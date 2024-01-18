Tata Punch EV vs Citroen eC3 vs Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV: Price Comparison

Modified On Jan 18, 2024 06:19 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch EV

The Punch EV is the most feature-rich offering of the bunch and has the highest claimed range of over 400 km

The mass market electric car scene in India has just got a brand new member in the form of the Tata Punch EV, the first electric micro-SUV. So if you are looking to buy an EV with prices starting under Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), there are as many as five options to choose from, including an all-electric sub-4m sedan. With the Punch EV’s prices overlapping with those of its closest competitors, we decided to see how it fares against its rivals in terms of prices:

Price Table

Tata Punch EV (introductory) Citroen eC3 Tata Tiago EV MG Comet EV Tata Tigor EV XT MR - Rs 9.29 lakh Play - Rs 9.28 lakh XT LR - Rs 10.24 lakh Plush - Rs 9.98 lakh Smart - Rs 10.99 lakh XZ+ LR - Rs 11.04 lakh Smart+ - Rs 11.49 lakh Live - Rs 11.61 lakh XZ+ Tech Lux LR - Rs 11.54 lakh XZ+ LR (with 7.2 kW charger) - Rs 11.54 lakh Adventure - Rs 11.99 lakh XZ+ Tech Lux LR (with 7.2 kW charger) - Rs 12.04 lakh XE - Rs 12.49 lakh Empowered - Rs 12.79 lakh Feel - Rs 12.70 lakh XT - Rs 12.99 lakh Feel Vibe Pack - Rs 12.85 lakh Adventure LR - Rs 12.99 lakh Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack - Rs 13 lakh Empowered+ - Rs 13.29 lakh XZ+ - Rs 13.49 lakh Empowered LR - Rs 13.99 lakh XZ+ Lux - Rs 13.75 lakh Empowered+ LR - Rs 14.49 lakh

Note: 1) All the Long Range (LR) variants of the Punch EV can be had with the option of a 7.2 kW AC fast charger for a premium of Rs 50,000.

2) If you want a sunroof-equipped variant of the Punch EV, it’s available from the mid-spec Adventure trim at a premium of Rs 50,000.

Also Check Out: Tata Punch EV vs Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Tigor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Specification Comparison

Takeaways

The MG Comet EV, at Rs 7.98 lakh, has the most affordable starting price here as it’s an ultra compact 2-door 4-seater offering with a small (17.3 kWh) battery pack and less (up to 230 km) claimed range.

Meanwhile, the Tata Tiago EV is the most affordable practical EV starting at Rs 8.69 lakh.

At Rs 10.99 lakh, the Punch EV’s entry-level variant is over Rs 50,000 more affordable than that of the Citroen eC3, its direct rival.

Citroen’s all-electric hatchback has a claimed range of 320 km while the affordable variants of the Punch EV have a range of upto 315 km.

The Punch EV and Tata Tiago EV are the only electric cars here to get a choice of two battery packs – 25 kWh/ 35 kWh and 19.2 kWh/ 24 kWh – respectively.

The top-spec Punch EV with the smaller battery pack is only Rs 29,000 more expensive than the top-spec eC3. Moreover, the entry-level Long Range variant with a claimed range of upto 421 km is also priced very closely.

All EVs here, except the MG Comet EV, can be fast-charged using a 50 kW DC charger, going from 10 to 80 percent in under an hour.

The Tiago EV and Tata Tigor EV offer as much claimed range as the Punch EV’s Medium Range variants: 315 km.

The Punch EV’s Empowered+ LR is the costliest top-spec variant in this table. It is also the best equipped, with comforts such as dual 10.25-inch displays, a 360-degree camera, and ventilated front seats.

All Tata EVs here come with an optional 7.2 kW AC fast charger, commanding a premium of around Rs 50,000.

What do you think about the Punch EV’s prices compared to its competitors? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-IndiaAlso Check Out: Here’re All The Tata EVs That Will Launch By The End Of 2025

Read More on : Tata Punch EV Automatic