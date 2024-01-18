Tata Punch EV vs Citroen eC3 vs Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV: Price Comparison
Modified On Jan 18, 2024 06:19 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch EV
The Punch EV is the most feature-rich offering of the bunch and has the highest claimed range of over 400 km
The mass market electric car scene in India has just got a brand new member in the form of the Tata Punch EV, the first electric micro-SUV. So if you are looking to buy an EV with prices starting under Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), there are as many as five options to choose from, including an all-electric sub-4m sedan. With the Punch EV’s prices overlapping with those of its closest competitors, we decided to see how it fares against its rivals in terms of prices:
Price Table
|
Tata Punch EV (introductory)
|
Citroen eC3
|
Tata Tiago EV
|
MG Comet EV
|
Tata Tigor EV
|
XT MR - Rs 9.29 lakh
|
Play - Rs 9.28 lakh
|
XT LR - Rs 10.24 lakh
|
Plush - Rs 9.98 lakh
|
Smart - Rs 10.99 lakh
|
XZ+ LR - Rs 11.04 lakh
|
Smart+ - Rs 11.49 lakh
|
Live - Rs 11.61 lakh
|
XZ+ Tech Lux LR - Rs 11.54 lakh
|
XZ+ LR (with 7.2 kW charger) - Rs 11.54 lakh
|
Adventure - Rs 11.99 lakh
|
XZ+ Tech Lux LR (with 7.2 kW charger) - Rs 12.04 lakh
|
XE - Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Empowered - Rs 12.79 lakh
|
Feel - Rs 12.70 lakh
|
XT - Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Feel Vibe Pack - Rs 12.85 lakh
|
Adventure LR - Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack - Rs 13 lakh
|
Empowered+ - Rs 13.29 lakh
|
XZ+ - Rs 13.49 lakh
|
Empowered LR - Rs 13.99 lakh
|
XZ+ Lux - Rs 13.75 lakh
|
Empowered+ LR - Rs 14.49 lakh
Note: 1) All the Long Range (LR) variants of the Punch EV can be had with the option of a 7.2 kW AC fast charger for a premium of Rs 50,000.
2) If you want a sunroof-equipped variant of the Punch EV, it’s available from the mid-spec Adventure trim at a premium of Rs 50,000.
Also Check Out: Tata Punch EV vs Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Tigor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Specification Comparison
Takeaways
-
The MG Comet EV, at Rs 7.98 lakh, has the most affordable starting price here as it’s an ultra compact 2-door 4-seater offering with a small (17.3 kWh) battery pack and less (up to 230 km) claimed range.
-
Meanwhile, the Tata Tiago EV is the most affordable practical EV starting at Rs 8.69 lakh.
-
At Rs 10.99 lakh, the Punch EV’s entry-level variant is over Rs 50,000 more affordable than that of the Citroen eC3, its direct rival.
-
Citroen’s all-electric hatchback has a claimed range of 320 km while the affordable variants of the Punch EV have a range of upto 315 km.
-
The Punch EV and Tata Tiago EV are the only electric cars here to get a choice of two battery packs – 25 kWh/ 35 kWh and 19.2 kWh/ 24 kWh – respectively.
-
The top-spec Punch EV with the smaller battery pack is only Rs 29,000 more expensive than the top-spec eC3. Moreover, the entry-level Long Range variant with a claimed range of upto 421 km is also priced very closely.
-
All EVs here, except the MG Comet EV, can be fast-charged using a 50 kW DC charger, going from 10 to 80 percent in under an hour.
-
The Tiago EV and Tata Tigor EV offer as much claimed range as the Punch EV’s Medium Range variants: 315 km.
-
The Punch EV’s Empowered+ LR is the costliest top-spec variant in this table. It is also the best equipped, with comforts such as dual 10.25-inch displays, a 360-degree camera, and ventilated front seats.
-
All Tata EVs here come with an optional 7.2 kW AC fast charger, commanding a premium of around Rs 50,000.
What do you think about the Punch EV’s prices compared to its competitors? Drop your thoughts in the comments.
All prices, ex-showroom pan-IndiaAlso Check Out: Here’re All The Tata EVs That Will Launch By The End Of 2025
Read More on : Tata Punch EV Automatic
0 out of 0 found this helpful