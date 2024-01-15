Modified On Jan 15, 2024 05:33 PM By Shreyash for Citroen C3 Aircross

The launch of the automatic variant of the Citroen C3 Aircross is expected by the end of January

The Citroen C3 Aircross is likely to get an option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Citoren’s compact SUV comes with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS / 190 Nm) only.

Currently it is only offered with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The automatic variants of the C3 Aircross are expected to carry a premium of up to Rs 1.3 lakh over the corresponding manual transmission variants.

The Citroen C3 Aircross was launched in India in September 2023 with a single powertrain - a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Now in 2024, the French automaker will finally introduce the option of an automatic transmission for the C3 Aircross. If you are interested in purchasing the three-row compact SUV, you can now reserve it offline at some Citroen dealerships.

Type Of Automatic

Citroen has yet to confirm the type of automatic transmission it is going to offer with the C3 Aircross, which gets different options in different global markets. However, based on the speculations, the C3 Aircross will likely receive the 6-speed torque converter with its 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS / 190 Nm). Currently, this engine is being offered with a 6-speed manual transmission only.

Features & Safety

We are not expecting any changes to the feature list of the Citroen C3 Aircross with the addition of the automatic transmission. Currently, it is equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV also gets a 7-inch digital driver’s display, steering mounted audio controls and manual AC with dedicated vents for the third row. In terms of safety, it comes with dual front airbags, hill-hold assist, electronic stability control (ESC), rear view camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Expected Price & Rivals

The automatic variants of the Citroen C3 Aircross are expected to carry a premium of up to Rs 1.3 lakh over its corresponding manual variants. Currently, the prices for the C3 Aircross range between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 12.75 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It takes on the likes of the Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.

