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: India-Spec Hyundai Creta Facelift vs International Creta Facelift: What’s Different?

In its previous iteration, Hyundai offered a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine which got discontinued a while back. Now, Hyundai is offering the facelifted Creta with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired only with a 7-speed DCT. This unit makes 160 PS and 253 Nm, and is the most powerful turbo-petrol engine in the segment, matched with the Kia Seltos.

Features & Safety

The new Hyundai Creta comes with dual 10.25-inch displays (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, and a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety, it comes equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), disc brakes on all wheels, a 360-degree camera, and a host of ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features like lane keep assist, lane departure warning, auto emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Price & Rivals

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is priced from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and it continues to rival the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Read More on : Hyundai Creta 2024 on road price