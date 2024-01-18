Modified On Jan 18, 2024 02:55 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

Being the base-spec variant, the Hyundai Creta E doesn’t get a music system or LED headlights

Hyundai is offering the new Creta in seven broad variants.

Its base-spec E variant misses out on full-LED lighting and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the 2024 Creta E gets a semi-digital driver display and manual AC.

Offered with just petrol and diesel engine options, only with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Prices of the Creta E variant range from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 12.45 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

The second-generation Hyundai Creta has just been given a big refresh for India, and its prices now start at Rs 11 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Hyundai is offering the updated SUV in seven broad variants: E, EX, S, S (O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O). If you have been thinking of picking the entry-level E variant, you can take a look at it in these detailed images below:

Exterior

Up front, the Creta E gets the same redesigned grille sans the dark chrome inserts and chunky bumper finished in dull grey. It comes with halogen projector headlights and turn indicators located inside the LED DRL setup. Being the base variant, Hyundai has skipped on offering it with a functional set of LED DRLs.

The biggest tell-tale signs of it being a base variant from the side are the front fender-located turn indicators, body coloured door handles instead of chrome, and 16-inch steel wheels with covers. At the rear, the 2024 Hyundai Creta E variant misses out on LED taillights but still gets the LED light bar in the centre.

Interior

The interior makes it very clear that this is indeed a base-spec Creta. It has a manual climate control panel and no touchscreen or music system altogether. That said, it does have a semi-digital instrument cluster along with steering-mounted controls.

Safety kit on the base-spec Creta E comprises six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Hyundai Creta E Powertrain Choices

Hyundai offers the SUV’s entry-level E variant with either a 115 PS/ 144 Nm 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol engine or a 116 PS/ 250 Nm 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both the units can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox only.

Higher variants also get the same engines with an option of a CVT and a 6-speed automatic, respectively. For those seeking more performance from the Hyundai SUV, it is also available with a 160 PS/ 253 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission), but only in the top variant.

Price Range And Rivals

The facelifted Hyundai Creta E is priced from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 12.45 lakh, while the SUV’s range-topping variants are priced at Rs 20 lakh. Hyundai’s compact SUV takes on the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

All prices, introductory ex-showroom pan-India

