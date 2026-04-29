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    Renault Triber Gets Model-Year 2026 Updates, New Prices Start From Rs 5.81 Lakh

    These updates command a price increase of up to Rs 9,000

    Published On Apr 29, 2026 04:42 PM By Bikramjit

    1.8K Views
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    Renault Triber

    The 2026 Renault Triber sub-4 metre MPV has been updated with a couple of new features. Its revised prices start from Rs 5.80 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The updated Triber continues to be on offer in four broad trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion, and there are no changes to it mechanically. 

    Before we discuss the updates in the coming sections, let’s first take a look at the 2026 Triber’s new prices:

    2026 Renault Triber Prices

    Variant

    New Price

    Old Price

    Difference

    Authentic

    Rs 5.81 lakh

    Rs 5.76 lakh

    +Rs 5,000

    Evolution

    Rs 6.70 lakh

    Rs 6.63 lakh

    +Rs 7,000

    Techno

    Rs 7.39 lakh

    Rs 7.32 lakh

    +Rs 5,000

    Emotion

    Rs 8 lakh

    Rs 7.91 lakh

    +Rs 9,000

    Emotion Dual-tone

    Rs 8.21 lakh

    Rs 8.12 lakh

    +Rs 9,000

    Emotion AMT

    Rs 8.48 lakh

    Rs 8.39 lakh

    +Rs 9,000

    Emotion AMT Dual-tone

    Rs 8.69 lakh

    Rs 8.60 lakh

    +Rs 9,000
    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    • As seen above, the base-spec Authentic and one-below-top Techno variants command a premium of Rs 5,000 over their previous prices.

    • The one-above-base Evolution variant’s price has increased by Rs 7,000.

    • The top-spec Emotion variant carries a price hike of Rs 9,000 across all its guises. 

    What’s New?

    The new feature equipment in the 2026 Renault Triber includes an automatic AC and a one-touch fold and tumble function for the second row seats.

    Renault Triber

    Additionally, features like driver seat height adjustment, front centre armrest, rear defogger and an electrically foldable ORVM are now available from the Techno variant, hence making them more accessible. It also gets a 12V charging socket for the third row, two front tweeters

    Renault Triber 

    The Evolution variant now comes with steering-mounted audio and calling controls, an adjustable day/night IRVM, and a rear cabin lamp.Other features in the fully loaded Triber include 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, push-button start-stop, manual AC with rear vents, remote keyless entry, a wireless phone charger and a 6-speaker sound system.

    There has been no additions in terms of safety with highlights including six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, rain-sensing wipers and front parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), traction control system and a rear parking camera with sensors.

    Powertrain

    There are no changes to the 2026 Triber under the hood. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

    Transmission

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT*

    Power

    72 PS

    Torque

    96 Nm
    *MT- manual transmission, AMT- automated manual transmission

    Rivals

    The Renault Triber’s direct alternative is its rebadged sibling, the Nissan Gravite. Other than that, it can be considered as a more affordable option against the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens, and Kia Carens Clavis.

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    Renault Triber Gets Model-Year 2026 Updates, New Prices Start From Rs 5.81 Lakh
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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