Renault Triber Gets Model-Year 2026 Updates, New Prices Start From Rs 5.81 Lakh

The 2026 Renault Triber sub-4 metre MPV has been updated with a couple of new features. Its revised prices start from Rs 5.80 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The updated Triber continues to be on offer in four broad trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion, and there are no changes to it mechanically.

Before we discuss the updates in the coming sections, let’s first take a look at the 2026 Triber’s new prices:

2026 Renault Triber Prices

Variant New Price Old Price Difference Authentic Rs 5.81 lakh Rs 5.76 lakh +Rs 5,000 Evolution Rs 6.70 lakh Rs 6.63 lakh +Rs 7,000 Techno Rs 7.39 lakh Rs 7.32 lakh +Rs 5,000 Emotion Rs 8 lakh Rs 7.91 lakh +Rs 9,000 Emotion Dual-tone Rs 8.21 lakh Rs 8.12 lakh +Rs 9,000 Emotion AMT Rs 8.48 lakh Rs 8.39 lakh +Rs 9,000 Emotion AMT Dual-tone Rs 8.69 lakh Rs 8.60 lakh +Rs 9,000

As seen above, the base-spec Authentic and one-below-top Techno variants command a premium of Rs 5,000 over their previous prices.

The one-above-base Evolution variant’s price has increased by Rs 7,000.

The top-spec Emotion variant carries a price hike of Rs 9,000 across all its guises.

What’s New?

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The new feature equipment in the 2026 Renault Triber includes an automatic AC and a one-touch fold and tumble function for the second row seats.

Additionally, features like driver seat height adjustment, front centre armrest, rear defogger and an electrically foldable ORVM are now available from the Techno variant, hence making them more accessible. It also gets a 12V charging socket for the third row, two front tweeters

The Evolution variant now comes with steering-mounted audio and calling controls, an adjustable day/night IRVM, and a rear cabin lamp.Other features in the fully loaded Triber include 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, push-button start-stop, manual AC with rear vents, remote keyless entry, a wireless phone charger and a 6-speaker sound system.

There has been no additions in terms of safety with highlights including six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, rain-sensing wipers and front parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), traction control system and a rear parking camera with sensors.

Powertrain

There are no changes to the 2026 Triber under the hood. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT* Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm

Rivals

*MT- manual transmission, AMT- automated manual transmission

The Renault Triber’s direct alternative is its rebadged sibling, the Nissan Gravite. Other than that, it can be considered as a more affordable option against the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens, and Kia Carens Clavis.