Top 10 Automatic 7-seaters In The Market For Convenient Driving

From the most affordable MPV to a bonus car that is used mainly for off-roading, this list has every car for every budget

With a big family comes the responsibility of choosing the right car. You need space for seven people, practicality for long drives, and comfort to keep all the complaints away. But one thing you should also look for and that’s the convenience of an automatic transmission.

In this list, we have detailed 10 cars that offer space for your entire family while also giving you the ease of driving that comes with an automatic transmission.

Renault Triber

Variants: Emotion AMT & Emotion AMT Dual-tone

Price: Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 8.60 lakh

Our list kicks off with the most affordable 7-seater in the Indian market – the Renault Triber. This hatchback-sized MPV offers a 7-seater layout that can seat 5 adults and 2 children easily, and it makes sure they stay comfortable. After its recent facelift, it now comes with a modern design and daily use features, so that you’re not left wanting for more.

It gets a 1-litre petrol engine that you can get with an AMT (automated manual transmission). While an AMT is not as smooth as a CVT or a torque converter, it still takes some load off you while driving and gets the job done.

Maruti Ertiga/Toyota Rumion

Ertiga Variants: VXi AT, ZXi AT, and ZXi Plus AT

Ertiga Price: Rs 11.20 lakh to Rs 12.94 lakh

Rumion Variants: S AT, G AT, and V AT

Rumion Price: Rs 11.89 lakh to Rs 13.62 lakh

Next up is the Ertiga-Rumion duo – same cars but different names. With these two, you get a bigger car, sized similarly to the Hyundai Creta, which translates to better space in the cabin. In the Maruti Ertiga and Toyota Rumion, you get enough space to seat 7 adults, and while the feature package is somewhat basic, they still cover all the essentials.

Both these MPVs come with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, and you can get these cars with a 6-speed automatic transmission, which will offer a relaxed drive experience.

Citroen Aircross X

Variants: Turbo Max AT & Turbo Max AT Dual-tone

Price: Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 13.69 lakh

The Citroen Aircross is the only car in its segment to offer space for 7 people. Sized similarly to the Maruti Grand Vitara, the Aircross has enough space for a family of 7 (including children). After its recent update, which gave it the “X” moniker, the Aircross packs a lot of modern features, including an AI assistant named Cara.

It comes with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which can be had with a 6-speed torque converter automatic. This setup will not only give you a convenient drive, but also a punchy one thanks to the turbo-petrol engine.

Kia Carens Clavis

Variants: HTK Plus, HTK Plus (O), HTX (O), and HTX Plus

Price: Rs 16.28 lakh to Rs 20.71 lakh

Heading into the more premium range, you have the option of the Kia Carens Clavis, the facelifted version of the standard Kia Carens. Here, you get both 6 and 7-seater layouts, with space for 7 adults in the latter. It gets a good feature list with a large touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and even Level 2 ADAS.

You have two different automatic options. If you seek fuel efficiency figures, you can pick the 1.5-litre diesel engine that comes with a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Or, if you like to drive in a spirited manner, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol paired with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) will be a good option for you.

Mahindra Scorpio N

Variants: Z4 AT, Z6 AT, Z8 Select AT, Z8T AT, Z8 Carbon Edition AT, Z8L AT, Z8L Carbon Edition AT

Price: Rs 16.41 lakh to Rs 24.17 lakh

If your priorities include space but also performance and capabilities, the Mahindra Scorpio N has got you covered. You can get this in a 7-seater configuration, which can seat 7 adults in decent comfort, and you get all the essential features for your daily drives.

With the Scorpio N, you get a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, both of which come with the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Not only this, if you are adventurous and want some convenience on your off-road trips as well, then you can go for the diesel automatic 4x4 variants.

Mahindra XUV700

Variants: AX5 S, AX5, AX7, AX7 Ebony Edition, AX7L, and AX7L Ebony Edition

Price: Rs 17.57 lakh to Rs 23.71 lakh

Another SUV from Mahindra’s garage is the Mahindra XUV700, which gives you a tech-filled experience along with good space for your entire family. Just like the Clavis, the XUV700 can also be had in both 6 and 7-seater configurations, and it focuses on giving you and your family an upmarket experience.

Here too, you get a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, both paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic for a relaxed drive experience. While it doesn’t get a 4x4 setup, it does come with an all-wheel drivetrain with the diesel engine for some light off-roading. Just to keep one thing in mind, the XUV700 is due for a facelift in early 2026, and we have already uncovered that the facelift will use the XUV 7XO moniker.

Hyundai Alcazar

Variants: Prestige, Corporate, Platinum, Signature, and Signature Knight

Price: Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 21.10 lakh

The Hyundai Alcazar is the last mass-market car on our list before we head to some exciting bonus cars. The Alcazar offers a great feature experience since it's loaded to the brim, but the space in the third row here is only enough for kids. Still, it does have a good amount of space, which won’t disappoint your family.

On the powertrain front, it gets the same 1.5-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed torque converter and the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT as seen on the Creta.

BONUS

While there are still some mass market 7-seaters left like the MG Hector, Tata Safari, and even the Toyota Fortuner, there are some exciting and unique 7-seaters as well, which dwell in luxury and performance. So we had to include them in the list.

Defender (110 & 130)

Variants: X-Dynamic HSE, X, Sedona Edition, Sedona Red Edition

Price: Rs 98 lakh to Rs 1.67 Crore

If you thought going off-roading in a Scorpio N is fun, wait till a Defender zooms past you. This beast from Land Rover is the definition of adventure, and it manages to do all of that while also focusing on luxury and space.

You can get the 7-seater version with both Defender 110 and Defender 130, and you get multiple engine options: a 2-litre petrol, a 3-litre diesel, and a 5-litre V8 petrol. All three engine options are available with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Lexus LM

Variant: VIP

Price: Rs 2.15 Crore

This is where luxury takes over and sways you away from the regular world. The Lexus LM, an MPV which makes sure you get the best possible chauffeur-driven experience, has great space for 7 people, two of whom get the best experience in lounge-like seats with massage functions.

It comes with a 2.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine which is paired with a CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission), which offers a comfortable chauffeur-driven experience.

Range Rover Long Wheelbase 7 Seats

Variants: HSE and Autobiography

Price: Rs 2.31 Crore to Rs 2.57 Crore

Lastly, we can’t make a list about 7-seater automatics and not include the Range Rover. The 7-seat long wheelbase version of this luxury SUV comes with enough space to seat your entire family, and not a single person will complain about space. They will also be engulfed in luxury, which is expected at such a high price point.

You can get the Range Rover with a 3-litre diesel engine, and a 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine, both with an all-wheel-drive setup. And for the automatic, you get an 8-speed automatic, which will ensure both a smooth and sporty driving experience.

Which one of these 7-seater MPVs are you looking forward to buying? Let us know in the comments below. For more such content, stay tuned to CarDekho.