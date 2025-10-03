Citroen Aircross X Launched With Cosmetic Tweaks And New Features, Priced From Rs 8.29 Lakh

The Aircross X now gets some much needed features additions and boasts a restyled dashboard

After teasing the Citroen Aircross X, the French carmaker has launched the updated compact SUV in India, after the Citroen Basalt X and Citroen C3 X. Like the other two Citroen offerings, the ‘X’ is the new fully-loaded variant in the Aircross lineup, which gets added features and some cosmetic tweaks. Let us take a look at everything new on the Aircross X, starting with the prices:

Price

The Aircross X comes in three variants: You, Plus and Max. The base model is a 5-seater, whereas the higher variant is offered with 7 seats. Here’s a look at the prices:

Variants Naturally Aspirated Petrol Turbo-petrol MT Turbo-petrol AT You Rs 8.29 lakh ------ ------ Plus Rs 9.77 lakh Rs 11.37 lakh Max ------ Rs 12.35 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh

The 360-degree camera system is an optional extra that costs Rs 25,000.

Customers can retrofit the CNG kit with the naturally aspirated petrol variants at an authorised dealership.

What’s New?

Outside, while the overall design is the same, the Citroen Aircross X debuts a new green colour that was not available before. With this, here are all the colour options available with the Aircross range:

Deep Forest Green (New)

Polar White (Also available as a dual-tone colour option)

Steel Grey

Platinum Grey (Also available as a dual-tone colour option)

Cosmo Blue (Also available as a dual-tone colour option)

Perla Nera Black

Garnet Red (Only available as a dual-tone colour option)

Other than this, everything else is the same, including projector LED headlights, V-shaped LED DRLs and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It also gets black body cladding on wheel arches and black ORVMs, but unlike the silver roof rails of the standard model, it gets blacked-out units.

The interior has been thoroughly redesigned, as the Aircross X comes with a new dashboard layout that is similar to the Basalt. It now looks a whole lot more premium, courtesy of the new black / tan colour scheme and use of soft touch materials. But the bigger update is the introduction of some much needed features, which is what we will be talking about next.

New Features Onboard

New features onboard the Aircross include ventilated front seats, cruise control, a wireless phone charger, auto dimming IRVM, and keyless entry with push button start. There is also an optional 360-degree camera system, which should make maneuvering the Aircross much easier through tight spaces. In addition to that, the infotainment system now comes with the CARA voice assistant.

The Citroen Aircross SUV continues to offer key features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, steering-mounted audio controls, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

In terms of safety, it comes with 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Recently, the Aircross X was crash tested by Bharat NCAP, where it secured an impressive 5-star safety rating (check out in-depth crash test report here).

Powertrain Options

No changes have been made underneath the hood as the Citroen Aircross X continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 110 PS Torque 190 Nm (MT) / 205 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic

Lower variants of the Aircross also feature a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 82 PS and 115 Nm and is mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Rivals

The Citroen Aircross locks horns with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Tata Curvv, Citroen Basalt, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.